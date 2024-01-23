How To Catch Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld

Palworld features a full day and night cycle, with unique Pals only available at night. When most others sleep, cozy in their Pal bed or tucked into the grass, some Pals wake up and roam the world—some, unfortunately, attack on sight. You'll need to keep your wits about you when traveling at night to avoid ambushes and to catch the many night-exclusive Pals in Palworld!

All Night Exclusive Pals in Palworld

There's only a small handful of night-exclusive Pals in Palworld. You're far more likely to spot a sleeping Pal than one that prefers to roam in the darkness, but they're out there.

The nighttime Pals include:

Hoocrates Pal Deck #15 Dark-Type

Depresso Pal Deck #17 Dark-Type

Daedream Pal Deck #19 Dark-Type

Nox Pal Deck #21 Dark-Type

Hangyu Cryst Pal Deck #32B Ice-Type

Cawgnito Pal Deck #44 Dark-Type

Loupmoon Pal Deck #46 Dark-Type

Grintale Pal Deck #52 Neutral-Type

Pyrin Noct Pal Deck #58B Fire- and Dark-Type

Maralth Pal Deck #66 Dark-Type

Tombat Pal Deck #68 Dark-Type

Lovander Pal Deck #69 Neutral-Type

Vanwyrm Cryst Pal Deck #71B Ice- and Dark-Type

Katress Pal Deck #75 Dark-Type

Blazehowl Noct Pal Deck #84B Fire- and Dark-Type

Helzephyr Pal Deck #97 Dark-Type



As you can see, most of these Pals are of the Dark-type variety. They prefer the loneliness of nighttime and will often attack on sight using psychic-like attacks. You'll want to be wary when facing one as they hit hard.

How To Catch Night Pals

You can catch nighttime Pals in the same way as the daytime variety. However, you must also contend with a severe lack of visibility and the cold at night. If you wear the Cloth Outfit, the first type of armor you unlock and can craft, you should be fine. It increases your cold resistance.

When traveling farther north, you'll want to bring other clothing options. If you hit the ice region, bring along the Tundra Outfit.

Furthermore, always keep a few extra Pal Spheres and Meg Pal Spheres with you, as some Pals prove more challenging to catch than others. Having the Mega version along for the ride can help you nail a rare Pal on the first try!