Beskar, popularly called as Mandalorian steel or Mandalorian iron, was a Mandalorian plate alloy that was famed for its strong resistance to heavy damage. The metal was tough enough to resist blaster fire and could deflect lightsaber attacks.

The Arc Pulse Generator, a superweapon designed by Mandalorian Sabine Wren as well as utilized by that of the Galactic Empire, was adept at superheating steel to the extent that it would scorch to a crisp anything it was shielding inside, such as Mandalorian soldiers clad in their Beskar armor.

Beskar was among the galaxy's strongest and most renowned metals. The metal could survive direct cannon fire and had been capable of deflecting lightsaber blows. Because Beskar may be harmed by weapons manufactured with Beskar, many Children of the Watch deemed it taboo to make weapons out of the material. The metal may be transmogrified to suit the preferences of every fighter. It was only available on Mandalorian planets.

Beskar currency appears to be platinum with wavy designs in ingot form.

How Strong is Beskar Armor?

Mandalorians created their infamous armor as well as a range of weaponry from the collected Beskar ore. Legend has it that the substance was once used to construct an entire starship, giving it the only combat station proven to be fully resistant to starfighter cannon fire.

Beskar could also be formed into a laminate froth, which would be virtually indestructible paperwork, which answers why Mandalorians treat contracts of their job so seriously — the conditions are practically eternal! While Beskar was inherently tough, “the insertion of specific chemicals throughout the smelting process contributed to boost the ogre's strength,” according to the researchers.

Surprisingly, adding carbon to Beskar made him lighter and stronger, just like real-world blacksmiths add carbon to steel to make it stronger.

Is Beskar Stronger Than Vibranium?

One significant difference between Beskar and Vibranium stands out. Whereas Vibranium has a relatively high melting peak, Beskar can withstand the heat generated by lightsaber blows. Vibranium could withstand all kinetic energy from such a lightsaber strike, but it couldn't handle the heat for long.

Meanwhile, Beskar iron appears to be mostly heat-resistant, considering that fugitives in the Star Wars world must often protect themselves from lasers and plasma blades, although Captain America as well as the Black Panther do not have to worry about bullets.

Which is not to suggest a lightsaber couldn't pierce the Mandalorian's plate – but this would take considerably longer than Vibranium to create the necessary heat. In some cases, Vibranium may still outperform Beskar; for example, its ability to digest kinetic energy may prove to be more effective when protecting against physical assaults. It also looks to have a wider range of applications than Beskar.

Mandalorian Beskar, on the other hand, is far more durable than Wakanda‘s Vibranium in terms of sheer durability.

Does Beskar have a weakness?

What can injure Beskar if lightsabers, blasters, and krayt dragon acid can't? There is, however, an antidote in the form of an Arc Pulse Generator.

Sabine Wren designed this weapon while a trainee just at Imperial Academy upon Mandalore, as featured on Star Wars Rebels. Because it identifies Beskar, superheats it, then fades away the person behind the armor, Wren built it to especially harm other Mandalorians.

She destroyed it and ruined its plans once she understood that it was used against her people.

It was restored, although in a less efficient form, until Wren completely demolished it. With Din Djarin in complete Beskar armor, including a Beskar spear, The Mandalorian might have to develop a new Beskar vulnerability — but perhaps the prospect of the Darksaber slipping through his armor plates would be enough to increase the stakes.

Can a Lightsaber Cut Through Beskar?

Ahsoka Tano unexpectedly assaults Din Djarin, who utilizes his Beskar gear to stop her lightsabers in The Mandalorian episode 5, season 2 “The Jedi.” Later in the show, Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth duels Ahsoka with a spear fashioned entirely of Beskar.

So how does Beskar hold up against lightsabers, which could cut through almost anything else? Beskar is thought to have a higher melting and boiling point than that of the heat produced by lightsabers, however this has never been proven in canon or Legends.

One of the many advantages Mandalorian armorers are great artisans is because they smelt and shape Beskar using ancient procedures that are difficult to duplicate. They also tend to stack their Beskar, making the armor more robust.

Is Beskar Stronger Than Adamantium?

Because Wolverine's claws were destroyed during Logan, movie adamantium enthusiasts believe he is inferior to Beskar.

However, on the cartoon, adamantium has been shattered by a variety of things, and it has also believed to be in the same category as Beskar. The most significant distinction between these metals is the worlds in which they exist.

Star Wars protagonists pale in comparison to some of Marvel's, so as a result, adamantium is likely stronger than Beskar. Nevertheless, Beskar has also demonstrated that it is strong enough to survive orbital assault, which is a remarkable feat.

