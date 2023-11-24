How the Age Issue Is Playing Out for the 2024 Race as Trump Claims to Be in Excellent Health

On the day Joe Biden turned 81, Donald Trump took an obvious shot at the age of the man who replaced him in the White House by releasing a doctor’s note.

As to be expected, it described the health of the Republican front-runner favored to face Biden in the 2024 presidential race as excellent.

Trump touted his performance on cognitive tests as “exceptional” in another shot at Biden, whose frequent forgetfulness has been both the subject of comedian jokes and concern among supporters.

The doctor’s note also claims that Trump, who is 77, has “reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity.”

The letter posted on Trump’s social media platform contained no details to support the claims. Dr. Bruce Aronwald, a New Jersey physician who says he has been Trump’s doctor since 2021 and most recently examined him in September, reported that Trump’s “physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional.”

Biden's Health Belies Perceptions

Biden, who looks healthy and fit, would be 86 by the end of a second term.

In February, the White House released the latest findings on Biden’s health of Dr. Kevin O’Connor. He noted the president’s bouts with and recovery from COVID-19.

Throat-clearing has been frequent when Biden speaks. The cause, according to his medical team, is gastroesophageal reflux that is often brought about after he eats. He also suffers from sleep apnea and has had a non-malignant form of skin cancer.

An August poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 77% of U.S. adults viewed Biden as too old to be effective for four more years in the White House, while only 51% of adults said the same about Trump.

“Trump just comes off as a much younger person,” Renee King, a two-time Trump voter in Mondamin, Iowa, told NBC News in September. “Just the way he speaks, the way he walks. Just everything he does.”

Seniors Support Giving Chance to Younger Candidates

National Public Radio interviewed more than a dozen seniors in Biden and Trump’s age bracket in the battleground state of Pennsylvania to get their take on whether age matters in the presidential contest for an Oct. 10 report.

Perceptions about Biden being “too old” broke down along party lines with some saying it was time for both him and Trump to step aside and make way for younger leaders.

“Advice to both: don't run,” said John Fuller, 71, of Marshall Township. He said he voted for Biden in 2020 but isn't sure whom he'd choose between the two candidates in 2024.

Preston Shimer, 84, of Mt. Lebanon, told NPR: “I don't care about his golf score. “You're basically electing a team, and therefore, I think it's clear that I think that Biden has a far better team.”