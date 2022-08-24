How I Met Your Mother Cast: 27 Fabulous Then and Now’s

Ready to see all your favorite “Then and Nows” from the How I Met Your Mother cast? “Challenge… accepted!” How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) is a Primetime Emmy award-winning comedy-drama sitcom created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays.

It aired from 2005-2015 for 208 episodes and received primarily positive critical reviews. HIMYM featured a 2030 Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor, voiced in the future by Bob Saget) telling a story to his kids about how he met their mother.

The cast members represent five best friends living in New York City. However, other long-time cast members include Ranjit, the Limo Driver (Marshall Manesh), Carl the Bartender (Joe Nieves), and Wendy the Waitress (Charlene Amoia).

During their nine-season run, we laughed and cried. The How I Met Your Mother cast had several guest star appearances, including William Zabka, Alan Thicke, George Clinton, Bob Barker, Enrique Iglesias, Maury Povich, Martin Short, Jane Seymour, and Carrie Underwood.

Katie Holmes played the infamous “Sl*tty Pumpkin,” and Katy Perry played “Oh, Honey.” Mandy Moore played Amy, the tattooed rebel that results in Ted's butterfly lower-back tattoo.

In addition, Britney Spears saved the show with her recurring role as Abby, the receptionist at Stella Zinman's (Sarah Chalke) dermatology office.

The show co-creator, Carter Bays, said, “And by golly, she put our show on the map. It can't be overstated. Britney Spears rescued us from ever being on the bubble again. Thanks, Britney!”

Another headliner to bless the How I Met Your Mother cast was Jennifer Lopez. She played Anita Appleby, an author of the best-selling book, Of Course You're Still Single, Take a Look at Yourself You Dumb Sl*t. She tormented Barney until he eventually told her, “No.”

The cast and guest stars of HIMYM have all been up to other things, and we got the inside scoop. Ready to check them out? “It's going to be legen — wait for it, and I hope you're not lactose-intolerant 'cause the second half of that word is — dary!”

Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby

Then

Watching Theodore Evelyn Mosby with the stolen Blue French Horn outside Robin Scherbatsky's window for the first and last time was the perfect way to bring HIMYM full circle. Despite fan backlash about the ending.

Theodore, or Ted Mosby from Mobius Designs, is a slightly-pretentious, hopeless romantic who desperately searches for “The One.” He's an architect who successfully builds two buildings, one in New York City and the other in Spokane, Washington.

Whether correcting someone's grammar or their pronunciation of the word “renaissance,” Ted is a dependable friend. Sure, he prematurely says he loves you, but he is willing to make it rain to prove it.

Although, maybe don't ask him to be your best man unless you like crying speeches. “Classic Schmosby.” His character is based loosely on the series co-creator, Carter Bays.

Now

Since starring in his most prominent television role in HIMYM, Josh Radnor has guest-starred on various shows, including The Seeker and Grey's Anatomy. He also starred in the only season of NBC's musical series Rise and Amazon Prime's Hunters.

Additionally, Josh Radnor voices Durpleton on Netflix's animated show, Centaurworld. He is also one half of the musical duo Radnor and Lee with musician Ben Lee, who he met on the set of HIMYM.

Australia's Rolling Stone said of their debut album, “it's receiving widespread praise across the board, and cementing the duo as an accomplished pair of artists.”

Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky

Then

Robin Scherbatsky is our favorite tomboyish Canadian hoser. She's a gun-wielding, scotch-drinking former pop star known as Robin Sparkles. Her hits include “Let's Go to the Mall” and “Sandcastles in the Sand.” Robin is introduced to the gang after a date with Ted and becomes Lily's best friend.

She began her New York journalism career at Metro News 1 before becoming the foreign correspondent for World Wide News. Ultimately, Sherbatsky settles in New York with an anchor position. Robin dated Ted and Barney in the series and divided fans on who she should love.

After dedicating an entire season to Barney and Robin's wedding, it was a shock to learn they got divorced after three years. But of course, they had to for the show to give us the Blue French Horn ending.

