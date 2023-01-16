Here’s How an All-Female MCU Superteam Is Shaping Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bursting with girl power at the moment, as numerous female superheroes have headlined movies and television series.

There's bags of potential for an all-female superteam in the franchise – Avengers: Endgame even hinted at the prospect during its climactic battle, when several female characters teamed up against Thanos.

So which ones might join a ladies-only team in the MCU? First of all, let's rule out a few options.

The likes of Black Widow and Jane Foster won't be a part of any all-female team because they're dead. Scarlet Witch will probably return from her presumed death, but she's already had one redemption arc, so any comeback will undoubtedly be as a villain. Yelena Belova, Taskmaster, and Ghost are all set to join the Thunderbolts. Pepper Potts in the Rescue armor will likely never appear again. Sharon Carter and Maria Hill aren't big enough names. Sylvie and Captain Carter are from different universes and will probably never exist in the main MCU timeline. Sprite from the Eternals is now a mere human child.

So let's look at the all-female superteam's potential members and their likelihood of joining.

23. Jessica Jones

The super-strong Jessica Jones appeared in the MCU, played by Krysten Ritter, in her eponymous series and The Defenders. She last appeared in the final episode of Jessica Jones in 2019.

Whether or not she'll even reappear in the MCU is open to debate, as there's no confirmation of it, but with Daredevil returning from the same Netflix background, there is some hope, and that's why we include her here.

There's precedent in the comic books for Jones being part of an all-female team, as she was a member of A-Force during the “Secret Wars” crossover event.

22. Elektra

Mystical martial artist Elektra Natchios, played by Élodie Yung, has appeared in the MCU. She appeared in both the second season of Daredevil and The Defenders, and her final appearance was in the last episode of the latter.

Like Jessica Jones, there's no confirmation about her return in the franchise – or if Yung would be allowed to reprise her role if she did – but with Daredevil still around, there's every chance Elektra could be too.

She was also a member of A-Force in the comic books during the “Secret Wars” arc, so there's comic book precedent for her being a member of an all-ladies team.

21. Sif

Played by Jaimie Alexander, Asgardian warrior Sif has appeared in three MCU movies to date; 2011's Thor, 2013's Thor: The Dark World, and 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. She also appeared in two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Having just been reintroduced to the franchise, it's more than likely Sif will appear again going forward. She was last seen in Love and Thunder's final scenes training Asgardian children to fight alongside another female powerhouse, Valkyrie.

There's no precedent for Sif joining an all-female team in the comic books, but given her recent reemergence in the MCU – and the fact that she's just allied with Valkyrie – we shouldn't rule out the possibility of her joining an all-female team in the franchise.

20. Quake

Daisy Johnson, otherwise known as Quake, is a crucial character in all seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Played by Chloe Bennet, Johnson is an Inhuman with the ability to manipulate vibrations to devastating effect.

Having last been seen exploring the cosmos in the final episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it's not even known if Johnson will return to the MCU. However, her return would be most welcome, and there were rumors that Secret Invasion could provide it.

There's no comic book precedent for Daisy Johnson being in an all-female team. Still, she would be an almighty member of one, so we refuse to rule out the possibility of it happening in the MCU – especially given the fan demand for her return.

19. Mantis

Pom Klementieff has portrayed the alien empath Mantis in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. She will reprise the role in the future in several MCU projects.

Given that we know Mantis will reappear in coming MCU titles, there's undoubtedly a chance she'll be part of any future all-female teams in the franchise. She's a popular character, too, which will aid her cause.

Although she's never been in a ladies-only team in Marvel's comic books, she was part of that iconic girl power team-up in Avengers: Endgame, which could have been a sign of future events.

18. Scarlet Scarab

In the Moon Knight television series, May Calamaway portrays the Scarlet Scarab, AKA Layla Abdallah El-Faouly. It's a gender switch from the comic books, as both characters with that name had previously been male in print. She has superhuman physical attributes and the ability to fly.

The second season of Moon Knight is the only production in which we know the Scarlet Scarab will appear going forward in the MCU, but there's every chance the popular character will show up elsewhere.

There's no comic book precedent for the character being a member of an all-female team, as the Scarlet Scarab has always been male. Still, the MCU gender switch epitomizes the franchise's focus on strong ladies, so there's every chance she'll be at the forefront of a live-action ladies-only team.

17. Thena

Played by Angelina Jolie in the 2021 movie Eternals, Thena is an Eternal warrior with superhuman physical attributes and the ability to manipulate cosmic energy, which she tends to use to manifest handheld weaponry.

An Eternals sequel is confirmed, with no release date set, but Thena is almost certain to appear. The movie will see the characters merging with the broader MCU, which could undoubtedly see Thena teaming up with some of the franchise's female characters.

