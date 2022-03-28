Can You Afford COBRA Insurance When Leaving Your Job?

Nearly 4-million people left their jobs behind every month last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even with the changes in insurance caused by Obamacare, a high percentage of employees are still insured through their employers. So if you're leaving your job – whether that's your decision or the company's, you'll likely need to replace that insurance.

The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, lets you continue your employer-given health insurance short-term after you depart. But keep in mind that it’ll cost you more than what you were paying as an employee. And you might not be able to afford it.

Here’s what you need to know about COBRA and if getting it is suitable for you and your family.

What is COBRA?

If your former company had 20 employees or more in the year before your leave, the employer is generally required to offer the COBRA extension to families. Sometimes it’s called continuation coverage.

According to the Department of Labor, “Life insurance and disability benefits are not considered “medical care.” So COBRA does not cover plans that provide only life insurance or disability benefits” – just health insurance.

While you can get COBRA and your current health plan, your cost won’t be the same. Most employers cover a portion of workers’ health insurance when they’re currently employed. However, when you’re no longer employed or don’t meet the minimum requirements for coverage, you’re on the hook for the total cost up to 102% — what you paid and what your employer paid, plus a 2% administrative fee.

How to get COBRA when you leave your job

If you and your family depend on the health insurance you got from your former job, you probably qualify for COBRA.

Your employer’s group health plan must be covered by COBRA, or a qualifying event must occur. You’ll also need to be a qualified beneficiary of that event. For instance, you’re facing a reduction in hours, or you’ve lost your job through no fault of your own. If your spouse died or divorced you and you got health insurance through their work, you’re a qualified beneficiary entitled to COBRA coverage.

Contact your employer or former employer about the steps you need to take to ensure your coverage continues as long as you can get it. If you’re entitled to COBRA, you have 60 days to choose whether to elect or deny continuation coverage.

Your COBRA coverage can continue anywhere up to 18 or 36 months, depending on your terms. Some plans might have more extended continuation coverage, but those terms are specific to you, your employer, the qualifying event, and the coverage.

Also, keep in mind that your coverage could be terminated early for many reasons, including if your employer no longer maintains the group health plan. In addition, if you become eligible and sign up for Medicare during your COBRA coverage, it could also be canceled before the term is over.

Alternatives to COBRA

While keeping your health plan eliminates one primary concern for you and your family, you might find that it’s not in your budget. You might not qualify for COBRA, which could mean you’re out of a job AND health insurance. Either way, you have additional options.

Losing your job is a qualifying event that entitles you to access health insurance outside of the standard limited enrollment period in the Health Insurance Marketplace. This allows you to compare your needs to offers with private health insurance offers. You might also qualify for a tax credit to lower monthly premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.

The Marketplace lets you see how much your costs will be every month, deductibles, copays, medicine costs, and more. If you know what your coverage was through your former employer, compare that to what’s offered in the Marketplace to see if you can find something comparable — and probably for a lot less than what you’d pay for COBRA.

Don't delay. You only get 60 days from losing coverage to apply for health insurance through the Marketplace to qualify for the special enrollment period. If you miss the window, you could be without health insurance until the regular enrollment period opens, usually at the end of the year for the upcoming year. And while the individual mandate has almost completely gone away, some states, like California and New Jersey still require you to have health insurance coverage.

Next Steps

Losing health insurance isn’t an option for most people. If you’re unsure if you’re eligible for COBRA, contact your employer or your former employer where you had your group health plan. The Human Resource officer can walk you through your next steps.

Remember that COBRA is only temporary. If you start a new job with health insurance or gain coverage through the health insurance Marketplace, you won’t need continuation coverage through COBRA. But before you take any steps, make sure you review all your options to find the right one for you and your family.

This article was produced by Young and the Invested and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured image: Pexels