Now

Cobie Smulders has been in several films, including Safe Haven (2013), Results (2015), and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016). However, she is best known for her role as S.H.I.E.L.D Agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Her Marvel films include The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill is also in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. Smulders also starred in the television series A Series of Unfortunate Events, Friends from College, Stumptown, and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen

Then

Marshall Eriksen is a small-town Minnesotan who moved to New York to change the world as an environmental lawyer. Because of his small-town upbringing, Marshall is well-mannered and honest. He's Ted's best friend, despite Barney's persistent dissent.

They met in college as roomies “Smoking Sandwiches” and remained roommates for much of the show. You might even say they'd “Walk 500 Miles” to be with each other if not for Marshall's 1985 Pontiac Fiero.

Marshall Eriksen is easily the most lovable character. He's caring, witty, and a loyal friend. He makes the best song and video montages, “cat funeral, meow, meow, meow, meow.”

In addition, Marshall is one-half of How I Met Your Mother's favorite couple, Marshmellow and Lilypad. Ultimately, Marshall becomes a Supreme Court Judge, faithful husband, and devoted father of three. “Lawyered!”

Now

Jason Segel had experienced great television successes with the shows Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared. In 2007, Segel approached Disney about writing The Muppets (2011), in which he also starred.

Additionally, Segel starred in several films, including, This Is 40 (2012), The Discovery (2017), Our Friend (2019), and The End of the Tour (2015). The latter is his outstanding portrayal of the late author David Foster Wallace. It earned him a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead for his performance.

Segel starred in AMC's Dispatched from Elsewhere. A show he also created and executive produced. Most recently, he starred in Netflix's Windfall and the first season of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin

Then

American Pie Alum Alyson Hannigan played Lily Aldrin. A kindergarten teacher turned art consultant to The Captain (Kyle MacLachlan). Lily is the mother that holds the group together for nine glorious seasons. She met Marshall on her first day in college. So they've been a trio from the start.

Lily is an amateur artist whose paintings decorate the walls of Veterinarian offices. They calm dogs and cats—in contrast, they cause birds to fly into windows. Lily Aldrin loves to shop and has substantial debt to prove it.

She may be the smallest in the group but is the feistiest and can be manipulative to get what she wants. Still, we love her, and her relationship with Marshall is necessary for digesting the other relationships in the show. “Pause!”

Now

Alyson Hannigan reprised her Michelle Flaherty role in American Reunion (2012). Since 2016, she's hosted Penn & Teller: Fool Us. In addition, Hannigan plays Kim Possible's mom, Ann Possible, in the Disney Channel original film Kim Possible.

She also voices Claire Clancy in the Disney animated series Fancy Nancy. Additionally, Hannigan did an incredible job portraying Mary Stauffer in the Lifetime original movie, Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019).

Hannigan co-hosted MTV's television series Adorableness. It's a comedy clip show and the third spin-off from Ridiculousness.

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson

Then

Barney Stinson, a.k.a., Swarley, is an unrelenting womanizing blogger, full of magic tricks and always looking to “Suit Up!” In addition to obsessively playing laser tag, he runs elaborate scams on women at MacLaren's Pub.

Usually, resulting in going home with a different woman almost every night. Barney has canonized these scams in his book “The Playbook” and is a general jerk with commitment issues.

Nevertheless, to his friends, he is loyal. Well, mostly. Let's not forget he banged Robin after Ted. A total violation of “The Bro Code.” Eventually, Ted forgives him, understanding they're in love, and even supports them at their wedding. Barney is a good friend overall.

He helps Marshall and Ted get jobs at Goliath National Bank. He fakes his doppelganger sighting so that Lily and Marshall can go ahead and try to have a baby, per the doppelganger condition. In addition, Barney secured Robin's job so she could stay in America rather than facing Canadian deportation.

Now

Neil Patrick Harris has guest starred in the Ghostwriter and American Horror Story television series. Additionally, he starred in several films, including, A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), Gone Girl (2014), The Matrix: Resurrections (2021), and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022).

Harris starred in HBO Max's Downsizing (2017). Additionally, he played Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events for three seasons. Harris plays a more sinister take on Count Olaf than Jim Carrey in the 2004 movie of the same name.

