How Much Is A PS3 Worth In 2023?

Whether you are looking to buy or sell, knowing what a PlayStation 3 (PS3) is worth is imperative. But with all of the different models – standard PS3, PS3 Slim, and even the PS3 Super Slim – it might be difficult to discern how much the console is selling for.

How much is a PS3 worth today? On average, based on months of sold eBay listings data, an original PS3 that is backward-compatible with PS2 games sells for $259. However, on average, non-backward-compatible “fat” PS3 consoles sell for $85. The redesigned PS3 Slim sells for $120, and the PS3 Super Slim model sells for $94 on average.

Model Loose

(average price sold) Complete-In-Box

(average price sold) Amazon

(starting price) PS3 (not backward

compatible with PS2)

$85 $142 $130+ PS3 (backward compatible with PS2)

$259 $305 $270+ PS3 Slim

$120 $128 $98+ PS3 Super Slim

$94 $110 $139+ Used PS3 Price Chart

As you can see, PS3 prices can vary quite significantly, based on a few key factors – the model, the condition of the console, the retailer, and whether or not the console ships with its original packaging. In particular, the original models vary in price depending on whether or not the console is backward compatible with the PS2 library of games.

Only the 20GB, 60GB, and some 80GB models are backward compatible. As this feature is a pretty big selling point for the console, these backward-compatible units will command significantly more money than their non-backward-compatible counterparts. (For a full breakdown of the PS3's backward compatibility, please refer to our complete guide: Which PS3 Models Are Backwards Compatible With The PS2 (And PS1)?)

When it comes to new units, there isn't really a going rate as sealed, complete-in-box PS3 consoles are extremely rare today. That said, expect to see new PS3 units going for hundreds or even thousands of dollars on retail sites like Amazon and eBay.

(Please note: Prices and information below are accurate as of May 17, 2023. This article has been and will continue to be updated to reflect current rates, but prices can fluctuate. The information provided is also based on the models released in the United States. Models released in other regions may differ from the prices shown below.)

What Is A PS3 Worth (not PS2 backward compatible)?

Pricing Overview:

Console Only: $80-$95

$80-$95 Complete-In-Box: $142

$142 Refurbished: $234

$234 New: ~$1,000+

Pricing At Popular Retailers:

eBay (average price sold): $85 Lowest price sold: $80 (console only) Highest price sold: $95 (bundled with games and controller)

$85 eBay (complete-in-box average price sold): $142 Lowest price sold: N/A Highest price sold: N/A

$142 Amazon (third-party sellers’ asking prices): $130+

$130+ Amazon (Renewed): $234

Note: Consoles vary in hard drive storage. Generally speaking (but not always), larger hard drives will command more money and less storage will accompany lower asking prices. However, this differs with the PS3 as only some models are backward compatible with the PS2 library of games, as the 20GB, 60GB, and 80GB models are the only backward compatible units.

The eBay prices above are calculated using the retailer’s data of units sold within three months before this article was last updated (May 17, 2023).

How Much Is A PS3 Worth (PS2 Backward Compatible)?

Pricing Overview:

Console Only: $200-$369

$200-$369 Complete-In-Box: $207-$500

$207-$500 Refurbished: $350

$350 New: ~$2,000+

Pricing At Popular Retailers:

Note: Consoles vary in hard drive storage. Generally speaking (but not always), larger hard drives will command more money and less storage will accompany lower asking prices. This, however, differs with the PS3 as only some models are backward compatible with the PS2 library of games, as the 20GB, 60GB, and some 80GB models are the only backward compatible units.

How Much Is A PS3 Slim Worth?

Pricing Overview:

Console Only: $47-$160

$47-$160 Complete-In-Box: $100-$130

$100-$130 Refurbished: $160

$160 New: ~$500+

Pricing At Popular Retailers:

eBay (average price sold): $120 Lowest price sold: $47 (320GB model; console only) Highest price sold: $160 (320GB model; good condition)

$120 eBay (complete-in-box average price sold): $128 Lowest price sold: $100 (320GB model; stock image) Highest price sold: $130 (250GB model bundled with controllers and games)

$128 Amazon (third-party sellers’ asking prices): $98+

$98+ Amazon (Renewed): $160

Note: Consoles vary in hard drive storage. Generally speaking (but not always), larger hard drives will command more money and less storage will accompany lower asking prices. That said, pricing between hard drives usually varies by only $10-$20.

How Much Is A PS3 Super Slim Worth?

Pricing Overview:

Console Only: $85-$130

$85-$130 Complete-In-Box: $79-$165

$79-$165 Refurbished: $234

$234 New: ~$550+

Pricing At Popular Retailers:

Note: Consoles vary in hard drive storage. Generally speaking (but not always), larger hard drives will command more money and less storage will accompany lower asking prices. That said, pricing between hard drives usually varies by only $10-$20.

What Are The Differences Between The PS3, PS3 Slim, And PS3 Super Slim?

Not only do all of the PS3 consoles differ cosmetically, but they also have functional differences that are important to note for prospective buyers and sellers.

PS3

Original model

20GB and 60GB launch models backward compatible with PS2 games

More prone to overheating than Slim and Super Slim

Backward compatible with most PS1 games

PS3 Slim

Slimmer redesigned model

More reliable and less overheating issues than the original model

More hard drive storage than the original model

Backward compatible with most PS1 games

PS3 Super Slim

Final PS3 redesign

Top-loading disc tray

Quieter fans and uses less power

Backward compatible with most PS1 games

As you can see, not all of these differences are obvious at first glance. Still, certain aspects (like backward compatibility) are major selling points that should be considered when buying or selling.

(For a more detailed explainer, please refer to our complete guide: PS3 Vs PS3 Slim Vs PS3 Super Slim: What Is The Difference?)

What About Limited Editions And Color Variants?

The PS3 isn't exactly known for its various limited edition consoles or color variants (at least not in North America). That being said, the PS3 Super Slim did feature a couple of different color variants – red, white, and blue, most notably (color availability varies by region).

Still, these different colors, while visually striking in their own right, don't really move the price tag in one direction or the other.

If you're a prospective buyer, pick whichever color you like the best, as it isn't likely to sway pricing significantly in either direction. If you're a seller, this won't likely be a factor in your starting price.

Is It Still Worth Buying A PS3 Today?

Lastly, you might wonder if purchasing one of the PS3 models is even worth it today. Well, the answer to that is: it depends.

Is the PS3 worth owning today? Absolutely. But various buyers might have different expectations of the third-generation PlayStation console, so it's definitely a personal preference.

Firstly, if backward compatibility with the PS2 is important to you, then the original 20GB or 60GB model is suitable for you. That said, all PS3 consoles are backward compatible with most PS1 titles.

Still, if you value reliability more than playing games from older generations, the Slim or Super Slim are generally considered better options.

At the end of the day, the PS3 is an underrated machine with an excellent gaming library. And with game prices being as low as they are currently, there might not be a better time to jump in.