How Many Years of Life Would People Sacrifice for a Millionaire Lifestyle? [2024 Survey]

We recently ran a survey of 3,000 Americans, asking them “How many years of your life would you willingly trade to enjoy the splendors of a millionaire's existence indefinitely?”

The shocking results are illustrated below!

Key Findings:

Average Willingness to Trade Lifespan for Wealth: Americans, on average, are willing to give up 4 years and 11 months of their lives to enjoy the benefits of a millionaire's lifestyle. Geographical Variations: People in New Hampshire are willing to trade the most time (7 years and 11 months), while those in Indiana, Idaho and North Dakota would trade much less (about half a year). Sacrifices Beyond Lifespan: 23% of respondents would sacrifice career goals, 16% quality sleep, 15% hobbies, 13% personal privacy, 11% living close to family, and 4% would cut ties with friends. What Appeals Most in a Millionaire Lifestyle: High-end real estate (27%), luxury goods (23%), luxury travel (22%), and personal services (21%) are the top attractions. Skepticism about Media Portrayals: Nearly half of the respondents (48%) doubt the accuracy of media portrayals of the millionaire lifestyle. Mixed Views on Relationship Impact: Opinions vary on how a lavish lifestyle would affect personal relationships, with 50% expecting a positive outcome, 24% a negative one, and 26% no change.

Implications of the Study:

Valuing Wealth Over Lifespan: The willingness to trade years of life for wealth highlights a strong societal allure towards financial freedom and luxury, potentially overshadowing the importance of longevity. Regional Differences Reflect Cultural Attitudes: The geographical variations in willingness to trade lifespan for wealth may reflect differing cultural values and life priorities across states. Sacrifice of Personal and Social Well-being: The readiness to give up aspects like career goals, sleep, hobbies, and relationships for wealth suggests perhaps an undervaluing of personal well-being and social connections in pursuit of material success. Media Influence and Skepticism: The skepticism regarding media portrayals indicates a critical awareness of the potential exaggeration of the luxury lifestyle, questioning the attainability and authenticity of such portrayals. Complex Relationship Between Wealth and Happiness: The study reinforces the complex dynamics between wealth, personal relationships, and happiness, underscoring the notion that while wealth can enhance lifestyle, it is not a guaranteed pathway to personal fulfillment or improved relationships. Reflection of American Psyche and Priorities: The findings mirror a deep-rooted paradox in our society – the desire for material success and luxury versus the recognition of the value of emotional connections and genuine relationships.

Methodology

Online panel survey of 3,000 adults based on age, gender, and geography. Internal data sources are used to obtain population data sets. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting.

Respondents are carefully chosen from a geographically representative online panel of double opt-in members. This selection is further tailored to meet the precise criteria required for each unique survey. Throughout the survey, we design questions to carefully screen and authenticate respondents, guaranteeing the alignment of the survey with the ideal participants.

To ensure the integrity of our data collection, we employ an array of data quality methods. Alongside conventional measures like digital fingerprinting, bot checks, geo-verification, and speeding detection, etc. each response undergoes a thorough review by a dedicated team member to ensure quality and contextual accuracy. Our commitment extends to open-ended responses, subjecting them to scrutiny for gibberish answers and plagiarism detection.