In addition, Neil Patrick Harris is starring in the Netflix series Uncoupled (2022) and will appear in Doctor Who's 60th-Anniversary Special (2023). Furthermore, he won a Tony Award in 2014 for starring in the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway. Finally, he was the first openly gay man to host the Academy Awards (87th).

Cristin Milioti as Tracy McConnell

Then

Cristin Milioti plays the highly-anticipated titular Mother, Tracy McConnell. She first appeared in the season eight finale and became a regular in the show's ninth and final season.

Tracy was a lead vocalist and bass player in the economics-themed band, Superfreakonomic. She also was in the Econ 305 class that Ted accidentally lectures without realizing he's in the wrong class in season five's first episode, “Definitions.”

Fans were devastated after waiting for the entire series to meet “The Mother” to discover that she died from an undisclosed illness. It was gut-wrenching. It still is.

The tragedy occurred six years before Ted's nine-season story on How I Met Your Mother. Side note: Cristin Milioti's haunting rendition of “La Vie En Rose” delivers goosebumps.

Now

Cristin Milioti portrayed Teresa Petrillo, Jordan Belfort's first wife, in The Wolf on Wall Street (2013). After that, Milioti played the female lead, Zelda, in NBC's one-season comedy, A to Z.

She appeared in the fourth season of Black Mirror and co-starred in FX's second season of Fargo. In 2020, she played a hilarious stereotypical “Karen” in the mockumentary Death to 2020 on Netflix.

Cristin Milioti also starred in Palm Springs (2020), a critically acclaimed film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Recently, Milioti starred in Made for Love, a dark comedy series on HBO Max.

Bob Saget Narrating as Future Ted Mosby

Then

“America's dad,” the late and great Bob Saget narrated the series from the perspective of future Ted. His familiar family-friendly voice recounted the story Ted tells his kids about meeting their mother. Nearly every episode of How I Met Your Mother features Bob Saget's voiceover.

Now

Full House alum Bob Saget simultaneously voiced future Ted while hosting America's Home Videos. Afterward, he continued his stand-up adult-oriented comedian work, including Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty. In addition, he reprised his Danny Tanner role for the Full House spinoff, Fuller House.

Saget had several guest roles on television series like Grandfathered and Shameless. Additionally, he competed as “Squiggly Monster” in season four of The Masked Singer while launching his podcast, Bob Saget's Here for You.

He directed and appeared in Benjamin and starred as himself in four episodes of Entourage. Sadly, Bob Saget died from blunt force trauma in his hotel room in January 2022. He was 65 years old.

David Henrie as Luke

Then

David Henrie played Luke, Ted, and Tracy Mosby's 13-year-old son. Unfortunately, Luke didn't have much dialogue in the series. However, we learn a little about him. For example, in the episode “Unpause,” we discover that Tracy goes into labor in the middle of the night with Luke while staying at the Farhampton Inn.

The place where they first met. It was the only time Ted could argue with the theory that “Nothing good happens after 2 AM.”

Now

David Henrie starred as Justin Russo in Disney's television series, Wizards of Waverly Place. He reprised the role in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009). In addition, he starred in a couple of Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Production films, Grown Ups 2 (2013) and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015).

In 2014, he portrayed Cory Weissman in 1000 to 1: The Cory Weissman Story (2014). It's the true story of a Gettysburg College first-year basketball player who suffers a catastrophic stroke.

In addition, Henrie starred in a teen comedy, This Is the Year (2020). Recently, he stars as a young Ronald Reagan in the yet-to-be-released film Reagan (2023).

Lyndsy Fonseca as Penny

Then

Penny was Ted and Tracy Mosby's 15-year-old daughter. She doesn't have much dialogue in the series. But we learn a little about her in the episode “Lobster Crawl.” As payback for Ted taking Marvin to see Santa Claus for the first time, Lily and Marshall take Penny.

In the series finale, after Ted finally wraps up the story of How I Met Your Mother, Penny calls him out. She doesn't believe the story to be about how he met their mother as much as it was to demonstrate his love for their aunt Robin.

Now

Lyndsy Fonseca joined the fourth season cast of ABC's Desperate Housewives (2007) as Dylan Mayfair. In addition, she starred in several films, including Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), Kick-A** (2010), and Kick-A** 2 (2013).

