‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Trailer Slays, X Reacts

The first trailer for House of the Dragon season two foretells a war in which “many will die.” The prequel series takes place about 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones and is also based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Fire and Ice.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin — and no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” says Rhaenyra Targaryen (Eve Best) in the first season two trailer for House of the Dragon. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, new cast members include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, and Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark. Season one's Matt Smith also returns as Prince Daemon and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said to expect many new characters in season two. “We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” said Condal. “All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

House of the Dragon Will Feature More Five New Dragons

House of the Dragon
Image Credit: HBO.

In a show titled House of the Dragon, viewers expecting more fire-breathing, winged reptiles in season two will not be disappointed. “You’re going to meet five new dragons,” Condal said at a recent event in Los Angeles. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer-writer Sara Hess jokes about Matt Smith becoming an Internet daddy. She said:

“He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!' And I’m just like: ‘Really?'”

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, D'Arcy talked about how Rhaenyra changes in season two. “The moment that she receives the news of Luke's passing, that attempt at mediation crumbles,” D'Arcy said. “I don't think there is any longer the bandwidths to suppress and repress her nature… I am excited to discover what happens when Rhaenyra does less navigating and more acting on her instincts and desires. For so many very legitimate reasons, she has her hands tied practically throughout season one. I have a feeling that the rain might be off for season two.”

House of the Dragon season two returns to HBO in the summer of 2024.

