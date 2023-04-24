The Rise of The Wolf – How Joseph Griffin Became The Tax Deed Wolf

One of Benjamin Franklin's most quoted and widely recognizable words of wisdom is: “…in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

About Joseph Griffin

During his time in the Army, Joseph Griffin fought against the former. Joining straight out of high school, he went to medical school to become a medic and would eventually become a registered nurse.

He started dealing with the latter — taxes — later in life and in a slightly different capacity.

“Once I started making good money, I believed there had to be a place where I could invest that money,” Joseph Griffin says. “I didn’t see myself clocking in and out every day until I was 65 and then retiring, and I felt that there has to be a better way.”

Real estate seemed like a great place to invest his hard-earned money. It’s what people with lots of money were doing, buying houses and then flipping them or waiting for the property to appreciate. He decided real estate was his vehicle. His point of entry, however, was different.

Tax Deed Investment

Joseph Griffin heard about tax deed investment from his squad leader in Afghanistan. After looking into it, he saw it as the perfect opportunity for him to enter the real estate market.

In his words: “In the United States, people have to pay their property taxes, regardless of their state,” he explains. “Different states will conduct different processes when someone doesn’t pay their taxes, but every state will try to get its own. They’ll place a tax deed or lien on the property and eventually sell it off.”

This system allows smart investors to get a hold of these properties at low prices.

Joseph Griffin’s claim to fame is that he acquired three properties in just one month on a budget of less than $6,000. Those three properties, purchased through tax deed sales, have only multiplied in value since.

Griffin’s portfolio is now valued at millions of dollars, and he’s adopted the moniker of ‘Tax Deed Wolf.'

He didn’t get there by chance, though. Before purchasing any tax deed, Joseph Griffin does his due diligence. He examines the property’s value, whether there are any other liens on it, and what the opening bid will be at the auction. He needs to understand how much he’s paying for it, how much it’s worth, and how he will capitalize on it.

With all that done, he takes an extra step that truly separates him from others.

“I don’t wait for the auction. I go to the property owner directly,” Joseph Griffin explains. This strategy allows him to snatch great deals before his competitor investors even have a chance to consider how to outbid one another.

Scaling and Branching Out

After his initial success in the field, Joseph Griffin decided to scale the operation and branch out. For starters, he learned how to work with OPM, aka other people’s money, and he started taking on investors who had the money but didn’t have the time or the know-how to profit on tax deeds.

“WolfPack Capital Partners came in when we realized there are people out there who have money to invest but don’t know what to do with it,” says Joseph Griffin. “So we decided we’ll start a fund to help investors. Joseph Griffin co-manages WolfPack Capital LLC, a company that operates primarily in the field of multi-family properties. The company acquires properties at less than 10% of their value, granting investors a nice return.

Tax Deed Wolf Academy

Joseph Griffin also has something for those who want to learn what he knows, whether they have money to invest or plan to work with OPM. The Tax Deed Wolf Academy is a one-stop shop for all courses relating to tax deeds and real estate investment. Diversifying their class opportunities offers even more value to the students.

“At the Academy, I’m teaching people about tax deeds, which are my specialty,” Joseph Griffin explains. “But there are other coaches teaching other things, such as how to buy apartment complexes or do Airbnb.”

The Academy works around the week, but Joseph Griffin usually devotes two days a week for his teaching. The rest of his work week is spent on investment activities — finding tax deeds, researching properties, and talking with the owners.

Through tax deed investments, Joseph Griffin did well for himself and his investors, and he’s managed to help other people take advantage of this exciting opportunity. And he also has some big plans for the road ahead.

“My long-term goal is to keep acquiring units and eventually shift focus on doing bigger deals, worth tens of millions of dollars,” he says. “I also want to give back and keep teaching. It’s great that I can take care of my family and have moved to Puerto Rico. But the real challenge is how many others I can show this to. How many other millionaires can I create?”

Only time will tell.