In 2021, Fonseca starred in the 1989 classic Turner & Hooch remake. She also starred in the Disney+ series of the same name (2021). Furthermore, she gives a compelling performance in the Lifetime movie You Can't Take My Daughter. Fonseca also starred in some Hallmark Channel films: Next Stop, Christmas (2021), and North to Home (2022).

Frances Conroy as Loretta Stinson

Then

Loretta Stinson is Barney and Jame's mother. Growing up, she told them outrageous lies to shield them from bad news. Barney and James didn't know who their fathers were as kids.

So she allowed Barney to believe that Bob Barker on The Price Is Right was his dad. In addition, she lied to James on his 10th birthday about Michael Jackson sending him a white glove.

Now

Six Feet Under Alum Frances Conroy is a veteran face of the anthology TV series American Horror Story cast. She first starred in the series' best seasons Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, and Double Feature. Alright, the latter was terrible, but she still nailed her part.

In addition, she starred in Hulu's original series Casual. Conroy also has been in films, including The Mist (2017) and Joker (2019), where she played the titular character's mother. Finally, she starred in the critically acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. Conroy won her first Satellite Award for her exceptional performance.

Wayne Brady as James

Then

James Stinson is Barney's Black gay older brother who also runs a blog, enjoys a good suit, and has a charisma that attracts many potential partners. Like Barney, Loretta allowed James to believe his father was several Black celebrities, including Flip Wilson and James Earl Jones. Eventually, James discovers his father is Sam Gibbs (Ben Vereen).

Also, James marries Tom (Jai Rodriguez) but has an affair with who we later learn is Gary Blauman (Taran Killam). It causes separation, but ultimately, James realizes the error of his ways and reconciles with Tom.

Now

Wayne Brady has hosted several TV series, including Don't Forget the Lyrics, Let's Make a Deal, and Game of Talents. The latter he executively produced. Finally, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for Let's Make A Deal after seven previous nominations.

In addition, he competed in season two of The Masked Singer, where he won as “Fox.” Brady also served as a guest panelist on season four. In 2020, he began playing Tyson Sykes/Gravedigger, in The CW superhero drama Black Lightning. Brady still appears in the American version of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? also on The CW. Brady also voices King Dice in Netflix's The Cuphead Show!

Ashley Williams as Victoria

Then

Victoria is Ted's on-again, off-again relationship that begins blossoming in season one. She bakes the cake for his friend's wedding, where he meets her. Victoria calls herself Cupcake, concealing her identity and asking Ted to do the same. However, he tracks her down, and they begin dating.

Eventually, she moves to Germany, Ted cheats on her with Robin, and they break up. However, she resurfaces in seasons seven and eight, Ted calls her to hang out, and she shows up at MacLaren's in her wedding dress. So naturally, she leaves her fiancé at the altar and rides off into the sunset with Ted.

However, in “The Autumn of Break-Ups,” Victoria gives him an ultimatum about being friends with Robin, and he chooses not to unfriend her. So Victoria ends things by saying, “I really hope you get her someday.”

Now

Ashley Williams starred in a Lifetime movie Patricia Cornwell's The Front and At Risk (2010). She played Claire in Something Borrowed opposite Kate Hudson and Ginnifer Goodwin. In addition, Williams played law student Ellen Rourke in her Broadway debut of John Grisham's A Time To Kill (2013).

Williams starred in the Comedy Central sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show, where she portrayed a fictionalized version of Jim Gaffigan's real-life wife. Finally, she's made several Hallmark Channel movies, including Love on a Limb (2016), Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018), and Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020).

Kal Penn as Kevin Venkataraghavan

Then

Kevin is Robin's court-ordered therapist, who she is required to see after assaulting another woman. Due to his attraction to Robin, he stopped being her therapist, and they began dating. Kevin is sweet, laid-back, and maybe even a little shy. In addition, he was the bartender at “Puzzles,” Barney and Ted's apartment bar.

In “Tick, Tick, Tick,” Robin cheats on him with Barney, and he convinces her they should break up with their partners and get back together. So he's honest with Nora and breaks it off. However, when Barney meets Robin and the gang at MacLaren's, Kevin walks in with Robin.

