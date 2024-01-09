How Many Players Per Ship in Sea of Thieves? – Answered

Alongside the ever-growing desire to acquire treasure and duke it out with other pirates, one of the best aspects of Sea of Thieves is its multiplayer mechanics with a crew of your very own. You can have one player operating the wheel, one at the cannons, and another in the crow's nest on recon duty. But how many players can you have per ship in Sea of Thieves? You know, to plan out your crew positions!

How Many Players on Each Ship in Sea of Thieves?

There are three types of ships in Sea of Thieves, which support between one and four players; the largest ship, the Galleon, allows for the maximum number of players. In my experience, most vessels you'll meet in Sea of Thieves will typically be the Brigantine or Sloop. They're easier to manage and allow for solo gameplay, a major plus nowadays.

Galleon – 4 Players

– 4 Players Brigantine – 2-3 Players

– 2-3 Players Sloop – 1-2 Players

With these player numbers in mind and each server holds five crews, we can assume up to 20 players per server at maximum. At a minimum, at least two people will always be on the server.

Of course, developer Rare recently introduced the Safer Seas, a PvE mode where players can host a private server with their friends to complete challenges and Tall Tales without fear of losing their loot to other players. Here, only four players per server are allowed.

How To Form Player Alliances in Sea of Thieves

While playing Sea of Thieves, forming a Player Alliance with other vessels is possible and recommended to dominate an entire server and complete more challenging tasks. To form a player alliance, one crew must hoist the Alliance Pennant, and then the next crew will join the Player Alliance via their Flag Box. An Alliance requires close proximity to join, however, and all crews within the Alliance will remain visible on the Map Table.

Furthermore, 50% of all Gold and Reputation will be shared amongst Player Alliance members, though your crew still receives 100%. It's a worthwhile tactic if you wish to tackle end-game content or engage in PvP.