How to Avoid Clickbaity Snacks

Snacking is one of the best ways to keep your metabolism up while settling hunger pangs between meals. However, some popular snacks branded as “healthy” pack in additives like refined sugars, artificial colors, syrups, and processed ingredients. “Healthy” snacks are the clickbait of snacks. You toss them in the cart due to their branding, but when you get home and read the ingredient label, you’ll realize you’ve been fooled.

The subreddit r/EatCheapAndHealthy banded together to discuss some of the best inexpensive and (truly) healthy snacks to satisfy appetite without all the additives.

1. Frozen Fruit

Fruit contains natural sugar that regulates the metabolism and supplies the body with energy. One Redditor said they freeze a mix of grapes, pineapple, and bananas every week, snacking on them alone or mixed into Greek yogurt.

Frozen grapes were a popular hit among other Redditors. I can personally agree that something about a frozen grape is so much more enjoyable than a regular grape. If you’re a big tropical fruit fan, try frozen mango.

2. Carrots and Celery

Part of the most satisfying act of snacking is the crunching sensation. Try switching out crackers or chips for crunchy carrots or celery. If you’re a mindless snacker, chewing on carrots and celery will introduce fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants into your body, rather than consuming a bag of chips or crackers with virtually no health content.

Pro tip: carrots and celery taste better cold but not frozen.

3. Apples With Nut Butter

On their own, apples have the ability to increase the quality of life by lowering cholesterol, cancer risks, and heart disease, add a slab of nut butter (peanut, sunflower, almond), and you’ll have a healthy protein punch. Natural nut butters supply the body with fiber, magnesium, and monosaturated fats to reduce cholesterol.

Cinnamon fan? Sprinkle some cinnamon or honey atop the apple.

4. Seeded Sunflower Seeds

Besides crunchability, snacking comes into play during boredom. People snack during movies, Netflix marathons while working on the computer, and while driving, no matter the activity, snacking is a way to mitigate boredom.

To curb mindless snacking, one user suggested seeded sunflower seeds. You grab a handful of chips and toss them in your mouth mindlessly, but with seeded sunflower seeds, you work twice as hard to uncover the food.

Take note of the kind of sunflower seeds you purchase because some brands add unneeded sodium or flavors to the tasty snack.

5. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt provides a wide array of health benefits. One serving of Greek yogurt builds muscle, reduces the risk of diabetes, stabilizes metabolism, improves mood, and improves physical health.

Stick to low-fat Greek yogurt and add a handful of berries or a sprinkle of honey for a delightful snack.

