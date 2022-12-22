All AI Wants For Christmas Is You: How AI Would Paint Christmas in the UK

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” song is irrefutable proof that Christmas is coming. And if you haven’t heard it yet, there are two possible scenarios: you’ll hear her Christmas hit soon, or you live in a cellar.

AI-driven startup “Passport Photo Online” decided to ask its industry friend, DALL-E 2 (the AI system creating images from a natural language description), to discover how prominent artists would paint a present-day Christmas in the United Kingdom.

So, here is what our Christmas would look like in the eyes (and brush) of da Vinci, Dali, Picasso, Banksy, Klimt, and van Gogh.

Leonardo da Vinci

A famous Renaissance man goes first. DALL-E 2 received multiple requests to generate a “Picture of Christmas in the United Kingdom painted in Leonardo da Vinci style” and similar. How AI dealt with it?

Definitely not perfect. Of course, you can see the imitation of da Vinci’s style – especially the chiaroscuro (strong contrast between light and dark). You can also easily notice that figures in the first image sit in positions resembling “The Last Supper.”

No Faces

There is also a Christmas atmosphere, mainly thanks to the Christmas trees, which stand out from the rest of the picture. But one of the most important elements of da Vinci’s artworks, people’s faces, are devoid of details. Not good enough, Mr. AI.

Mona Lisa Claus

Speaking of da Vinci, have you ever wondered what Santa Claus's portrait would look like if it’s him – not Mona Lisa – had posed for a Florentine artist?

Salvador Dali

AI was pretty stereotypical when asked for a Salvador Dali-style painting of Christmas in the United Kingdom. Obviously, there is Big Ben. The famous surrealist would be disappointed by such a lack of creativity. But you must admit that the rest seems like Dali. A flat horizon, a spacious background filled with the sky, and a strange figure standing on one leg resemble one of the most famous Dali paintings, the Burning Giraffe. Not to mention surprising objects appearing in the sky, including a church (?) flying on a platter.

Pablo Picasso

The master’s of cubism style seemed an interesting challenge for the AI artist. Out of 16 results requested, only 2 of them were up to copy Picasso’s unique touch. The other paintings were very unsuccessful because they either looked too childish or could not reflect the atmosphere flowing from the works of the Spanish artist.

Sorta Festive?

The Christmas tree is the only and a quite obvious element related to the festive season. As for the United Kingdom, DALL-E used Union Jack’s colors.

Apparently, AI is not a fan of cubism.

Vincent van Gogh

The famous Dutch Post-Impressionist painter was a master of selfies… excuse me, self-portraits! He painted 36, and if you’d like to see some of them live, go to Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Curious how he would paint himself if he were Santa Claus?

Joking apart. This self-portrait is, in fact, van Gogh’s style. It’s not perfect, but even the paint layers are very similar to the original works he painted.

Style Captured

Now, what were the results of asking for a “Picture of Christmas in the United Kingdom painted in Vincent van Gogh style”?

Brush Strokes and All

Both pictures are successful. Especially the second one, with less conservative colors and visible brush strokes seems very like van Gogh. (Post-)Impressive!

Banksy

Curious about how AI interpreted how the most famous street art artist would paint his graffiti about Christmas in the UK?

It seems like DALL-E “understands” that Banksy addresses social issues. Here we can see a colonial soldier holding a machine gun and shooting to… protect the tradition? Christianize?

Gustav Klimt

Even without mentioning the name of the artist name you would guess it after seeing this picture.

Let’s be honest – it’s not a perfect copy of Klimt’s style. The presence of gold, women figures, and various ornamental-like elements on the Christmas tree’s branches makes it look similar to other Austrian painter’s artworks.

Zdzislaw Beksinski

Dali, da Vinci, Picasso, van Gogh, Klimt, and Banksy are big names in art history. But has AI enough background info to create images inspired by more niche-style artists?

Deep AI Dive

Beksinski was a Polish painter, sculpturer, and photographer who developed his own abstract and disturbingly grim style.

Strange But Satisfying

AI apparently heard of him and produced four unusual pictures he would be proud of!

Obscure Challenge Unlocked

A strong contrast between darkness and light, disturbing figures, and abstract objects are what Beksinski would definitely paint if he were asked (and paid) to depict Christmas in the UK.

Santa Claus’ Time and Space Travel

Egypt Santa

Let’s imagine what Santa Claus would look like if he were an element of various cultures throughout the ages.

AI imagination identified that ancient Egyptians preferred profile images. Here, Santa Claus looks more like a priest from the Nile or an Egyptian god than a friendly old man bringing gifts to good kids.

Ancient Sinterklaas

Ancient Greeks are known for their passion for sculpture. It seems like for DALL-E, Santa Claus would be a noble, wise man. And, against popular belief, definitely in good shape!

Asian Flair

The Chinese and Indian styles proposed by the AI tool gave Santa Claus slightly different facial lines.

Indian Nick

And, compared to Greece, a few pounds more.

Arabian Knight

Last but not least, AI was asked to generate a Persian-style painting of Santa Claus. Do you feel the atmosphere of the “Tales from the Thousand and One Nights”?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.