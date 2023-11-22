How Cybertruck’s Hauling and Towing Capacity Compares To Other Trucks

Excitement is high for Tesla's Cybertruck to debut after many delays. This is a good opportunity to compare its specs to the internal combustion engine (ICE) trucks the company hopes it will soon replace.

(Speaking of replacing current vehicles, we're still waiting on follow-up reports that Oracle will use the Cybertruck as the inspiration for a next-generation police cruiser.)

Motor1.com reported that a leaked Cybertuck poster from the Cybertuck Owners Club forum, allegedly acquired from the San Diego Tesla store, claims that the electric stainless steel pickup can carry 2,500 pounds in its cargo bed while offering a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.

According to a VIN decoder they used, two variations of the Cybertruck will be coming to market. It's expected that these will be two and three-electric motor powertrain options. The less weighty vehicle has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 8,001 to 9,000 pounds, while the weightier one has a GVWR of 9,001 to 10,000 pounds. They report that the poster does not stipulate which option these specs belong to.

However, Tesla's website states that the Cybertruck has a 3,500-pound payload (carrying) capacity and can tow “over 14,000 pounds.”

So, we will use the specs from the alleged promotional poster and Tesla's website when comparing the Cybertuck's hauling and towing capabilities to popular ICE pickup trucks, such as the Ford F-150, RAM 1500, and the Chevy Silverado 1500. How the Cybertruck fares against its ICE competition differs depending upon whether it's compared to the standard versions of these trucks or their heavy-duty variations.

The Cybertuck vs. The Chevy Silverado

When comparing the Cybertruck's payload capacity to the standard edition of the Chevy Silverado 1500, the Cybertruck comes out on top. The Chevy Silverado 1500 boasts a payload capacity of 2,260 pounds, while the Cybertruck can haul a payload of either 2,500 pounds or 3,500 pounds, according to the alleged promotional poster and Tesla's website, respectively.

However, neither the poster nor the website specs can compete with the heavy-duty version of the Chevy Silverado, which sports a payload capacity of 7,234 pounds.

Comparing towing capacity, the Cybertruck of the poster (11,000 pounds) trails the Silverado 1500 (13,300 pounds) by 2,300 pounds. At the same time, the website's specs have the Cybertruck pulling ahead of the Silverado 1500 with a towing capacity of more than 14,000 pounds, beating it by several hundred pounds. However, there's no competition between the poster or website specs and the heavy-duty Silverado, which dominates with 20,000 pounds of towing capacity.

The Cybertruck vs. The Ford F-150

Depending on which specs you go by, the Cybertruck either beats America's best-selling truck (the F-150 has a 2,455-pound payload capacity) by a scant 45 pounds (poster specs) or by a more significant 1,045 pounds (website specs).

However, the Ford Super Duty beats the Cybertruck in a landslide victory with an 8,000-pound payload capacity versus the stainless steel pickup's 2,500-pound or 3,500-pound payload capacity.

When comparing towing capacity, the Ford F-150 has 13,500 pounds worth of capability to the Cybertruck's either 11,000 pounds or 14,000 pounds plus ability. The Cybertruck loses by 2,500 pounds or wins by several hundred. At the same time, there's no competition between Cybertruck and Ford Super Duty, with Super Duty boasting 30,000 pounds of towing capacity.

The Cybertruck vs. The Ram 1500

Regarding payload capacity, the Cybertruck ekes out a solid victory over the RAM 1500, which has 2,300 pounds of payload capacity, trailing the electric pickup by 200 or 1,200 pounds. However, the Cybertruck is no match for the RAM Heavy Duty. With a 7,680-pound payload capacity, the RAM Heavy Duty leaves the Cybertruck in the dust by 5,180 pounds or 4,180 pounds. Both those differences are more than the Cybertruck can haul (based on the 2,500-pound or 3,500-pound specs.)

The battle for superior towing capacity sees the (poster specs) Cybertruck lose to the RAM 1500 by 580 pounds, with the RAM sporting an 11,580-pound towing capacity to the (poster specs) Cybertruck's 11,000 pounds. However, the (website specs) Cybertruck trounces the RAM 1500 by roughly 2,500 pounds with its more than 14,000-pound towing capacity. And that's where the competition ends.

The RAM Heavy Duty has a monstrous towing capacity of 37,090 pounds. Neither the poster nor website specs for the Cybertruck even come close to it, getting bested by 26,090 pounds and approximately 23,000 pounds, respectively.

How Might This Impact Cybertruck Sales?

Elon Musk has lauded the Cybertruck as Tesla's “best product ever” while stating that over a million Tesla customers have already reserved one. However, he also alluded to the Cybertruck coming with a hefty price tag. He cited that the company's Texas Gigafactory can only manufacture around 125,000 trucks a year for now. Musk also expressed hope that by 2025, Tesla could produce approximately $250,000 Cybertrucks a year, which he called his “best guess.”

However, the official price has yet to be released (though you can reserve one for $100 on Tesla's website). But let's say the Cybertruck starts around $50,000 to $60,000. A new Ford F-150 goes for under $40,000, ditto for the Chevy Silverado and RAM 1500. Depending on which specs you go by, the Cybertruck is a little ahead of or behind those vehicles in hauling and towing capacity. But for what's estimated to be a lot more money.

That's Not Good News for Tesla

Consider states where the best-selling vehicle is a pickup truck because buyers need a reasonably priced vehicle with significant hauling and towing capacities for agricultural work. It's not likely those buyers would decide to switch over to a more expensive vehicle without a proven track record navigating rugged terrain in harsh weather conditions while only offering similar or slightly better hauling and towing capacities.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Cybertruck is received by buyers when it finally hits the road at the end of this month.

Source: Motor1.