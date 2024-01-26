How to Fast Travel in Palworld

Brandon Morgan
Palworld Fast Travel Point
The world of Palworld is positively massive, with numerous islands and eight unique starting zones to explore along the outskirts. You're about to spend a lot of time walking, riding, or flying to traverse the natural landscape. But there's a quicker travel method. You can fast travel! Here is how to fast travel in Palworld!

How To Use Fast Travel in Palworld

Palworld Fast Travel Map
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

When you first load into the game, your starting zone will likely feature a large glowing statue. It's a statue of an eagle-like creature that glows a reddish-orange before you interact with its magical abilities. The statue turns to a brilliant blue color upon using the interact key, providing you with a single Technology Point. You've now unlocked a fast travel point!

Whenever you find these statues, beeline for them to open a new fast travel point on the map. Then, when you need to zip from point A to point B quickly, find the nearest statue and interact with it to open the fast travel map (screenshot above). You can select any previous point you've unlocked or your base. 

There is no cost to fast travel besides the time it takes to explore and discover new eagle statues!

Should You Fast Travel in Palworld?

Like most other video games with a fast travel mechanic, it often comes down to personal preference. Some folks prove exceptionally busy and don't want to wander an entire open world for an hour to reach their base. I fully understand this notion. However, by skipping out on the trek in Palworld, you potentially miss out on rare Pals, shiny Pals, chests full of loot, and unique vistas that you'll certainly want a screenshot or two of for posterity.

In the end, using fast travel is a personal preference!

