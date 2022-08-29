House of the Dragon Fans Frantically Address Disgusting Royal Union

Several things happened on tonight's episode of House of the Dragon that has fans going insane with excitement, opinions, and disgust. First and foremost, die-hard Game of Thrones fans immediately took to Twitter about the opening credits.

the opening of #HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/PrsbAa15Lj — house of the dragon scenes (@sceneshotd) August 29, 2022

Excited tweeter, @randzwinter, informed, “For anyone wondering, this shows the Targaryen family tree, from the Doom of Valyria to King Aegon the Conqueror, with his Valyrian blood flowing to his descendants. You can see the symbols like King Viserys' the golden crow and Rhaenyra with her Valyrain steel necklace.”

The only word I can think of…Goosebumps 🔥 — Darwin Joel Monsalve Mantilla (@DarwinJMonsalve) August 29, 2022

Another fan, @DarwinJMonsalve, expressed, “The only word I can think of is Goosebumps.” Many House of the Dragon fans noticed the intricate details in the costumery.

The absolutely beautiful details in #HouseoftheDragon 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/y5P3frjmTp — House of the Dragon News 🔥 (@HOTDNewsHBO) August 23, 2022

For example, @HOTDNewsHBO admires, “The absolutely beautiful details in #HouseoftheDragon.” And others marveled at the cinematic shots, dragons, and Princess Rhaenyra.

#HouseoftheDragon episode 2 was as brilliant as the first. Cinematography, detail and writing are all excellent. It's setting things up so well! pic.twitter.com/ofhL8PqB3X — B C (@BJC_92) August 29, 2022

For instance, @BJC_92 said, “#HouseoftheDragon episode 2 was as brilliant as the first. Cinematography, detail, and writing are all excellent. It's setting things up so well!”

Tweeter @Ni4344 shared their favorite scene and expressed, “This scene…Rhaenyra coming to Dragonstone with Syrax is so cool. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd.”

Another user, @thenighbourhod, share images of Princess Rhaenyra proclaiming, “SHE IS THE MOMENT #HouseoftheDragon.” However, the most considerable talk of the episode came when King Viserys was choosing between a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old; furthermore, the 15-year-old is his daughter's best friend.

when your mother and brother died and now your father just announced that your best friend is also gonna be your step mother#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/CQ97P8UqGT — akcabs (@akcabs_) August 29, 2022

Tweeter @akcabs_ shared a meme captioned, “When your mother and brother died, and now your father just announced that your best friend is also gonna be your stepmother #HouseoftheDragon.”

Viserys trying to decide who his next wife should be #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/hcRDg56gR6 — Megan Winkelmann (@MeganSteighorst) August 29, 2022

Another user, @MeganSteighorst, shared the classic decision meme captioned, “Viserys – trying to decide who his next wife should be #HouseoftheDragon.”

Me when I saw King Viserys walking with that little girl. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1CLrypyhAA — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 29, 2022

Tweeter nuffsaidny shared a gif of Stanley from The Office exploding on Ryan for flirting with his underage daughter. He wrote, “Me when I saw King Viserys walking with that little girl. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD.”

Another user, @AaronMihkeil, asked, “Oh, so we're jumping right into the pedoph****! #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO.”

HOTD fan @DanSoldtheWorld shared the thinking meme that read, “You don't have to marry a 12-year-old if you marry a 15-year-old.

The way Rhaenyra looked at Alicent after she said “what if your father remarried” 😂😂😂 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/Tb3Ewe727m — Pashmina Papi 🦦 (@ReJecTReef) August 29, 2022

Twitter user @ReJecTReef added, “The way Rhaenyra looked at Alicent after she said, what if your father remarried? #HouseoftheDragon.”

Viserys: I can't marry a 10 year old! A 15 year old and his daughter's best friend:#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/qbjam3CfTl — Nyrotike (@nyrotike) August 29, 2022

Finally, @nyrotike joked, “Viserys: I can't marry a 10-year-old! A 15-year-old and his daughter's best friend: #HouseoftheDragon.”

