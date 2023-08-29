House Republican Calls Out Lack of Evidence for Biden Impeachment

As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attempts to impeach President Joe Biden, some of his fellow Republican Party members are not on board with the idea due to a lack of evidence.

Biden Impeachment Effort Causes Turmoil in The Republican Party

This year, it's become more common for Republicans to call President Biden corrupt despite there being no evidence of this being true. McCarthy would like to start the impeachment process on Biden. He plans to begin once Congress comes back from recess next week; however, some of his fellow party members disagree since there is no evidence to support Biden's impeachment.

One Republican, who remained anonymous, spoke to CNN about his opinion on the Biden impeachment attempt. “There's no evidence that Joe Biden got money or that Joe Biden, you know, agreed to do something so that Hunter could get money.” He also added, “There's just no evidence of that. And they can't impeach without that evidence. And I don't I don't think the evidence exists.”

In the public eye, Republicans supporting the impeachment have even admitted there isn't any strong evidence. Representative Nick Langworthy accidentally revealed in an interview with Fox News when he said, “Well, we've never claimed that we have direct money going to the president, but many members of his family have received money from foreign governments.”

No Support For Biden Impeachment

Even those who back an impeachment inquiry don't support one at the moment. Representative Matt Rosendale, a member of the Freedom Caucus, believes McCarthy is doing this as a distraction. “I'm afraid now that he's bringing it up just to use it as a distraction so that he can try and push forward this continued resolution which many of us are not going to sign off on.”

Rep. Matt Rosendale suggests on Newsmax that Kevin McCarthy is trying to impeach Biden as a distraction from doing Biden's bidding with spending bills pic.twitter.com/xuwYGjzjyw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2023

If Congress doesn't pass all 12 appropriation bills in September, a stopgap must be passed. If one fails to pass, the government could potentially shut down, putting McCarthy's impeachment inquiry at risk.

Source: The New Republic.