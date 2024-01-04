While the casual player may not mess around with many of the weapon and armor modifications in Fallout 76, they should. Some torso armor modifications, like Emergency Protocols, provide unique buffs that can easily see you through the toughest public events. Here is how to craft Emergency Protocols in Fallout 76!

How To Get Emergency Protocols in Fallout 76

To get Emergency Protocols, you will first need to purchase or win the plan from a public event, then craft the armor modification at a Power Armor Crafting Station in your C.A.M.P. or a settlement. But to do so, you must have the proper plan for your type of Power Armor, along with the necessary resources, some of which prove challenging to acquire. For example, you will need Nuclear Material and Stable Violet Flux. While not obscenely rare, both can be challenging to track down for lower-level players.

To craft Emergency Protocols, you require:

15x Adhesive

15x Aluminum

12x Circuitry

8x Nuclear Material

4x Stable Violet Flux

Alongside those resources, you also must have the necessary plan.

Once you craft Emergency Protocols and equip the mod to your Power Armor Torso, you will receive a 25% increase in speed, and all incoming damage is reduced by 50% when you're below 20% health. This is beneficial for frontline builds.

All Emergency Protocols Plans in Fallout 76

In total, there are nine Emergency Protocol plans in the game, including:

Plan: Excavator Emergency Protocols

Plan: Hellcat Emergency Protocols

Plan: Raider Emergency Protocols

Plan: T-45B Emergency Protocols

Plan: T-51b Emergency Protocols

Plan: T-60 Emergency Protocols

Plan: T-65 Emergency Protocols

Plan: Ultracite Emergency Protocols

Plan: X-01 Emergency Protocols

You can find these plans randomly throughout the world as a loose mod by visiting unique vendors and participating in various public events, such as Encryptid and Project Paradise.

Between the increased movement speed and damage reduction buff, Emergency Protocols may quickly become your new favorite armor modification in the game!