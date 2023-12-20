How To Complete Escape From the Endless Voyage in Starfield

Starfield offers a wealth of side quest opportunities, with many boiling down to fetch quests or dialogue-heavy interactions. As dull as that may sound, they at least introduce us to exciting settings and unique characters. One such side quest, “Escape From the Endless Voyage,” proves relatable, albeit underwhelming.

Here is how to complete “Escape From the Endless Voyage” and where to find Janet Yang, who you'll need to activate the quest.

Where To Find Janet Yang in Starfield

Once you have successfully completed “First Contact,” during which you'll help the ECS Constant either find a new home by installing a Grav Drive or convincing Paradiso to allow them to settle on the pristine planet and work off their “debt,” you can tackle side missions aboard the Earthborne spaceship. One quest involves Janet Yang, who aspires to leave the confines of the starship and see the galaxy for herself. The problem is tracking Janet Yang down, as she's often moving about the Maintenance Level.

To find Janet Yang in Starfield, take the ship's elevator down the hall from the Command Level to the Maintenance Level. Once you're on the spaceship's bottom floor, head through the central doorway into the botany room, where you'll find countless trees and plants growing. Janet Yang is here, toiling away to feed the ship.

In my game, the moment I stepped foot in the room, Janet came sprinting up to me, wanting to discuss her problems. I was happy to listen; it meant a side quest and experience. Janet will explain that Captain Diana Brackenridge refuses to allow her to leave, as she's vital to the ECS Constant. She'll ask you to convince the Captain to release her.

Convince Diana Brackenridge

With a task at hand, it's time to return to the Command Level via the elevator. You should find Captain Diana precisely where you left her, usually in the command seat, and here you can speak with her about Janet Yang. Unfortunately, Diana isn't easy to convince. If you have high Persuasion skills, you can talk her into allowing Janet to leave aboard the next ship. Otherwise, Diana requests 50 potatoes to replace Janet. It's quite the sum. Seriously, who is walking around with 50 potatoes in their inventory? If you intend to persuade Diana, I recommend using Hippolyta to increase your Persuasion and success rate.

No matter your choice, the goal is to convince Diana to allow Janet to leave the ECS Constant freely.

Escape From the Endless Voyage Quest Rewards

With Diana's permission, Janet can excitedly plan her voyage into the stars and you can collect your rewards!

For completing Escape From the Endless Voyage, you will receive the following quest rewards:

EXP : 75

: 75 Credits : N/A

: N/A Items: Antique Piggy Bank (2), Antique Earth Baseball (4), Antique Earth Duck Figure (2)

You can sell the Antique items to various vendors, but The Emporium on Neon will likely pay the best price for these collectibles!