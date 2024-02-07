How To Change Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Video Games
Baldur's Gate 3 Magic Mirror
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

There are some pretty massive story beats throughout the Baldur's Gate 3 campaign, and such heroic deeds require some visual representation of the toils your character went through. Personally, I like to add a scar or tattoo to signify a battle won. Sometimes, however, you want to change your hairstyle. Here is how to change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3!

How To Change Your Character's Appearance in Baldur's Gate 3

To change your character's appearance in Baldur's Gate 3, you must first enact a long rest, returning the player character and party to the main campsite. Once there, look around the camp for the Magic Mirror. It's hard to miss. It's typically a gold-rimmed, portal-like mirror with blue swirling about its interior. In the first camp in Act 1, you can find it in the ruins across the fallen log in the back of the campsite. But your main camp will change throughout the story as you progress.

Once you do find the mirror, walk up and interact with it. It will immediately teleport you to a new screen, the character customization portal, from the beginning of the game. Here, you can alter your character's appearance and start fresh with a new voice, gender identity, and skin color.

What Can You Change in the Magic Mirror?

Baldur's Gate 3 Character Customization
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

You can change quite a bit while interacting with the Magic Mirror. And the best part of it is it's completely free. From what I've witnessed in my playthrough, you don't need to pay gold or wait in between using the mirror. You can alter:

  • Identity
  • Voice
  • Face
  • Skin Color
  • Body Art
  • Eye Color
  • Makeup
  • Hairstyles
  • Facial Hair
  • Tattoos

And that's just scratching the surface. Any customization options available when creating your character upon starting a new game is available to you right now from the comfort of your camp, no matter what Act you're involved in at the moment!

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.