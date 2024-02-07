How To Change Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are some pretty massive story beats throughout the Baldur's Gate 3 campaign, and such heroic deeds require some visual representation of the toils your character went through. Personally, I like to add a scar or tattoo to signify a battle won. Sometimes, however, you want to change your hairstyle. Here is how to change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3!

How To Change Your Character's Appearance in Baldur's Gate 3

To change your character's appearance in Baldur's Gate 3, you must first enact a long rest, returning the player character and party to the main campsite. Once there, look around the camp for the Magic Mirror. It's hard to miss. It's typically a gold-rimmed, portal-like mirror with blue swirling about its interior. In the first camp in Act 1, you can find it in the ruins across the fallen log in the back of the campsite. But your main camp will change throughout the story as you progress.

Once you do find the mirror, walk up and interact with it. It will immediately teleport you to a new screen, the character customization portal, from the beginning of the game. Here, you can alter your character's appearance and start fresh with a new voice, gender identity, and skin color.

What Can You Change in the Magic Mirror?

You can change quite a bit while interacting with the Magic Mirror. And the best part of it is it's completely free. From what I've witnessed in my playthrough, you don't need to pay gold or wait in between using the mirror. You can alter:

Identity

Voice

Face

Skin Color

Body Art

Eye Color

Makeup

Hairstyles

Facial Hair

Tattoos

And that's just scratching the surface. Any customization options available when creating your character upon starting a new game is available to you right now from the comfort of your camp, no matter what Act you're involved in at the moment!