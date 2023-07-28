Knowing a game's value is important when looking to buy or sell. That being said, with various retailers and listings online all featuring drastically different prices, it can be pretty difficult to know exactly what retro video games are actually worth today. That especially applies to classics for the Game Boy Advance like Pokémon Emerald Version.

How much is Pokémon Emerald Version worth today? Pokémon Emerald sells for $153 on average for just the game cartridge, based on several previous months of sold eBay listings. If sold with the original box, manuals, and inserts, the game is valued at $447 on average. However, these prices can vary drastically depending on the game’s condition as well as its authenticity.

Game eBay (game only average sold price) eBay (complete-in-box average sold price) Amazon (lowest price) Pokémon Emerald Version $153 $447 $200

Thanks to the franchise's continued success and the increased interest in retro video game collecting in general, Pokémon Emerald is a highly sought-after retro video game. With internal battery issues with Game Boy Advance cartridges, prices can vary based on what condition the game's internal battery is in. Additionally, complete-in-box units are much rarer, causing them to be more expensive as well. Depending on how well the original packaging was cared for and what shape the game itself is currently in, the value of Pokémon Emerald copies can differ by as much as hundreds of dollars.

Seeing as the game has been discontinued for decades at this point, there isn't a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for Pokémon Emerald today. That being said, by calculating recent months of sales data, we can get a good idea of the price range Emerald copies are selling for brand new.

(Please note: Prices and information below are accurate as of January 25, 2023. This article has been and will continue to be updated to reflect current rates, but prices can fluctuate. Additionally, the information provided is based on the games released and sold in the United States. Titles released and sold in other regions may differ from the prices shown below.)

How Much Is Pokémon Emerald Version Worth?

How Much Is Pokémon Emerald Version Worth? 6

Price Overview:

Game Only: $99-$210

$99-$210 Complete-In-Box: $250-$800

$250-$800 New: ~$3,000+

Pricing At Popular Retailers:

The eBay prices above are calculated using the retailer’s data of units sold within two months previous to when this article was last updated (January 25, 2023).

What Are The Differences Between Pokémon Emerald Version And Pokémon Ruby And Sapphire?

How Much Is Pokémon Emerald Version Worth? 7

Like Pikachu Yellow Version and Pokémon Crystal Version before it, Emerald continues the tradition of The Pokémon Company and Nintendo releasing a third, updated version to their existing generation of games. For Emerald, however, the game serves as a more updated version of Ruby and Sapphire.

The most obvious differences between the various versions are the cartridges and the packaging themselves. The Ruby Version features a red cartridge and the legendary Pokémon Groudon on the box, and the Sapphire Version features a blue cartridge and the legendary Pokémon Kyogre on the box. Meanwhile, the Emerald Version features a green cartridge and the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza.

When it comes to visuals, gameplay, and presentation, all three versions are relatively similar. The main difference between the Emerald and its previous versions is the exclusive Pokémon that can be captured in each respective title as well as some story changes.

Aside from battling, the core gameplay mechanics in Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald is attempting to catch all of the creatures inside the game (386 in all). The idea behind releasing multiple versions simultaneously is that players collect and trade the exclusive Pokémon between versions with other players via an outside accessory, the link cable. Even various Pokémon evolutions are tied to the trading mechanic, being unable to evolve unless traded between two players.

Where Can You Buy And Sell Pokémon Emerald Version Today?

How Much Is Pokémon Emerald Version Worth? 8

When it comes to shopping for retro games and consoles online, eBay comes highly recommended as a marketplace due to its convenience and availability. Essentially, eBay sellers can have retro games and consoles in all sorts of various conditions from cartridge or disc-only, to complete-in-box, and even brand new in some cases. And with sellers all over the world, the selection is second to none.

Used game stores may be difficult to come by in more rural areas, but they are also great places to buy and sell if you're willing to do some looking, calling, and driving. These locations are limited to the availability in-store, but many stores will allow you to see and even try games before buying.

GameStop is a widely available chain that features used video games, but, unfortunately, their retro selection isn't all that robust. The store is generally good for buying and selling current generations of games and consoles, but anything older than last-generation technology isn't easy to come by or even accepted by the retailer in many cases.

Flea markets and Goodwill stores are also good places to check, but, like mom-and-pop used game stores, this is still more recommended for bargain hunters who are most likely going to have to check multiple locations to find what they're looking for (if they find it at all). The best deals can be found this way, but it will likely require the most work as well.

Is Pokémon Emerald Version Still Worth Buying Today?

How Much Is Pokémon Emerald Version Worth? 9

Pokémon Emerald Version is mostly seen as a collector's item these days. Yes, there are plenty of nostalgic gamers looking to get their hands on this retro classic, but the franchise is still alive and well today, releasing new games on virtually a yearly basis at this point.

Additionally, this generation of Pokémon games has been remade, so there is a more modern way to experience these adventures. Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire are remakes of Ruby and Sapphire respectively. These games were released for the Nintendo 3DS and feature updated graphics, more Pokémon to capture, and some additional post-game content as well as some quality-of-life improvements.