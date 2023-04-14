How to Bet on the 2023 Grand National

The world-famous Grand National event is soon approaching, and punters across the UK are getting excited to start placing their bets. This is the most-watched national hunt horse race and is annually held in Liverpool at the Aintree Racecourse.

Bettors around will be eager to get stuck into the betting opportunities that come from the Grand National, from best odds guaranteed and enhanced odds, there is something for every punter. Competition surrounding this event is fierce and so users can expect to find a variety of exciting offers from the top horse race betting brands handpicked by us. This article is a detailed guide on how to bet on the Grand National, which further describes joining your chosen betting sites and placing your bets.

Keep reading to find out more about betting on this exciting event and how to pick the best site for you!

Choosing Your Betting Site

With so many horse race betting sites available to choose from when placing your bets on the Grand National, it can be challenging to find the best site for you as well as ensure it is secure and legit. When choosing your UK bookmaker, it is essential to look out for qualities such as generous welcome offers and valid licensing before partaking in the site.

Players can rest assured that we have found the top horse race betting sites just in time for the Grand National. All listed sites offer brilliant betting offers and promotions and fair terms. Simply sign up for one of our recommended horse race betting sites today to get started.

Best Horse Race Betting Sites

Grand National Betting Offers

William Hill

As one of the longest-running betting sites, William Hill is one of the best sites to place your Grand National bets through. Players can rely on this well-established site to supply them with the best betting offers and potentially top prizes. The William Hill new customer betting offer is available during the Grand National bet £10 and get £30 offer, which will be credited as 3 x £10 bets. Claim this generous new customer offer at the William Hill site today.

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

bet365

bet365 is another well-regarded site with years of experience in the sports betting industry. Users can visit bet365 to place their bets on the most thrilling horse racing event of the year, all whilst benefiting from the site's generous betting offers. New customers can benefit from the current bet £10 get £30 offer. From this offer, players will receive 3x of their initial deposit. Sign up to the bet365 site today to claim.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred

Betfred is a top bookmaker for horse racing and offers some of the best offers around. Perhaps one of the most generous welcome offers we have seen, Betfred is providing its new customers with £40 in bonuses when they stake £10 on the Grand National. Take advantage of this generous welcome offer and visit the Betfred site today in time for this exciting horse racing event.

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place your first bet of 10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. 30 in Free Bets and 10 in Free Spins (50×0.2) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BetUK

BetUK is a reliable UK bookmaker for players looking for a destination to place their Grand National bets. This exciting event will bring eager punters, and BetUK is offering a generous welcome offer for its new customers. BetUK new players can partake in the site's bet £10 get £30 offer by creating an account today. Players can rely on BetUK to bring them the best offers in time for the exciting Grand National.

New customers, opt-in and deposit within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with odds of 1.3 or greater, stake not returned. T&C’s Apply.

BetVictor

BetVictor has one of the best horse racing betting offers with their bet £10 get £40 in free bets promotion ahead of the Grand National. Customers looking to claim this offer can get £30 in free bets to use on horse racing bets, including the Grand National, as well as a £10 casino bonus on top of that.

18+ New customers only. Opt in and place a £10 qualifying bet on Horse Racing at odds of 2.00+ within 7 days of registering; excludes cashed out bets. Receive 3x £10 Horse Racing Free Bets, valid on set events only at odds 2.00+. Plus, a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a max of £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betway

With millions of UK punters eager to place their bets on the upcoming Grand National, it is essential they find the best site. Betway is offering its new customers a generous welcome offer to start this exciting event. Punters can get a £30 matched free bet if their first Acca loses. As well as this, players can receive 50 bonus spins as well. Visit the Betway site to claim this brilliant bonus.

New UK customers only. Min Deposit: 5. Maximum Free Bet: 30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. This is offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. 50 Bonus Spins credited on placement of qualifying Acca bet.50x bonus wagering applies as do weighting requirements, bonus Spins only available on selected games and expires 7 days after being awarded. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

How to Join an Online Betting Site

Once users have chosen their Grand National betting offer to claim, it is essential to create an account with the online betting site. To begin the registration process, players must click on one of the links attached to the offers above. Once you have entered the registration page, all required information must be filled in, including full name, address and date of birth. Players can rest assured as all listed bookmakers are highly secure and will keep your personal data safe. Players must also select a username and password to create their login details for the site. At this stage, promo codes must also be entered to claim the bonus if required.

Once all information has been entered, players must provide a valid form of ID to help verify their account; this could be a passport or driver's license. To be eligible for creating an account at a UK betting site, players must be over the age of 18. Once account verification is complete, players can begin placing their bets on the Grand National. After registration, players may be prompted to download the betting site mobile app, which means players can place bets and keep track of the Grand National on the go. There is various top horse race betting apps to choose from in time for the Grand National.

How to Place a Bet

Placing a horse racing bet may feel daunting, especially if you are a novice to the online betting scene. Players can rest assured that the betting process is extremely simple and can be completed in a few simple steps. Every bookmaker will have different steps, but this is a general guide on how to place a bet on the Grand National. Players must begin by making a qualifying first deposit by using an accepted payment method to add funds to their account. Next, find your chosen bookmakers' horse racing page, which can often be found easily due to its popularity.

Once you have entered the horse racing section, select the horse you wish to place your bets on and add the horse to your bet slip- usually in the top right-hand corner. Next, enter your stake, where you will have two options: backing your horse to win or placing an each-way bet. Betting for your horse to win will mean that the winnings will only be paid out if that horse wins; however, with an each-way bet, funds will be paid out on ‘to win’ and ‘to place’. When players are happy with their choices and bet type, select the ‘place bet’ button to finalise the process. Players can now get excited about the big racing event and see if their bet is successful. All betting sites listed in this article allow its users who have placed a bet on the Grand National to live stream the event from their device via their betting account, so none of the action will be missed!

