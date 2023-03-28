Expert Advice: How to Cut Your Food Costs in an Inflationary Environment

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of household goods and services increased by 6.4% from January 2022 to January 2023.

Inflation is a reality that many of us are facing and has a significant impact. Not only does it put a strain on household budgets, but it also affects our health.

Rising prices can make it challenging to maintain a healthy diet. The food index alone went up 10.1% over the same 12-month period ending in January 2023.

There are steps that you can take to reduce your food costs in an inflationary environment. Follow these simple tips to cut your grocery bill and drastically reduce household costs.

Buy in Bulk

Buying non-perishable items in bulk can be a great way to save money on your grocery bill. Look for deals on items such as rice, pasta, and canned goods, and stock up when you find a good deal.

You can also buy meat in bulk and freeze it to use at a later date. Even buying things like toilet paper, detergent, and hygiene items in bulk can help you save on your overall household expenses.

Cook at Home

Eating out can be expensive, and cooking at home is often a more affordable option. You can save money and have fun by making meals from scratch and using ingredients you already have on hand.

Cooking a meal from scratch can also be an affordable date night or family night activity. Challenge yourself to create something delicious from ingredients already in your kitchen.

Shop for Seasonal Produce

Buying produce in season can be a great way to save money on your grocery bill. Seasonal produce is often less expensive than out-of-season produce and tends to be fresher and more flavorful. You can also buy produce in bulk, when it is in season, and freeze it for later use.

Meal Plan and Prep

One of the easiest ways to reduce food costs is to plan your meals and make a shopping list. This will help you avoid buying unnecessary items and ensure that you only buy the ingredients you need for the meals you have planned.

Before you go grocery shopping, take the time to review your pantry and fridge to see what you already have, and plan your meals around those items to avoid waste.

Avoid Food Waste

Food waste can be a major contributor to high food costs, but luckily it's an easy fix. To avoid waste, make sure to consume leftovers, plan your meals around perishable items, and freeze things that you won't be able to use up in time. You can also use scraps and leftovers to make soups, stews, or casseroles.

Use Store Loyalty Cards and Coupons

Many grocery stores offer loyalty programs that provide discounts, cash-back offers, incentives, or special deals on certain items. Additionally, you can search for coupons online or in your local newspaper to save money on your grocery bill.

Buy Generic or Store Brand Items

Brand-name items are often more expensive than generic or store-brand items. You can save money by buying generic or store-brand items that are often just as good in quality as their more expensive counterparts.

Shop at Discount Stores

Discount stores typically offer lower prices on groceries than traditional grocery stores. These stores may have a limited selection, but they can be a great way to save money on staple items. Not just food items, either. Discount stores can be an invaluable resource for all household items that you want to save money on, like cleaning and hygiene products.

Avoid Pre-Packaged or Convenience Foods

Pre-packaged or convenience foods are often more expensive and less healthy than their whole-food counterparts. You can save money by buying whole foods and preparing them yourself rather than paying extra for the convenience of pre-packaged or pre-made meals.

Make Use of Leftovers

Instead of throwing away leftover food, try incorporating it into another meal. For example, you can use leftover turkey in a soup, sandwich, or salad. You can add leftover vegetables to a stir-fry, casserole, or soup. You can even repurpose leftover mashed potatoes into hashbrowns. It comes down to thinking outside the box and finding recipes that make the best use of your leftovers.

Overall, cutting food costs in an inflationary environment requires a combination of careful planning, smart shopping, and resourcefulness in the kitchen. By following these simple strategies, you can reduce your food costs without sacrificing quality, variety, or flavor.

