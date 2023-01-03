House Republicans Cannot Elect A Speaker, People Are Furious

As the Republicans prepare to take control of the House, they're plagued by an inability to elect a Speaker, cases of one Assemblyman lying, and the scandal of Congressman Matt Gaetz. Democrats and liberal-leaning people also take issue with former president Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

While Republicans and Democrats are always bickering about methods, ideologies, and the like, the general public has a thing or two to say about incoming Republicans.

Twitter user @TheLeoTerrell wants Republicans to get their agenda together and pick a Speaker, something they have yet to be able to do. As the new Congress is sworn in, they certainly have work to do.

@Lancegooden has a laundry list of expectations for the new Republican Congress.

@MrGerrenalist thinks the direction things are headed in on par for 2023.

@RepMarkGreen is positive House Republicans are going hold ‘people' accountable.

@openbook48 thinks Republicans are all clowns

@NEWSMAX reports that House Republicans have uncovered evidence that former Speaker Pelosi's office was involved in a breakdown in security during the incidents at the Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021.

 

@TonyHussein4 isn't having any part of the ‘House or Senate Republican's Agenda.'

@wokesocieties posted a clip from CNN about reality setting in quickly as the Republicans take control of the House.

@MayolsSpicyy thinks any Tuesday that Republicans are fighting is a Happy Tuesday.

@africa74 wants to know how House Republicans will ever find a way to work with their Democrat counterparts.

While Congress certainly has work to do, what they'll actually accomplish remains to be seen. If Democrats and Republicans can't find a way to work together, we'll get virtually nothing taken care of. There won't be any answers on Jan. 6th, inflation, Medicare and Social Security reform, border security, etc.

If Congress and the Senate can't put their differences aside and put Americans first, it won't matter who runs the House or who's in office as President, we'll still be sitting right where we are today.

