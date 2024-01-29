24 Common Household Items That Were Invented by the Military

The military often leads in producing cutting-edge technology, and it's no surprise that many household items are products of their innovations. It's interesting to know that these items were once used out in the field – from tending to wounded soldiers and offering a tactical advantage in combat, to serving as substitutes when standard supplies were scarce. As these common household items have been integrated into our homes, they have since been refined and reimagined to become an indispensable part of our daily routines.

1. Microwave

We’ve grown extremely accustomed to the microwave. However, its invention did not originally aim to heat food. In fact, this convenient kitchen appliance resulted from Percy Spencer, an American inventor, testing a military-grade magnetron. When Percy decided to take a lunch break and reached into his pockets for his snack, he was shocked to realize that the microwaves from the magnetron had ended up melting his scrumptious peanut cluster bar. Percy was quick to realize that this invention could be turned into a daily usage item for the public.

2. Duct Tape

Duct tape compliments DIY projects and fixes household items. Its original purpose was to seal ammunition boxes to keep moisture out. It initially carried the name “Duck tape” and only came in a waterproof green form rather than the silver one we know today. Soldiers were quick to realize that the waterproof tape had other applications as well, and was great at repairing things around the camp. In some cases, duct tape was even used as a means to treat the wounded when medical supplies were low.

3. Aviator Sunglasses

Most of us associate Aviator sunglasses with the iconic Terminator series, but they didn’t start as a fashion accessory. The US military circulated Aviator sunglasses in the 1930s; they invented them as a solution to Air Force pilots being obstructed by the sun's blinding light at high altitudes. Aviator sunglasses eventually developed into the Raybans and other sunglass brands we know today.

4. Computers

The slim, portable, useful devices we all carry started as high-tech code breakers in the middle of the 20th century. During WWII, the British and American militaries strove to produce technology that would allow them to decode enemy messages. The most famous code breaker of the mid-20th century – Colossus – led to the eventual end of WWII after cracking the infamous German Enigma.

5. The Internet

We associate the Internet with communication, entertainment, business, and pretty much everything in our day-to-day lives. However, the military had something much simpler in mind when they invented the Internet. The first Internet network, Arpanet, intended to link the mainframes of prominent universities, government agencies, and defense contractors nationwide. Soon, similar networks started popping up rapidly until they developed into the Internet we use today.

6. Epipen

We associate the Epipen, scientifically known as the epinephrine injector, with treating allergies. This life-saving antidote comes in handy when we have an allergic reaction, and doctors prescribe it to people with risky allergies. What most people don't know is that soldiers used epinephrine in the field of battle to counter nerve gas. The Epipen first appeared during the Cold War, and soldiers would self-inject it to prevent the harmful effect of nerve gas administered by enemy troops.

7. Kleenex

Kleenex, one of the most prominent tissue brands, emerged from a military necessity back in World War I. At the time, a severe shortage of cotton and other sanitary products existed, and Kleenex arose as a viable substitute for sanitation – particularly in arranging medical bandages. Nowadays, it’s a brand of tissues that you can expect to see in almost every household.

8. Radars

One would already expect Radars to be on this list, but exploring its history is still worthwhile. The invention of radar happened in 1930 when bombers started carrying hazardous – and high-profile – explosives. The radars developed at this point in history allowed government militaries to anticipate and neutralize dangerous threats. These days, radars have nifty uses, such as in metal detectors and car navigation systems.

9. Electric Razors

Jacob Schick, a decorated military officer known for his inventions and entrepreneurial endeavors, invented the electric razor to offer men a new and improved tool for shaving and grooming themselves, as opposed to the typical blades used back then. When Jacob was recuperating from an injury he suffered in the gold mines of Alaska, he was facing difficulties shaving. This ultimately led to the invention of today's razor, as Jacob was able to patent the product by 1930.

10. Walkie Talkie

Before the invention of the walkie-talkie, soldiers resorted to clunky radio stations for communication, finding this method inconvenient due to the need for portability. However, with the invention of walkie-talkies, soldiers could easily communicate with one another in the middle of battle. Even though walkie-talkies are going out of fashion nowadays, we regularly find them used for communication.

Aside from communication, they also make for an incredible kids' toy. The journey of a military-grade invention making it onto the shelves of toy stores is one that not many folks can appreciate.

11. Cheetos

While the military didn’t exactly ‘invent’ Cheetos, they certainly contributed to inventing an essential ingredient used in our favorite snack. During World War II, funding went to several military contractors to begin exploring meal-packing solutions. One of these solutions was dehydrated foods, which inadvertently led to the introduction of cheese powder. Several decades later, the same ingredient ended up in Cheetos – a snack consumed worldwide now.

