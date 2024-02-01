Now Open at Universal Studio Store: Limited-Time “House of Minalima” Pop-up Store

Potterheads now have even more to enjoy at Universal Orlando. Universal Orlando Resort visitors can enjoy a limited-time pop-up shop featuring the magical creations of Studio MinaLima—the beloved artists behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Located at the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk, souvenir shopping will have an extra dose of magic during this special, limited release.

Limited-Time “House of MinaLima” Pop-up Store at Universal Orlando

Founders Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima designed some of the most renowned and beloved film props, such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder's Map, The Daily Prophet, and the Black Family Tapestry.

According to their website, the design pair started working together in 2001 to “imagine and create the graphic universe” for the Harry Potter film series. After seeing significant success in crafting the style for the movies, they started their studio in 2009.

This limited-time experience will allow Wizarding World fans to shop a variety of authentic, MinaLima-designed magical keepsakes such as prints, journals, stationery, home décor, accessories, and more. This isn't their first pop-up shop, either. House of MinaLima shops have delighted fans around the globe with its flagship headquarters in London, UK, and pop-up stores in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, and New York City before its highly-anticipated stop at Universal Orlando Resort.

What To Expect at the Universal Orlando Pop-up Shop

No spell is needed to score this merchandise, but it's unpredictable how popular the pop-up shop merchandise will be. In a nutshell, they've redesigned their beloved props into products so fans can rock their love for their favorite fictional characters and school.

The pop-up shop will have a variety of authentic, MinaLima-designed magical keepsakes such as prints, journals, stationery, home décor and accessories. Fans will recognize iconic movie items, such as a Black Family Tapestry-inspired journal, a Marauder's Map-themed pillow, and a tote inspired by Harry's wanted poster.

An ending date for the pop-up store has yet to be announced by Universal officials. Additionally, there's yet to be a word on whether the merchandise will be restocked.

Where Is the ‘House of MinaLima' Pop-up Located at Citywalk?

The limited-time pop-up will located inside the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk, between Cinnabon and Voodoo Donuts. The store is right in the middle of the entertainment complex, across the lake, between the Universal Orlando theme parks — Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Guests do not need to purchase park tickets to shop at the store. However, the parking fee is $27. Go after 6 p.m. for complimentary self-parking.