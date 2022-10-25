Make This One Change for a New Life

According to a recent global survey by data aggregator Ipsos, 72 percent of people would prefer their life to change significantly. 57% of Americans agree. They want something different.

People are tired of the monotonous rhythm, the daily grind, the trading of the best hours of their lives working for someone else, for the salary that person decides.

Digging deeper, there are three aspects of life people most want to change.

Change Your Job, Change Your Life

Every year surveys look to find out what percentage of the workforce is unhappy with their work. Results range from 15% to 80%. But, it turns out, it matters who you ask—with management always having higher satisfaction levels at work.

It’s not only that people want more money, either. According to this 2018 study by Gallup, the three most significant issues employees have with their jobs, in order, are:

Lack of power to change things Lack of career advancement opportunities Level of pay

Is there a lifestyle and career path change that would create a job with more power, opportunities, and control over our pay?

Change Your Health, Change Your Life

According to the CDC, between 1999 and 2020, obesity in America increased from 31% to 42% of the population.

Weight and/or physical appearance is always one of the first answers people give when asked about life changes they desire. People want to look good, feel good, and live longer too, no matter the financial cost.

The global dietary supplements industry is estimated to be worth $151.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at 9% per annum over the next ten years.

Doctors have maintained that health requires little more than a good diet and regular exercise, but most would rather spend their money than change their habits.

Change Your Location, Change Your Life

In 2018, more than 750 million people worldwide said they would change countries if they had the opportunity, including 15% of North Americans and 21-26% of Europeans. Many more would move locations within their countries, too.

Employment opportunities are always a deciding factor when choosing where to live. Being close to work is a primary consideration. But once settled in, many people decide they want to be anywhere else.

So many people spend most of the year looking forward to those two weeks of vacation—a chance to go somewhere new, explore and get away from their lives.

However, there is a lifestyle change that could grant you the freedom to change your location at any time.

How to Change Your Life

If you are one of the millions who wish things were different, whether work, health, or location, take heart, you can make it all happen.

According to data supplied by Google Trends, searches for the term freelancing this year are double the previous five-year average. People are Googling “freelancing” more than ever before. Maybe you're one of them.

You no longer need to be tied down to a company or a boss and can work for yourself, gaining the work-life you've always wanted.

Freelancing means you decide your hours, your clients, and what to work on. And, sometimes even more importantly, what not to work on.

Freelancing offers you the opportunity to become location-independent. When no longer tied down to a job, you don’t need to live anywhere in particular. You become free to travel the country or world slowly as a digital slomad.

Expats tend to eat healthier and live more active lives than their stay-at-home counterparts. In addition, 67% of Expats feel that their physical and mental well-being is better abroad than in their home country.

If you dislike your job, wish you had more time for the gym, or want to see the world, becoming a freelancer might be the answer.

How To Become a Freelancer

For most people, becoming a freelancer, traveling the world, and feeling better will not come immediately or easily. Instead, it will take some work and time, but here is a roadmap to get you there.

Decide What You Want To Do

It’s tempting to remain in the same industry because you already know you can do it, but resist that urge and think instead about what you want to do as a freelancer, even if you don’t have the skills or experience yet. Remember, the goal isn’t to find another job you don’t like.

Think back to the dreams you had when you were younger.

Consider the hobbies you enjoy now.

Find out what other freelancers are doing; if they can do it, you can too.

Once you know what you want to do, it’s time to make a plan to get there.

Learn the Skills, Get the Experience.

If you don’t have any skills or experience in the field you want to move into, you need to start gathering them now.

Find a job that will gain you the skills and experience.

Take a course. Platforms like Udemy and Teachable offer affordable training courses on almost anything you can imagine

Set up a side hustle or passive income stream during your spare time.

Start Small, Start Early

Once you figure out what you want to do, don’t wait to finish learning skills before starting. Start today! Set up accounts on freelancing platforms like Fiverr and Upwork, and try to get your first client.

You may only have an hour or two to work a day to work at first alongside your day job. But as you realize your potential, the reality that you can quit your job will start to reveal itself.

Tips for Beginner Freelancers:

Keep your fees lower than the competition. You won’t make much, but you will gain the necessary experience and reviews.

Advertise yourself. Don’t wait for clients to find you on the freelancing marketplace you chose, promote yourself on social media and build yourself a website. These signal to clients that you are legitimate.

The Final Step: Go All-in

Once you have had some success finding clients, you have some excellent reviews and are making money. It’s time to make that final step — going full-time.

