House Republicans Cannot Elect A Speaker, People Are Furious

As the Republicans prepare to take control of the House, they're plagued by an inability to elect a Speaker, cases of one Assemblyman lying, and the scandal of Congressman Matt Gaetz. Democrats and liberal-leaning people also take issue with former president Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

While Republicans and Democrats are always bickering about methods, ideologies, and the like, the general public has a thing or two to say about incoming Republicans.

Twitter user @TheLeoTerrell wants Republicans to get their agenda together and pick a Speaker, something they have yet to be able to do. As the new Congress is sworn in, they certainly have work to do.

House Republicans: Get your act together! Select a Speaker of the House! We have work to do! #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 2, 2023

@Lancegooden has a laundry list of expectations for the new Republican Congress.

In 2023, House Republicans will fight to lower inflation, secure the border, unleash American energy, impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas, investigate Hunter Biden, and rescind funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.



Get ready, Joe. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) January 1, 2023

@MrGerrenalist thinks the direction things are headed in on par for 2023.

While House Republicans gear up to launch investigations into the Biden-Harris administration in the new year, @POTUS and @VP have announced trips to Kentucky and Chicago to tout many of the economic rollouts of landmark legislation signed into law last year. 2023 is underway. pic.twitter.com/KMlb6egqJt — Gerren Keith Gaynor (@MrGerrenalist) January 1, 2023

@RepMarkGreen is positive House Republicans are going hold ‘people' accountable.

House Republicans will hold Secretary Mayorkas, Dr. Fauci, and #BigTech accountable. Let’s get this ball rolling. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) December 27, 2022

@openbook48 thinks Republicans are all clowns

The House Republicans are full of Clowns and now one of the biggest Clowns wants to be Speaker of The House — Openbook48 (@openbook48) January 2, 2023

@NEWSMAX reports that House Republicans have uncovered evidence that former Speaker Pelosi's office was involved in a breakdown in security during the incidents at the Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021.

House Republicans reportedly uncovered documents exposing Pelosi's office's role in the breakdown of security at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021: https://t.co/Cn1Nijev36 pic.twitter.com/aQ3Aj9wNz4 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 25, 2022

@TonyHussein4 isn't having any part of the ‘House or Senate Republican's Agenda.'

House Republicans and Senate Republicans don't care about inflation, crime, gun violence and healthcare costs. They are waging a war on Social Security and Medicare, Hunter Biden, being woke, and pronouns. pic.twitter.com/6kbLWK9q9p — Tony 🌊 Resistance 🇺🇸 (@TonyHussein4) December 29, 2022

@wokesocieties posted a clip from CNN about reality setting in quickly as the Republicans take control of the House.

CNN: “Here in Washington this week, reality is going to set in quickly on Tuesday, House Republicans will take control of the chamber.”



Oh yes it is. 😎 pic.twitter.com/dlXh3B86Qu — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) January 1, 2023

@MayolsSpicyy thinks any Tuesday that Republicans are fighting is a Happy Tuesday.

House Republicans are eating each other alive. Happy Tuesday! — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) January 3, 2023

@africa74 wants to know how House Republicans will ever find a way to work with their Democrat counterparts.

If House republicans cannot even agree on who should be speaker, how can they agree with Democrats to get things done?#RepublicansInDisarray McCarthy #GOPClownShow — Africa 74💎 (@africa74) January 3, 2023

While Congress certainly has work to do, what they'll actually accomplish remains to be seen. If Democrats and Republicans can't find a way to work together, we'll get virtually nothing taken care of. There won't be any answers on Jan. 6th, inflation, Medicare and Social Security reform, border security, etc.

If Congress and the Senate can't put their differences aside and put Americans first, it won't matter who runs the House or who's in office as President, we'll still be sitting right where we are today.