After choosing Kevin, they continue to date until he proposes. Then, Robin reveals she can never have kids and doesn't want them. That is a deal breaker for Kevin, who takes back his proposal and breaks up.

Now

Kal Penn was a consultant for ABC's political drama, Designated Survivor, where he played Seth Wright. In addition, he hosted a game show called Superhuman. Then, in 2020, he hosted Kal Penn Approves This Message. A political talk miniseries on Freeform.

He portrayed Garrett Modi in eight episodes of Sunnyside before its cancellation. In addition, Penn plays Kalpen Modi in Hot Mess Holiday (2021). He is a lead on CBS's Clarice. A thriller drama series sequel to The Silence of the Lambs (1991).

Sarah Chalke as Stella Zinman

Then

Stella was initially Ted's dermatologist he was seeing to remove his lower-back butterfly tattoo from the season three opener, “Wait for It.” So, true to Ted's nature, he's instantly in love and pursues her relentlessly until she says yes.

Stella's his girlfriend-turned-fiancée. She leaves him at the altar for her ex-husband Tony and thank you, God. She hadn't seen Star Wars!

As Marshall delicately put it, “She's never seen Star Wars?! Ted, the only people in the universe who haven't seen Star Wars are the characters in Star Wars, and that's cause they lived them, Ted! That's cause they lived the Star Wars.”

Now

Scrubs alum Sarah Chalke is the voice of Beth Smith in the adult animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty. In the third season of Cougar Town, she has a recurring role as Angie. In addition, she does voice acting for the Netflix series Paradise PD and Dogs in Space.

Chalke starred in Netflix's Firefly Lane. She also reprised her role as Becky Connor-Healy in the Roseanne revival-turned-spin-off-show The Connors.

Finally, she's starred in several films, including Psych: The Movie 2 (2020) and Eat Wheaties! (2020), and The Wrong Missy (2020).

Jason Jones as Tony Grafanello

Then

Tony Grafanello is Stella's husband. When he wouldn't let their daughter Lucy go to Ted and Stella's wedding, Ted went to Tony and begged him to let her go. So naturally, he invites Tony to come too, and Stella leaves Ted at the altar for him. Tony's a former karate instructor but moved into screenwriting.

As a result, he wrote the movie The Wedding Bride. Unfortunately, the film inaccurately portrays Ted and Stella's romance. He painted their picture with “Jed Mosley,” a rude and arrogant jerk, while writing himself as a hero who rescues Stella from the evil Jed.

Now

The Daily Show Alum Jason Jones played a supporting role in one of the worst movies of all time, All About Steve (2009). However, he is hilarious in TBS's The Detour. “Get Some!”

It's a show that he created with his wife, Samantha Bee, a fellow correspondent from The Daily Show. It ran for four seasons (2016-2019).

In addition, Jones had cameos in Pitch Perfect (2012) and the sequel, Pitch Perfect 2 (2015). Furthermore, he plays Bad Santa #2 in The Night Before (2015). Jones has also been in the films The Art of the Steal (2013) and Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015).

Becki Newton as Quinn Garvey

Then

Quinn Garvey is a stripper at Barney's favorite strip club, the Lusty Leopard, and his ex-fiancée. Initially, Quinn demonstrated zero interest in Barney. First, he meets her outside of the Lusty Leopard and has no idea she is a stripper at his regular spot. Nonetheless, Barney repeatedly runs plays on her, and she shoots him down.

In “Karma,” Quinn manipulates him into paying for dances to talk to her. She tells him her manager is watching, and he spends 800-900$ and his Rolex watch. “Barney's on board!”

Eventually, he calls her out on it, and they have a cup of coffee together before officially dating. Barney proposes, but the prenup he drafts is absurd.

It includes that she be open to polygamy and pay $2000 per gained pound with weekly weigh-ins. Quinn creates her own prenup, and it becomes evident that they don't trust each other and break it off.

Now

Becki Newton went on to star in Fox's comedy series The Goodwin Games. In addition, she had a recurring role on the HBO series Divorce.

Newton was set to co-executive produce and co-star in a series called Fun with former Ugly Betty co-stars Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally. However, it never moved forward.

