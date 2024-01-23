How to Defeat Zoe & Grizzbolt in Palworld

While there isn't much of a story in Palworld, you receive your primary objective quite early. In the opening cutscene, a tablet washed up on the beach immediately following character creation talks about the towers across the land and answers at the tree. You'll note a massive tree shooting up in the distance during gameplay. As for the towers, they're controlled by various bosses in the game, with the first being Zoe and Grizzbolt. Here's how to take the duo down!

How To Beat Zoe & Grizzbolt in Palworld

As the first boss fight in the game, Palworld sends you in wholly unprepared. The final step in the game's “tutorial” is to fight the duo at the Rayne Syndicate Tower. The reality is that this is, by and large, not a tutorial fight. They have over 30,000 Health Points, and every strike can take one-third of your health away, leaving you cowering in a corner. It's best to grind a little. So, here are a few tips to help you beat Zoe & Grizzbolt in Palworld:

Spend a little extra time in the open world grinding levels, then place points into Health Points and Attack, first and foremost, and for a tertiary skill, put a few points into Stamina to ensure you can dodge out of the way of attacks. Find a party composition that fits your playstyle but also one that allows you to hang back and hit from afar while they aggro the boss. In my case, I used a combination of Eikthyrdeer, which has a charge attack that can stun enemies (even the boss!), and Lifmunk. I made significant use of Lifmunk's Lifmunk Recoil ability, in which he hops at the player character's head and sprays enemies with a submachine gun. Don't be afraid to cheese the fight by hiding behind the pillars, sending out Pals to take aggro, recalling them, and hitting from a distance whenever possible. You don't need to prove anything to anyone, so skip the stone spear and opt for a bow, crossbow, or musket for this first boss fight.

And lastly, just as an extra tip, try to bring along a ground-type Pal. As Grizzbolt likes to sling electricity, a ground Pal will prove exceptionally powerful to combat his attacks. A few top ground-based Pals include:

Eikthyrdeer Tera

Warsect

Anubis

Rushoar

Hangyu

Digtoise

Unfortunately, a few of these will be tough to catch. They're higher level, but if you don't mind grinding up to approximately level 30 before tackling the first boss, the first three on this list will serve you well!