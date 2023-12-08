Housing Values Plunging Across the United States

After agreeing to pay high-interest rates on mortgages, hundreds of thousands of new homeowners have seen the values of those homes rapidly depreciate in many areas of the United States.

Home value dropped on average $81,250, up to $223 daily, in value in 25 markets over a year, according to a study issued by Point2Homes, a self-described online real estate marketplace.

Memphis, Bay Area Hit Hard

Single-family homes in Memphis, Tenn., dropped in value 17.1%. San Francisco experienced the most significant net price decrease ($81,250), followed by Oakland across the bay ($62,988).

In San Antonio, the median home sales price has been $275,000 this year, down 5% from 2022; in New Orleans, prices have dropped 9% year over year, and 3.2% in Colorado Springs, Co.

“The year-over-year decline is substantial enough in some cities that it poses a real risk of negative equity for homeowners who bought a home last year (not to mention at the height of the pandemic),” the Point2Homes study warns.

“After the unexpected COVID-related effervescence, the successive mortgage rate hikes pushed buyers to the sidelines and prices straight into correction mode. This double-blow market means that the most newly minted owners were first hit by the highest home prices in history, only to be cut off from building wealth by the current falling prices.”

Big Apple Condo Owners Take a Bite

In New York City, condo owners have also been affected by the drop in value, even in Manhattan, which is usually immune from rapid declines in property values. The median price for a condo in 2023 was $1.51 million, down 4 percent or about $68,288, a bit more than the $64,277 median price of a single-family home in Detroit this year.

However, there has been some good news for those in the housing market: Since late October, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has receded by more than half a percent.

The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 7.03% from 7.22% the week prior, Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage company, reported on Dec. 7. That is its lowest level since mid-August and down three-quarters of a point since the end of October.

But Rick Sharga, founder and CEO of CJ Patrick Company, a California-based market intelligence and business advisory firm, told Forbes:

“I don’t expect to see a meaningful increase in the supply of existing homes for sale until mortgage rates are back down in the low 5% range, so probably not in 2024.”

Tom Schaffner, a data scientist and quantitative analyst, put it this way in a Dec. 8 Dispatch story headlined The State of the U.S. Housing Market, Explained:

“The market seems to be in a holding pattern, with participants eagerly monitoring the possibility of major shifts in broader market indicators.”