Thena has never been a member of an all-female team in the comic books, but she'd make a great member of one in the MCU. In fact, given her character's age, power and wisdom, she'd make a great leader of one.

16. Gamora

Zoe Saldaña has played Gamora in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame (albeit as an alternate timeline version of the character in the latter). The deadly cosmic warrior's next appearance will be in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Given that the original Gamora is dead (and not coming back), the only version of Gamora currently running around in the MCU is the version plucked from 2014 during the time heist shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame. Her future is unclear, as she isn't the Gamora we came to know, but she could join an all-female superteam should she align with the heroes again.

There's no precedent for Gamora being a member of an all-female team in Marvel's comics. Still, she was part of that incredible scene in Endgame in which the female characters teamed up, which could have been foreshadowing her future actions in the MCU.

15. Nebula

Karen Gillan has played the reformed galactic assassin Nebula in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. She will appear again in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Having now allied with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers in the MCU, Nebula could undoubtedly find herself on an all-female heroic team as the franchise moves forward.

She's never been a member of a ladies-only team in the comics, but she joined forces with other MCU females in that famous scene in Endgame. Perhaps that was foreshadowing her future in the franchise.

14. Wasp

Evangeline Lilly has played Hope van Dyne, AKA the Wasp, in 2015's Ant-Man, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. She will reprise the role in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character can shrink, fly and fire energy blasts.

The Wasp seems particularly keen on being on a superteam – she looked thrilled to be in the climactic battle in Endgame – so she'd relish the idea of an all-female alliance.

In Marvel's comic books, Hope is called Hope Pym and is a villain, but the original Wasp has been a member of the Lady Liberators. Moreover, Hope van Dyne was part of that epic all-female team-up in Endgame, which might have been a sign of things to come in the MCU.

13. Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson has played the legendary Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

It isn't clear when Valkyrie will return to the MCU, but she's a prime candidate for a role on a future ladies-only team. She's bisexual and a figurehead of female empowerment – she'd make for an iconic all-female team member.

She's been a member of the all-female Valkyrie in both the comic books and the MCU (albeit before viewers met her), so there's certainly precedent for her inclusion in an all-female team. Moreover, she was part of the female group that ganged up on Thanos in Endgame.

12. Shuri/Black Panther

Shuri is a genius Wakandan princess and a capable warrior. Letitia Wright portrays her, and she's appeared in 2018's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as 2019's Avengers: Endgame. In 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she took on the mantle of Black Panther.

If any all-female teams in the MCU are looking for a genius to provide their weapons and gadgets, Shuri would be an ideal candidate to join the team and take on that role.

In the comic books, Shuri has been a member of the all-female team, the Daughters of Liberty, which the MCU could emulate. She also joined the other female superheroes in that fabulous team-up moment in Avengers: Endgame, hinting at her possible future in the franchise.

11. Echo

Echo, AKA Maya Lopez, is a deaf martial artist who can mimic any opponent's fighting style. Alaqua Cox plays her, and she appeared in the Hawkeye television series. She will reprise the role in an Echo series in 2023.

It's unknown what the plans for Echo are in her series or beyond it, but given that she's also Native American, she'd give any team she joined some diversity, which is always a good thing in modern popular culture.

There's no comic book precedent for Echo being part of an all-female team, but don't rule it out in the MCU. Her future is an entirely blank canvas.

10. The Invisible Woman

The Invisible Woman, AKA Sue Storm, is yet to appear in the MCU, but we know she's coming. She's a member of the Fantastic Four, and a Fantastic Four movie is coming in 2024. It's unknown who will portray the character, but she can turn invisible and create forcefields and energy constructs.

She's a mighty and independent woman, so she'd fit brilliantly on an all-female team. However, the plans for the character in the MCU are unknown. Having her working alongside a group of women would also differentiate her from past live-action versions of her.

There is precedent for her being part of a ladies-only team in Marvel's comics. She's been a member of the Lady Liberators, the Daughters of Liberty, and the mind-controlled Seven Brides of Set.

9. Sersi

Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, is an Eternal who appeared in 2021's Eternals movie. She possesses superhuman physical attributes and the ability to transmute matter.

In the upcoming Eternals sequel (which doesn't yet have a release date), Chan is sure to reprise her role, which might see Sersi mingling with the heroes of the MCU. An all-female alliance could undoubtedly follow.

Sersi hasn't been part of a ladies-only team in the comics, but she's been a member of the primary Avengers team. Should that happen in the MCU, which we believe it will, she could spin off into an all-female faction.

