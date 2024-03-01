Study Explores How Employed Americans Handle Sickness

Two in five Americans said their mom takes better care of them than their significant other does when they're sick, according to a new survey.

The survey of 2,000 employed adults found that men are likelier to agree that their mom takes better care of them than their partner does when they're sick at home (43% vs. 35%).

When they're sick, women were likelier to want to be left alone (53%) than men (47%), while 58% of men said they still wished their moms could take care of them while sick.

Although most prefer to keep it to themselves when they're sick (68%), more than a quarter of those surveyed said they prefer to let others know (28%).

Similarly, one in four have posted a picture online to show they were sick at home, with more men having done this than women (29% vs. 20%).

Of the people who have posted to social while sick, 60% admitted they've shared a “sick” selfie while at home sick. And one in five have taken part in social media trends, like viral video challenges or posts, to pass the time (19%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of MDLIVE, the survey found that only a third of those polled claim they handle being sick “extremely well.”

Nearly 80% of women think they handle being sick better than men; however, only 30% of men think the same.

When it comes to how they spend their day sick at home, more than half of respondents admit to abandoning at least some part of their hygiene routine (52%), with women, surprisingly, being likelier to do so (59% vs. 46%).

Looking at hygiene, those surveyed said it's most important to brush your teeth (94%), shower (89%), and wash your face (89%) when sick at home.

Yet, 30% admit to skipping their skincare routine, and another one in five don't always make it to the shower when sick at home.

In fact, 34% have gone at least three days without showering when sick at home.

On average, respondents also skip brushing their teeth and stay in the same clothing for two days.

To pass the time being sick at home over this past year, one in nine prefer being productive over spending time relaxing, with men being two times more likely to exercise than women (20% vs. 9%).

And while 20% of those surveyed have pretended to work while sick at home, nearly half have actually worked through sickness (49%).

“The decision to work through sickness stems from various pressures — be it the fear of falling behind at work, financial concerns, or not wanting to burden colleagues. However, it's crucial to prioritize your health,” said Dr. Vontrelle Roundtree, associate chief medical officer at MDLIVE. “Taking the time to properly care for yourself not only benefits your well-being but ultimately contributes to greater productivity and efficiency in the long run.”

For many, taking a sick day off is worse than simply working while sick (23%), with more than half (55%) waiting until the last second when their symptoms get in the way before taking a sick day.

For those who do work from home when sick, one in five admits to moving their laptop mouse around so their employer thinks they're working (19%).

That's likely because sick days are stressful for respondents who are concerned about falling behind on work (41%) and not getting paid the same (39%).

Results showed that a greater percentage of women are likely to worry about facing reduced or lost wages than men (44% vs. 34%).

Another 26% don't want to put more work on their coworkers, and one in four feel like others would judge them for taking time off.

A quarter of those surveyed said that spending the day at the doctor's office is the most stressful part about being sick (26%).

In fact, a majority of respondents agree that spending at least part of a sick day at the doctor's office is more of a hassle than it's worth (72%), with 39% preferring telehealth visits.

“When dealing with sickness and juggling work and life's demands at the same time, it leaves little time for in-person healthcare visits, which is where telehealth can help fill a vital gap and reduce the strain and stress sickness can pose to a busy schedule,” said Dr. Roundtree. “Telehealth visits eliminate the stress of time spent traveling to the doctor's office or urgent care clinic and waiting in waiting rooms with sick people, allowing you to receive quick, quality care from the comfort of your home.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.