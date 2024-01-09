How Many Players Per Ship in Sea of Thieves? – Answered

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Sea of Thieves Player Ship
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Alongside the ever-growing desire to acquire treasure and duke it out with other pirates, one of the best aspects of Sea of Thieves is its multiplayer mechanics with a crew of your very own. You can have one player operating the wheel, one at the cannons, and another in the crow's nest on recon duty. But how many players can you have per ship in Sea of Thieves? You know, to plan out your crew positions!

How Many Players on Each Ship in Sea of Thieves?

There are three types of ships in Sea of Thieves, which support between one and four players; the largest ship, the Galleon, allows for the maximum number of players. In my experience, most vessels you'll meet in Sea of Thieves will typically be the Brigantine or Sloop. They're easier to manage and allow for solo gameplay, a major plus nowadays.

Sea of Thieves Crew Size Selection
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.
  • Galleon – 4 Players
  • Brigantine – 2-3 Players
  • Sloop – 1-2 Players

With these player numbers in mind and each server holds five crews, we can assume up to 20 players per server at maximum. At a minimum, at least two people will always be on the server.

Of course, developer Rare recently introduced the Safer Seas, a PvE mode where players can host a private server with their friends to complete challenges and Tall Tales without fear of losing their loot to other players. Here, only four players per server are allowed.

How To Form Player Alliances in Sea of Thieves

While playing Sea of Thieves, forming a Player Alliance with other vessels is possible and recommended to dominate an entire server and complete more challenging tasks. To form a player alliance, one crew must hoist the Alliance Pennant, and then the next crew will join the Player Alliance via their Flag Box. An Alliance requires close proximity to join, however, and all crews within the Alliance will remain visible on the Map Table.

Furthermore, 50% of all Gold and Reputation will be shared amongst Player Alliance members, though your crew still receives 100%. It's a worthwhile tactic if you wish to tackle end-game content or engage in PvP.

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.