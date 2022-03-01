How Average Investors Can Grab a Share of SpaceX

Just this past week, SpaceX announced they are executing a 10-for-1 common stock split. This means shares once valued at $560 are now worth $56, but every previously owned share is now ten shares. For current stockholders, its a cosmetic change, but splits are usually done to lower trading prices and increase liquidity in trading shares.

What makes that more interesting is that SpaceX is not a publicly traded company. It's privately held.

It's not listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the Nasdaq. Therefore, it is not easy for a retail investor to own a piece of SpaceX. Most existing investors in SpaceX are institutional or high-net-worth investors.

What's behind this $100-Billion company, and how can you get a piece of it?

What is SpaceX?

SpaceX is an aerospace company designing and building rockets and communication satellites. It was founded in 2002 initially as Space Exploration Technologies Corp by Elon Musk, the founder, chief executive officer (CEO), and chief engineer.

Their main product is the reusable Falcon 9 rocket. These rockets provide lower-cost launch services for satellites weighing up to 440 pounds (200 kilograms). Other platforms include the Falcon Heavy, the Dragon spacecraft, and the autonomous spaceport drone ships (ASDS).

SpaceX is also developing a deep space transport called Starship. A prototype awaits approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for an orbital test.

In addition, SpaceX is developing the Starlink project to provide broadband service around the world from low-orbit satellites. So far, SpaceX has launched 1,000+ satellites for Starlink and started a beta service in North America and the UK.

Don't Expect an IPO Soon

Despite the hopes of many retail investors, SpaceX will likely not have an initial public offering (IPO) anytime in the near future. That means little to no access for your average small investor. The thinking is two-fold.

First, Elon Musk is reportedly hesitant about the idea of SpaceX going public. Musk's goal is to use SpaceX's to colonize Mars, and having to answer to individual investors could cripple such long term goals in favor of the immediate returns shareholders prefer. Since Musk is the founder and CEO, he gets the final say for now.

In addition, SpaceX has had little difficulty raising private capital, making an IPO less needed. According to Crunchbase, since 2002, the company has raised approximately $7.7 billion in private capital.

SpaceX, reportedly, raised some $6+ billion in equity funding in October 2020, and the value of the company is up 25% since then.

SpaceX is now more than a “100-bagger stock“ for investors and employees who got shares early, but the shares are now expensive. Hence the aforementioned stock split.

How to Buy SpaceX Stock

Most small investors cannot buy SpaceX shares directly, but it is still possible to own a piece of SpaceX.

Venture Capital Funds

A straightforward way to buy SpaceX stock is to become a venture capital fund (VC) member investing in SpaceX. If you are an investor in a fund, you can access SpaceX shares.

However, there is a catch. You must be an accredited investor as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The bottom line is you need to have an income of $200,000+ or $300,000+ with your spouse in the two most recent years. Alternatively, you can have a net worth of $1 million, but it can't include your primary residence.

This hurdle prevents most people from buying SpaceX stock through VC funds. According to the US Federal Reserve, the median net worth was $121,700 in 2019. In the US, only the top 10% have median household incomes of more than $200,000. Few people have a net worth of $1,000,000, especially after excluding their primary home.

Baillie Gifford Trusts

The Baillie Gifford trusts are a second way to buy SpaceX stock. The firm has two trusts that own SpaceX stock: the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and the US Growth Trust.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) is a publicly-traded trust on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). In addition, it is a part of the FTSE 100 Index. The trust was founded in 1909. The trust's annual report from 2021 states, “We have continued to build our holdings in SpaceX.”

The US Growth Trust (USA) mainly owns stock options and reportedly has exposure to SpaceX.

However, investing in trusts on the LSE may be difficult for US investors.

Google

Probably the most straightforward and least risky way to gain exposure to SpaceX stock is by buying Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) stock. In 2015, Google invested $900 million with Fidelity Investments in SpaceX. At the time, the shares were worth almost 10% of SpaceX.

Since Alphabet owns stock in SpaceX, technically, shareholders of Alphabet indirectly own a tiny part of SpaceX. Alphabet's investment in SpaceX is only a small percentage of its total valuation, but it's something.

Secondary Markets

An alternative way to buy SpaceX stock is through secondary markets. Several online marketplaces link employees in private companies with pre-IPO shares and investors. The platforms also connect VC firms seeking to sell shares before the IPO. Two online marketplaces are EquityZen and Forge Global.

However, this is risky for retail investors. The secondary market for pre-IPO shares is not like a stock exchange. An investor needs to know how to price shares of private companies, and this is not an easy task even for professionals. The last thing you want is to buy shares on the secondary market that will be worth less than you paid for them if they are mispriced.

Purchasing SpaceX stock is not a simple task. The company is private and has little trouble raising money from institutional or high-net-worth investors, although Starlink may be spun off as a separate company at some point.

Investors should remember investing in private companies is not a low-risk or short-term investment. The institutional and high-net-worth investors who have held shares for years can afford to do so. You may not be so blessed.

Disclosure: The author is not a licensed or registered investment adviser or broker/dealer. He is not providing you with individual investment advice. Please consult with a licensed investment professional before you invest your money.