Newton has a recurring role in season one of Tell Me a Story. Finally, she stars in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer; it's renewed for a second season. She plays Lorna Crain, Mickey's second ex-wife, and his legal aide.

Kyle MacLachlan as George Van Smoot “The Captain”

Then

George Van Smoot, better known as, The Captain, was Zoey's husband when she met Ted Mosby. However, she ultimately leaves him and moves on with Ted. But that didn't stop us from enjoying more of The Captain.

In “The Ashtray,” we learned that Lily showed interest in a painting at an art show The Captain was throwing a year and a half before the artist became famous. So he hires her keen eye as his art consultant.

In the final season, Lily takes a pregnancy test at his manor and discovers she is pregnant. Barney convinces Marshall that Lily is cheating, and Marshall shows up and punches the innocent Captain in the face.

Now

Twin Peaks alum Kyle MacLachlan reprised his Dale Cooper role for the 2017 remake. He's also starred in several films, including, High Flying Bird (2019), Capone (2020), and Tesla (2020).

In addition, he played Calvin Johnson / The Doctor in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Howard Baskin in Joe vs. Carol. The latter follows the case of the Tiger King, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, and his criminal case and conviction for murder-for-hire.

Additionally, MacLachlan voiced Del in American Dad and Mr. Anderson in Disney Pixar's Inside Out. Furthermore, he reprised his role as The Captain for two episodes of How I Met Your Father and is the lead in Fallout, a post-apocalyptic television series on Amazon Prime coming soon.

Jennifer Morrison as Zoey Pierson

Then

Zoey Pierson was one of Ted's serious relationships and The Captain's ex-wife. But from the start, their relationship was all wrong. Zoey was protesting the destruction of an old hotel, The Arcadian. Coincidentally, Ted was the architect for the Goliath National Bank building that will replace it.

Throughout her protesting, typical Ted Mosby decides he wants to save the building but later realizes he does not. Zoey and Ted develop feelings for each other, and he tells her they cannot be friends. After that, we learn she is divorcing The Captain, and she and Ted get together for a few episodes.

Now

Jennifer Morrison played the role of Emma Swan in ABC's Once Upon a Time series. In addition, she co-starred in Amityville: The Awakening as Candice (2017). Morrison launched her own film production company in 2016.

In 2017, she debuted her film Sun Dogs, for which Netflix has acquired worldwide streaming rights. Additionally, Morrison joined the This Is Us cast in season four for a recurring role, Cassidy Sharp. Also, she returns in seasons five and six.

Furthermore, Morrison played in films, including, Superfly (2018), Bombshell (2019), and The Report (2019). In addition, she voices Selina Kyle / Catwoman in Batman: Hush (2019).

John Lithgow as Jerry Whittaker

Then

Jerome Whittaker is Barney's father. We meet Jerome in “Legendaddy,” where Barney is disappointed that his dad isn't the legendary father he had built up in his mind. Instead, Jerome is an ordinary guy with a family.

Later, Jerome shows up and tries to hang with Barney as the “Crazy Jerry” Barney has heard about in stories regarding his past. They spend all night partying, but we later learn Jerome wasn't drunk and only trying to impress his son. After that, Jerome is active in Barney's life and his wedding.

Now

John Lithgow needs no introduction. He was doing big things before How I Met Your Mother. However, he's gone on to do even more. Lithgow is very active in theatre. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his work in David Auburn's play, The Columnist.

In addition, he's been in several films, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Interstellar (2014), The Homesman (2014), and John Madden's Miss Sloane (2016). Notably, Lithgow received critical acclaim for starring in the independent romance film Love Is Strange (2014). It has an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

He starred as Bill Clinton in the Hillary and Clinton play on Broadway. In addition, Lithgow co-starred in Mindy Kaling's comedy Late Night and played Roger Ailes, the Fox News CEO, in the film Bombshell (2019). He currently stars in FX's The Old Man, opposite Jeff Bridges.

Nazanin Boniadi as Nora

Then

Nora is one of Robin Scherbatsky's co-workers at World Wide News and Barney's ex-girlfriend. Nora is British, speaks four languages, and didn't watch the Star Wars movies until 2010. Initially, she rejects Barney's advances.

