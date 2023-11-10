How People Caused West Texas’ Recent Earthquake

A lot of shaking was going on early Nov. 9 in West Texas.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Mentone, Texas. Mentone is about 200 miles east of El Paso.

The scientific consensus is that the cause for the increased seismic activity in the region is saltwater disposal caused by fracking.

Harm Caused by Fracking

In the process, large amounts of water along with chemicals are exerted at high pressure with sand into subterranean rocks, boreholes, and elsewhere to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas.

“Reports of hydraulic fracturing causing felt earthquakes are extremely rare,” the U.S. Geological Survey says on its website. “However, wastewater produced by hydraulic fractured wells can cause ‘induced’ earthquakes when injected into deep wastewater wells.

Aaron Velasco, a University of Texas at El Paso seismologist, told El Paso’s KTSM-TV: “The cheapest thing to do right now with that water is to inject it back into the ground.”

Texas has been injecting “quite a bit” of fluids into the ground, Velasco said, pointing out that all that liquid is resulting “induced earthquakes,” echoing the Geological Survey

The fracking process releases methane, a greenhouse gas that traps 25 times more heat than carbon dioxide. According to the International Energy Agency, the U.S. oil and gas industry emits 16.9 million metric tons of methane every year.

Breathing in high methane levels can lead to slurred speech, vision problems, memory loss, and other symptoms.

El Paso To Get Earthquake Center

Velasco says an earthquake center is being developed in El Paso, with one of the focuses of the research determining why certain parts of the city feel the rumble from the earthquakes more than others.

Velasco urged the Texas-Mexico borderland community to think of the recent earthquake as a wake-up call of what to do during an earthquake or any emergency so that they are prepared and make themselves safer.

“Don’t run outside, it’s a big thing. You know, shelter in place. Try to get underneath the table. Get away from falling, potential flying debris. Identify what could be dangerous. Have a communication plan with your families,” Velasco told KTSM-TV.

Velasco also urges the community to report what they felt on the United States Geological website to help them with their research.