8. Cassie Lang

Cassie Lang is the daughter of Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man, in the MCU. So far in the franchise, she's been played by Abby Ryder Fortson in 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Emma Fuhrmann in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. She hasn't appeared in superhero form yet, but she'll don a suit similar to her father's in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where Kathryn Newton will play her.

It's unknown whether Lang will adopt the name Stature or Stinger in the MCU, as she has in the comic books, or something else entirely. It is, however, a certainty that she'll become a superhero in the franchise.

In the comic books, Cassie Lang as Stature became a member of A-Force during the “Secret Wars” storyline, so there's every chance the MCU could adapt that concept.

7. Ironheart

Dominique Thorne will portray Ironheart, AKA Riri Williams, in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and her self-titled television series a year later. She's yet to appear in the MCU, but she'll essentially be a younger female version of Iron Man.

Plans for the character remain unknown at this point, but she may immediately get the chance to team up with a group of females in Wakanda in the form of the Dora Milaje.

While nothing in the comic books suggests Ironheart will join an all-female team in the MCU, the MCU isn't known for copying the source material to the letter. There's every chance in this new female-heavy era of the franchise that she'll be part of a ladies-only team in the future.

6. She-Hulk

She-Hulk, AKA Jennifer Walters, is the most recent female superhero to enter the MCU. Tatiana Maslany plays her in the character's self-titled series, and she's a female version of the super-strong Hulk who keeps her human intelligence while transformed.

She-Hulk:Attorney at Law is all about female empowerment, so there's a strong chance the character will ally with other female superhumans to form a team in the future.

The character has form for being a member of an all-female team in the comic books. She's been in A-Force during the “Secret Wars” arc and after it, on the most recent Lady Liberators roster, and even part of the mind-controlled Seven Brides of Set.

5. Okoye

Okoye is a Wakandan warrior and military General. Played by Danai Gurira, she has appeared in 2018's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. She reprised her role in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She has, of course, already been part of an all-female team in the form of the Dora Milaje, which puts her in an ideal position to lead another one in the MCU's future.

While Okoye has never joined an all-female team in the comic books, she was one of the ladies who joined forces in that fantastic scene against Thanos in Endgame. That may well have been hinting at her future escapades.

4. Hawkeye

Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, has taken on the moniker of expert marksman Hawkeye in the MCU. In the Hawkeye television series, she appeared alongside Jeremy Renner's original version of the character, Clint Barton.

Hawkeye is an absolute shoo-in for future MCU teams, as Steinfeld's young age will allow her to be around for some time. While she may not immediately join an all-female team, there's every chance she will after joining the Avengers as the franchise evolves.

There's no comic book precedent for Hawkeye being in a ladies-only team, but the MCU's version of the character has unlimited scope for potential. If that's the direction the franchise wants to take, she'll undoubtedly be part of it.

3. Captain Marvel

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, AKA Carol Danvers, has been a beacon of feminism since her first MCU appearance in 2019's Captain Marvel. She also appeared in Avengers: Endgame later that same year and the Ms. Marvel series in a cameo. Danvers is one of the most powerful characters in the franchise, with an array of superhuman and energy-based abilities.

She will undoubtedly be involved in an all-female team-up, as she'll appear in 2023's The Marvels alongside Monica Rambeau, AKA Photon, and Ms. Marvel, AKA Kamala Khan. Beyond that, it's unclear, as Larson has questioned the demand for her character amongst fans.

There's certainly a comic book standard for Captain Marvel being in an all-female team, as she's been a longstanding member of A-Force, both during the “Secret Wars” arc and after it. She was also part of that female team-up scene in Endgame.

2. Monica Rambeau

After first appearing as a child, played primarily by Akira Akbar, in 2019's Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau reappeared as an adult, played by Teyonah Parris, in the first season of WandaVision in 2021. In the latter, she developed superhuman attributes and energy-based powers.

Like Carol Danvers, she will be part of an all-female team-up in 2023's The Marvels, and she'll undoubtedly have more to come after that. It's unclear what her super-name will be, as it could be Photon, Pulsar, Spectrum, or something else entirely.

As Spectrum, she was a member of A-Force during the “Secret Wars” comic book arc, so there's every chance that something like that could occur in the MCU.

1. Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, is played by Iman Vellani in the MCU, with her only appearance so far coming in her eponymous series. She's a mutant with the superhuman ability to manipulate hard light in various practical ways.

The character will be the final member of the trio teaming up in 2023's The Marvels, so we already know she'll be part of an all-female team-up in the MCU, but there's a huge chance she'll be in another going forward in the franchise.

Khan became a member of the all-female A-Force during the “Secret Wars” arc in the comic books. Vellani is so young, so she'll be around for a while yet, and she's part of a female revolution in the MCU. It's almost a certainty that her character will join a ladies-only team in the franchise.