However, due to Robin's meddling, Barney finds himself on a laser tag date on Valentine's Day. Nora and Barney get serious but not before overcoming insane situations such as chipped teeth, getting attacked by a mouse, and the flu. However, Barney cheats on her with Robin and ultimately breaks it off for Robin.

Now

Nazanin Boniadi has had various television successes. She starred in the Showtime series Homeland as Fara Sherazi. In addition, she starred in Starz's sci-fi thriller series, Counterpart as Clare Quayle.

Furthermore, she starred in the films Ben-Hur (2016) and Hotel Mumbai (2018). Recently, Boniadi secured the role of Bronwyn, a single mother and healer in The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime (September 2, 2022).

Chris Elliott as Mickey Aldrin

Then

Mickey Aldrin is Lily's father. Initially, he is an absent deadbeat dad that missed gymnastics and ballet recitals. However, Marshall invites him to a Thanksgiving after learning he's trying to change and be a good father. So naturally, it doesn't go well.

Mickey creates unsuccessful board games, including “Diseases!” The crazy board game that ruins the turkey dinner with the insides of an artificial gallbladder that explodes in the game.

However, after Lily learns someone has died, she ultimately decides it's time to forgive her father, and it works out. Mickey becomes a loving father and grandparent when Little Marvin is born. Oh, and his “Slap-Bet” board game finally allows him success.

Now

Chris Elliot has had multiple appearances on sitcoms, including, The King of Queens, Fresh Off the Boat, The Knick, and Friends From College. In addition, he starred in Eagleheart, an Adult Swim series.

Elliot had a guest role in NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but most notably, he played a major role on Schitt's Creek. More recently, Elliot plays the dad in Hulu's hit rom-com series, Maggie.

Morena Baccarin as Chloe “Crazy Eyes”

Then

Morena Baccarin played Chloe. The only girl Marshall took on a date when he and Lily were briefly separated. Barney and Ted inform Marshall that she has “The Crazy Eyes.” Marshall takes her out anyways, and Lily interrupts their date.

While Lily and Marshall talk things out on the front stoop, Chloe destroys the apartment. When they return, she alleges that she has lost her keys. Although, they are on the table in front of her, proving “The Crazy Eyes” theory.

Now

Morena Baccarin has succeeded as the adult version of Adria, a villain in Stargate SG-1. She reprised the role in the movie. Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008). Baccarin also landed the lead role in the ABC alien show Visitors.

In addition, her performance as a prisoner of war's wife on Homeland was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2013 Emmy Award show. Baccarin paired up with Melissa McCarthy in the action-comedy Spy (2015).

But, perhaps, she's most known for her role as Vanessa Carlysle alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). Also, for her five-season stretch on Fox's TV series Gotham as Dr. Leslie Thompkins. In 2020, she co-starred with Gerald Butler in the apocalyptic film Greenland (2020).

Bryan Cranston as Hammond Druthers

Then

Hammond Druthers was a nightmare boss who constantly bullied and berated his employees. As a result, most of the office, including Ted, hated him. Ultimately, Ted saves a project after the arrogant Hammond creates a phallus-shaped architectural structure.

Then, Ted became his boss and was going to fire him, but it was his birthday. So they enjoy a brief night as friends before Hammond continues to disrespect Ted at work. Ultimately, when Ted does fire him, it coincides with being served divorce papers, a dead dog, and a heart attack, which Ted thinks he's faking.

Now

Bryan Lee Cranston is best known for his Walter White role in AMC's Breaking Bad and his character Hal in Fox's Malcolm in the Middle. Cranston's Breaking Bad performance earned him four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama (2008, 2009, 2010, and 2014). Breaking Bad also earned Cranston a Golden Globe and four Screen Actors Guild Awards.

He co-developed the crime drama television series Sneaky Pete. In addition, for his portrayal of President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway play All the Way, he earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. He reprised the role for the HBO movie of the same name.

In 2018, Cranston received the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Howard Beale in the play Network at London's National Theatre. In addition, he won his second Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his reprised role on Broadway.

