How to Farm Fallout 76 Blood Eagle Locations

Brandon Morgan
Fallout 76 Blood Eagle Logo
Is it really a Fallout game without a terrifying and psychotic raider faction plaguing your every step? In Fallout 76, you have the regular raider armies to contend with, but there's something more nefarious out in the wilds. The Blood Eagles prove challenging, chaotic, and downright frantic in their combat style, so be wary. Here is where and how to farm Fallout 76 Blood Eagle locations!

Where To Find Blood Eagle Locations in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Rollins Labor Camp
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

You can find Blood Eagle locations in Fallout 76 scattered about the map, with many spawning in the Ash Heap, and some of the most common locations include:

  • Big Bend Tunnel
  • Cliff Watch
  • The Crosshair
  • Crimson Prospect
  • Dagger's Den
  • Ripper Alley
  • Rollins Labor Camp
  • Skullbone Vantage
  • The Sludge Works
  • Summersville
  • Twin Pine Cabins
  • Watoga Underground
  • Widow's Perch

That said, it's possible to stumble upon Blood Eagle Camps in the world. They're typically marked with the Blood Eagle logo on your map and can often be discovered in the woods a stone's throw away from civilization. They usually build encampments in and around large trees and rocky hillsides, offering them a height advantage over their victims.

Notable Blood Eagle Members

While most of the Blood Eagles you will stumble upon are no-name enemies, some have earned themselves a reputation and a name. These include:

  • Tally Lang
  • Dishwasher Steve
  • Randy
  • Needles
  • Maz Tabor
  • Jessi the Hook
  • Schroeder Boy
  • Britt
  • The Claw
  • Frank the Butcher
  • Watch Master Floyd
  • Eightball
  • The Eye
  • Dillo

You can find these unique individuals across the various Blood Eagle Camps in Appalachia, and they're all hostile. Unfortunately, they won't converse with the player but will attack on sight.

Blood Eagle Variants in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Blood Eagle Spotter
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Now, let's explore the Blood Eagle variants in the game. These units are highly aggressive, scale to match the player's level, and downright nasty to fight.

  • Blood Eagle
  • Blood Eagle Wretch
  • Blood Eagle Bruiser
  • Blood Eagle Cutthroat
  • Blood Eagle Spotter
  • Blood Eagle Slayer
  • Blood Eagle Tormentor
  • Blood Eagle Predator
  • Blood Eagle Flayer
  • Blood Eagle Executioner

How To Take Down Blood Eagles in Fallout 76

The best way I have found to take down Blood Eagles is from a distance. Whenever I try to use melee, they quickly surround and occasionally overwhelm me in combat due to their hard-hitting and frantic nature. If at all possible, use a sniper rifle to pick off many from a distance.

When you walk up on one of the Blood Eagle Camps, you'll note that many perch up high in towers and overlooks, and they occasionally use sniper rifles or rocket launchers of their own. If you walk in unsuspecting a broadside attack, it's a recipe for disaster. As such, take down those guards first and foremost.

At the end of the day, Blood Eagles are nothing more than a raider gang. They're challenging in numbers and weak alone, so use that to your advantage!