12. GPS

The GPS technology stayed with military organizations long before it entered common households. People now use GPS tracking for various daily tasks, such as car navigation, Google Maps, or locating lost phones. However, the military originally designed GPS tracking for weapon-guiding systems, allowing agencies to target specific locations through this weaponized technology easily.

13. Silly Putty

The need for Silly Putty arose through Japan's invasion of Asian countries, causing a rift in rubber supply. Thus, several institutes started looking into potential substitutes, leading to the invention of Silly Putty. Although Silly Putty ticked many boxes for the military, due to its viscous nature, it was scrapped as a rubber alternative. In 1949, Silly Putty was rediscovered by a toy store owner and was steadily marketed world wide.

14. Bug Spray

Even the bug spray wasn’t the first insecticide invented for military use. The roots of bug spray go far back to the early 1900s when a US major tried to implement protocols to counter rising malaria cases in the Panama Canal Zone. Bug Sprays had DDT added to them, which proved remarkably effective against mosquitoes and other disease-causing insects, although they are much more potent nowadays.

15. Pringles

Like Cheetos, Pringles was also born of a need for dehydrated foods in the military by a joint collaboration of the USDA and Quartermaster Corps. Dehydrated potato flakes, the primary ingredient in Pringles, were initially used in the army for more accessible food storage. These eventually found their way into meal packages for space travel until they finally reached our shelves as boxes of Pringles.

16. Freeze Dried Foods

The military made a lot of contributions to the food storage industry, as judged by the number of food-related items on this list. Freeze-dried foods are another broad example of foods introduced by the military to help store and distribute food rations. Nowadays, they are more commonly used commercially to keep food well-preserved and stored when not in use.

17. Jeeps

In 1940, the United States Army needed a specialized vehicle to address certain critical requirements. These included a compact and lightweight vehicle that could operate effectively in a variety of challenging terrains and possess a four-wheel drive for cross-country travel. Finally, it’d also need to carry a machine gun for combat purposes. Thus, the jeep was born and eventually carried over into commercial markets.

18. Super Glue

Everyone tells you to keep superglue off your skin. However, its primary purpose was to seal wounds for soldiers in combat. Soldiers who suffered devastating injuries during battle risked bleeding out without proper care. Hence, super glue was invented to help seal their injuries until they could arrive back at the base. Nowadays, super glue is a lot more common as a household item.

19. Drones

Drones remained strictly for military use long before they reached the commercial market. These gadgets were capable of scouting areas without traditional radar detection. They first appeared in UAVs for high-profile navigation during the Vietnam War, especially in missile targeting systems. Now, you might find Drones floating about in parks and photoshoots, where they use the same tech once exclusive to the military.

20. Canned Food

Canned foods emerged as a solution to food spoilage and storage issues with army rations, similar to freeze-dried foods. The process heats the food to eliminate enzymes and bacteria, ensuring longevity. However, canned products had an even larger market in common households, allowing people like us to store food at room temperature for a long time.

21. Cargo Pants

Before entering the fashion world in the early 2000s, cargo pants were prominent in the army. The British forces designed them in 1930, allowing their soldiers to carry important items such as maps, ammo, and more. The earlier versions of the pants included a large pocket on the side thigh and an additional pocket on the hip. Eventually, the popular design crept into the American Military in the 1940s as a uniform for paratroopers. Today, you'll see this military invention casually worn in streets worldwide.

22. Penicillin

During the Great War, Sir Alexander Fleming noticed the lack of medicine and the surge of disease that would follow. Hence, he started working on a cure to treat infections and eventually stumbled upon the first antibiotic ever to exist – Penicillin. Today, while Penicillin isn't as efficient as it used to be, it has led to the production of a stream of antibiotics that we all use today.

23. Night Vision

Night Vision features in phones and cameras originally stemmed from military-grade technology. Night-vision drones and goggles allowed military personnel to navigate through dark avenues and avoid potential risks. Initially developed by the Germans before World War II, the first generation of night vision devices was successfully created in the 1960s by the American forces.

24. Nylon and Synthetic Fabrics

The need for Nylon and other synthetic fabrics emerged from the military realizing their over-reliance on Japanese cotton supply. Hence, the US Army started looking into potential substitutes, eventually discovering Nylon and other synthetic fabrics. Initially used in gear like parachutes and military clothing, these fabrics eventually reached the consumer market to create the products we wear today.