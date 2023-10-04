House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Voted Out; What Happens Next?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been removed as House speaker following a tense vote in the Capitol, which saw far-right Republicans, with the help of democrats, swing the vote 216-210 to remove McCarthy from the position he has served in for less than a year.

McCarthy is the first House Speaker to be removed from the role in US history.

How Kevin McCarthy Was Removed as House Speaker

The vote to oust McCarthy was brought by Florida Sen. Matt Gaetz, who proposed a “motion to vacate the chair,” on Monday, a powerful procedural tool that has only been used three times in the past century, and this is the first time it has been successfully employed to remove a sitting House speaker.

Gaetz lobbied for McCarthy's removal after the Speaker worked with House Democrats to push through a stopgap bill to extend government funding through November 17. This would avoid a government shutdown — something that would have left hundreds of thousands of government employees furloughed or unpaid for potentially months on end.

Gaetz also accused McCarthy of cutting a “secret side deal” with President Joe Biden on providing additional funding to Ukraine, which has become a source of outrage on the right. McCarthy denied the existence of any secret deal.

The House and the US Senate passed the stopgap bill with overwhelming bipartisan majorities, averting a shutdown that could have left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay for an extended period.

Gaetz Tables Motion To Vacate The Chair

On Sunday, Gaetz told CNN of his intention to put forward a motion to remove McCarthy as House speaker.

“I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy. Look, the one thing everybody has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy. He lied to Biden. He lied to House conservatives,” Gaetz told State of the Union host Jake Tapper.

“Kevin McCarthy's goal was to make multiple contradictory promises to delay everything, back up against shutdown politics and at the end of the day, blow past the spending guardrails he had agreed.”

He added: “The only way Kevin McCarthy is Speaker of the House at the end of this coming week is if Democrats bail him out now. I will make no deal with Democrats and concede no terms to them. I actually think Democrats should vote against Speaker McCarthy for free. I don't think I should have to deal with that.”

The motion allows any sitting senator to step onto the house floor to propose that the Speaker be replaced, and then the House must schedule a vote on the matter within two legislative days.

House Democrats Did Not Back McCarthy

Ahead of the vote, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats would not help McCarthy save his job.

In a “Dear Colleague” letter sent Tuesday morning, Jeffries wrote: “House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward. Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same.”

He added: “Given their unwillingness to break from [Make America Great Again] extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair.”

After McCarthy's allies failed to block the motion, all 208 Democrats and eight Republicans voted to have McCarthy removed as Speaker.

“The resolution is adopted,” Arkansaw representative Steve Womack announced after the vote. “The office of speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant.”

McCarthy Won't Run for Speaker Again

Speaking to the press, McCarthy said that the “country is too great” for the “small visions” of the eight Republicans who joined the Democrats to have him removed. “I'm not quite sure those individuals are looking to be productive,” he quipped.

He added that the Democrats deciding to vote in favor of his expulsion was a “political decision” and one of many they have done to “hurt the institution” of government.

“I leave the speakership with a sense of pride and accomplishment, and yes, optimism,” McCarthy said.

He also confirmed that he will not be running for Speaker again, adding: “I believe I can continue to fight maybe in a different manner.”

What Happens Next?

With McCarthy deciding not to run for Speaker again, House Republicans now face the unenviable task of electing a new leader with only a four-seat majority who can command unanimous support across a deeply divided chamber.

In the meantime, North Carolina Congressman Patrick McHenry has been appointed acting speaker until a new House leader is elected, potentially in the next three legislative days.

Though McHenry's duties are vague, he has the same powers as any other elected house speaker until a new one is elected.

However, his only job, as far as his fellow Republicans are concerned, is to “get us a new speaker,” as Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong told reporters, and that doing anything further would spark a move to remove McHenry.

As such, it is unlikely that any further action will be taken on any government funding bills. However, an agreement must be reached by November 17 to avoid a partial government shutdown. This is why many may find it frustrating that the Republicans have announced they will need at least a week to choose a new speaker when the clock is ticking.

However, considering the suggestions floated thus far are Donald Trump, because the Speaker doesn't need to be a member of Congress and Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise, who once referred to himself as “David Duke without the baggage,” maybe it's best if they take their time.

Meanwhile, the Democrats will likely back Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries again, who ran for Speaker in January against McCarthy.

White House Responds to House Speaker Vote

In a statement, Joe Biden said he hopes the House will quickly elect a new speaker “because the urgent challenges facing our nation will not wait” and that “the American people deserve leadership that puts the issues affecting their lives front and center.”

“Once the House has met their responsibility to elect a Speaker, he looks forward to working with them and the Senate to address the American people's priorities,” he said.

The Democrats Respond to House Speaker Vote

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison blasted Republicans for the day's events, calling them another example of the “feckless, incompetent, and chaotic Republican leadership that has done nothing but bend the knee to Donald Trump and make a mockery of our institutions,” and asserted that the Democrats were the “adults in the room.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, these are the MAGA Republicans of the 118th Congress. Since House Republicans assumed the majority in January, we have witnessed time and again the feckless, incompetent, and chaotic Republican leadership that has done nothing but bend the knee to Donald Trump and make a mockery of our institutions. Enough is enough; the American people expect a government that serves them – not the egos of Donald Trump and MAGA extremists in Congress.” he said.

“In the midst of Republican chaos and incompetence, Democrats will continue to be the adults in the room and fight to deliver for the American people like we have every day since President Biden was sworn into office.”

The Republicans Respond to House Speaker Vote

In a statement to the press, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell praised McCarthy's “unapologetic patriotism and unshakeable optimism” and was “grateful to the Speaker” for their “close working partnership.”

McConnell Added: “The Speaker's appetite for worthy causes steered a narrow majority to seize historic opportunities for the American people and conservative principles. His willingness to face the biggest challenges head-on helped preserve the full faith and credit of the United States and showed colleagues how to handle every outcome with grace.

According to McConnell, McCarthy also “brought the hopes, dreams, and concerns of the people of California's 20th congressional district to the highest reaches of our national conversation. He embraced his role as foremost steward of the Capitol, welcoming American families to the center of their representative democracy.”