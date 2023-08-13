From Hits to Handouts: How Superstars Netted $200 Million in Pandemic Aid

During the worldwide lockdowns of 2022 onward, the live music venue industry took a financial battering. Moreover, being forced to shut down indefinitely caused no end of mayhem for the recording industry, especially in light of the Internet age's effect on recorded music sales.

Fiscal Relief

Therefore, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) launched the nationwide #SaveOurStages campaign, which pledged to bring fiscal relief for smaller-scale venue owners, workers, and performing artists through monetary reliefs, tax credits and exemptions, and cash grants.

Dangerous Delays

The Small Business Administration (SBA) helped push the U.S. Senate to sign the proposal into law last December, following bilateral support from various senators and representatives. However, while $7.5 billion of the $16 billion fund has been paid out, many independent venues and workers still await payment. Furthermore, the delays caused dozens of venues to close permanently.

Working Around The Clock

A program known as the Small Venue Operators Grants (SVOG) is in charge of awarding grants to venues. In June, it was taken over with a promise to be more efficient. As of late July, 14% of applications were not notified about their awards.

At the time, SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman was adamant that the SVOG was headed in the right direction and would work “around the clock” to help rebuild the live entertainment industry.

$200 Million in Federal Grants

However, the real sting for small-scale business owners was this week's revelation that some well-established recording artists have somehow jumped the line. Controversially, well-established artists, including Chris Brown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Steve Aoki, and Nickelback, are among the names to receive some $200 million in federal grants.

Small-Scale Venues up in Arms

According to a well-known media platform, the artists' ownership in certain live venues somehow qualified for grants otherwise intended for small-scale operators and independent locations. The report explains that Post Malone and Chris Brown earned $10 million; Steve Aoki received $9.9 million; Lil Wayne got $8.9 million; and the Smashing Pumpkins took $8.6 million.

Canada Takes a Slice

To add insult to this injurious story, the '90s rock band Nickelback walked away with $2 million — and they are from Canada. In light of this shocking outcome, a recent online post shows that the Internet is ablaze with anger. Here are some takeaways.

All I Got Was This Lousy Chronic Stress!

“Isn't Nickelback Canadian?” asks the first despondent thread leader. “What the heck? All I got during the pandemic was chronic stress.” Yes, according to the report, Chad Kroeger and his band of grumpy Canucks took a cool $2 million. However, this could prevent them from touring for a while; this is a win for many.

Golden Sands

The next person regrets — with a hint of irony — not joining in with the pandemic relief grift like so many others. We now know that up to $80 billion was stolen by international fraudsters, so why not? “The biggest mistake of my life was not participating in P.P.P. fraud,” jokes the observer. “Thank you (goodness) for gold!”

The Grift Goes On

“It was the biggest scheme for the wealthy,” laments the next commenter. “I know a friend of a friend who's worth $30 million who got it — the company had no issue operating remotely.” And there we have it, folks. Are you a mom-and-pop store struggling to keep the lights on by hook or crook? Well, the joke's on you!

What Are We Seeing Here?

“Wow. Just wow. Average working-class American taxpayers just continue to get milked by the unrelenting big corporations and politicians,” grumbles the next weary citizen. “Every time we try to put some money aside to help people, it just becomes a money grab for corporate lawyers.” It all makes sense once you work this out; you realize the whole game is rigged.

Why Always The Big Guy?

“I'm over here trying to figure out if I'll lose my healthcare coverage in September because having more than $2K in your account is too much to qualify for state insurance,” states another beleaguered taxpayer. “I would love a crumb of relief.” This remark is comic fodder for the next respondent, who says, “Seriously? You can pay your rent this month? No soup for you!”