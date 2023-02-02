House Republicans Denounce Socialism; Where Do You Stand?

Just a day after an argument over the merits of the Pledge of Allegiance halted a House committee meeting in its tracks, there is a new controversy swirling through Congress: the debate over socialism.

In the House of Representatives today, Republicans proposed a resolution to “condemn the horrors of socialism.” It was passed despite nearly 100 Democrats not supporting it, as it had plenty of Republican support. While the resolution itself has been viewed as mostly theatrical by many political pundits as it consisted of zero policy changes, it has nonetheless started a firestorm on social media.

Socialism has been a hotly-contested topic in political circles and has been yet another source of contention between liberals and conservatives.

The response to this successful Republican-led resolution has created a collection of fiery political discourse that has invited both liberals and conservatives to chime in with their opinions.

Fellow Conservatives Applaud the House GOP's Efforts

Many Americans believe the same socialism that has wrecked havoc on society in the past is the same type of socialism that Republicans are warning everyone about today. User EricBurlison is technically correct when he says that “many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialists.”

Today the Republican House will pass a resolution renouncing socialism. Socialism has led to more than 100 million deaths around the world. Many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialists including Lenin, Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, & Maduro — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) February 2, 2023

The term “FREEDOM” has become synonymous with the Republican party over the past decade, as this user exemplifies:

Today @MaElviraSalazar and House Republicans will unequivocally denounce Socialism.



House Republicans stand united for FREEDOM. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 2, 2023

Twitter user Joe7993 thinks it's “obvious” that many Americans do not fully grasp the evils of socialism, and suggests that a calm discussion with Cuban refugees may be what liberals need to be less “misguided.”

It's very obvious that so many people don't understand the evils of socialism and communism



I ask them to have a calm discussion with true refugees from Cuba and the Soviet Union



I really feel sorry for those misguided people that really don't get it pic.twitter.com/2jbDEYS7UF — An American 🇺🇸 (@Joe7993) February 2, 2023

Liberals Call Out Hypocrisy From the Right

Many of the same House Republicans who voted in favor of the resolution today received PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic that were subsequently forgiven. User AvengerResister suggests that these same Republicans actually have benefited from socialism:

Republicans benefited from the PPP loans, but don’t you dare call it socialism. — AVΞNGΞR RΞSISTΞR (@AvengerResister) February 2, 2023

Twitter user jilevin chooses to shine a light on what House Republicans aren't actively discussing – namely, all the ways that he feels capitalism has failed regular Americans:

Many users, like BladoftheS, points out that wealthy Conservatives would be taxed much more under a socialist economic plan than a capitalist plan. This user goes on to admit that it's “not very surprising” that the House resolution passed today:

It’s not very surprising that all the super rich Capitalists who will be taxed by Socialism tell you it’s bad.



In fact it would be very odd if they didn’t. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 2, 2023

There are many proud liberals who, like birrion, choose to make blanket statements without any supporting facts. Both sides of the political spectrum are susceptible to this kind of discourse:

Socialism works. Capitalism doesn't. History shows this to be true. — Birrion ☭ (@birrion) February 2, 2023

Other Users Point Out Potential Fallacies

Lost in the discussion are thoughtful, educated responses like this one, from the Twitter account MonitorFake. The concept of socialism is a fluid one that has had many different forms throughout history, and both Republicans and Democrats may be using the term too loosely:

Fact Checking…



Conclusion: Socialism is not the same as Democratic Socialism, Social Democracy, or Social Programs.



No Democrats ever supported Socialism as it is internationally defined, nor do they subscribe to the GOP's false concept of it.



Fact Check completed. — 👮‍♀️The Fact Checker👮‍♀️ (@MonitorFake) February 2, 2023