Abigail Spencer as Carol “Blah Blah”

Then

Carol, a.k.a. Blah Blah, met Ted during World of Warcraft online gaming. However, she's embarrassed by it and demands that Ted lie and say they met at a cooking class. Furthermore, she proves to be toxic when she becomes jealous of Robin. Moreover, she proves to be on the wrong side of the “Hot Crazy Scale.”

Blah Blah ends up spending the entire night trying to one-up Robin's stories. Carol is known as Blah Blah because Ted couldn't remember her name while recanting the story. However, in season nine's episode “Gary Blauman, “we learn her name is Carol.

Now

Abigail Spencer has experienced several television successes, including starring in Timeless as Lucy Preston and Grey's Anatomy as Megan Hunt. Additionally, she played the leading role in Hulu's Reprisal. Unfortunately, it only survived a season.

Spencer had a recurring role on ABC's Rebel. However, it too only lasted for a season. In 2017, she was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden. In addition, she has been in various films, including H8RZ (2015), The Sweet Life (2016), and The Heyday of the Insensitive B*stards (2017).

Marshall Manesh as Ranjit

Then

Marshall Manesh plays our beloved Ranjit. Ranjit is a former Taxi driver from Bangladesh who became the limo chauffeur for the How I Met Your Mother gang. Oddly enough, he does not have a driver's license.

He first appeared in the pilot but quickly popped up in various episodes. Ranjit becomes part of the gang when he celebrates with champagne at MacLaren's Pub. In addition, he was the personal chauffeur for Lily and Marshall after their wedding. “Hellooooo.”

Now

Marshall Manesh has appeared in over one-hundred feature films, including Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007) and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012). He also plays Mehdi the Butcher in Jimmy Vestwood: Amerikan Hero (2014) and stars in a vampire western, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014).

Most recently, he starred in the American sports drama Tiger (2018), based on the true story of former Ontario flyweight boxing champion Pardeep Singh Nagra. In addition, Manash has guest-starred on Good Girls, Baskets, Madam Secretary, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Laura Prepon as Karen

Then

Karen was Ted's on-again-off-again college girlfriend. However, she repeatedly cheated on Ted. One time, she even cheated with a Philosophy Professor. So naturally, Marshall and Lily never liked her.

Karen shows up again in season four, and she and Ted begin dating. But unfortunately, she's pretentious and tends to bring Ted's pretentiousness out.

So the gang isn't happy about their rekindled romance. Furthermore, classic Lily Aldrin meddles and puts Robin's earring in Ted's bed to break them up.

It's a success, but ultimately the truth comes out, and they get back together until Karen wants him never to see Lily again. Ted ends the relationship for good, “Sorry, Bro.”

Now

That '70s Show Alum Laura Prepon found further success in Netflix's hit show Orange Is the New Black as Alex Vause. In addition, she co-wrote a wellness book called The Stash Plan. It debuted at number ten on the New York Best Seller List. Prepon has since launched PrepOn Kitchen, a line of kitchenware products.

Furthermore, she's been in several films, including The Girl on the Train (2016) and The Hero (2017). Recently announced, Prepon will have a guest appearance on the follow-up tv series That '90s Show.

Adam Paul as Mitch “The Naked Man”

Then

Adam Paul played Mitch, the notorious “Naked Man” character, in season four, episode nine. He is broke, sweats when he eats and is in five fantasy football leagues. So after Ted walks into his living room to a naked man, he discovers it's Mitch's signature move.

Mitch alleges it works two out of three times. Ultimately he's successful, and he and Robin, “Bang, bang, bangetty, bang, I said a bang, bang, bangetty bang.” The move works for Ted and Lily, but Barney is not so lucky, validating that it works two out of three times.

Now

Adam Paul is a director who wrote and directed two seasons of CBS's Emmy Award-winning The Inspectors. Adam created and starred in the Starz comedy sitcom Hollywood Residential. In addition, he co-wrote, directed, and produced the comedy web series Full Nelson.

He also appears in The Informant (2009) and One for the Money (2012). In addition, Adam teaches on-camera acting, podcasting, and voiceover as an adjunct professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Departments of Theatre and Film.

Catch all your favorites from the How I Met Your Mother cast, now streaming on Hulu.

