How Close Are We To Seeing an Electric Toyota Truck in The US?

With automakers like Rivian, Ford, and soon (presumably) Tesla offering American consumers electric pickup trucks, it’s safe to bet that Toyota, currently the world’s best-selling car maker, will have one on the horizon, right?

Well, not so fast.

With how things are currently going in the automotive industry, they certainly will have one; it just won't be sometime soon. None other than Toyota’s president, Akio Toyoda, released a statement in 2022 that he didn’t believe enough infrastructure was in place “to support” electric vehicles (EVs) “at scale.”

And when indicating how far off he believed that infrastructure is, Toyoda added, “I think BEV’s are going to take longer to become mainstream than the media would like us to believe. And Frankly, BEV’s are not the only way to achieve the world’s carbon neutrality goals.”

Where Does This Leave US in Terms of Getting an Electric Toyota Pickup Truck in The US?

Given the overall EV adoption rates in the US, how in-demand pickup trucks are, and how much their primary demographic loves gas-powered vehicles, the answer is that it might take a moment.

While a company like Ford can afford to take a massive bestseller like the F-150 and come out with an electric version like the F-150 Lightning pretty quickly, Toyota can’t do that with something like the Tacoma in quite the same way.

Why?

Because being a historic bestseller grants a level of brand recognition that can (ideally) help automakers like Ford weather the changes that EV mandates are forcing into the American car market. If consumers go with something different, like an electric pickup truck, they might as well go with a brand they know and trust. Or at least that’s how the logic goes.

The Ford F-150 has been a best-selling pickup truck for around 40 years, whereas the Toyota Tacoma has not. It is risky to do something completely new, like introducing an electric version of their pickup truck stateside, especially when their demand isn’t very high yet.

Though Toyota is reportedly releasing an all-new Tacoma in 2024, it is plausible that we could see an electric pickup from them in the not-too-distant future during the coming production cycle.

The company has also announced that they plan on releasing ten new EVs between now and 2026, so one of them could likely be an electric pickup truck.

What Might We See From Toyota?

It’s worth noting that Toyota unveiled plans for an eclectic Tacoma about two years ago, though they never specified when it would hit the assembly line.

Their Hilux truck, built in Thailand and equipped with diesel and gasoline engines, is being tested in Australia as an electric concept vehicle. While it has a lot of potential in those markets (it’s Australia’s best-selling vehicle and a massive seller in Thailand), its US appeal is more limited, making it unlikely to appear in the American market. It’s also still in the testing and development phase, so it might be a while before one rolls off the assembly line.