You will spend a lot of time searching for various resources, with some more obvious than others. One such obvious resource is the random ore nodes you'll discover, which are massive reddish-brown-veined rocks poking up out of the ground. You can mine these with a pickaxe. Here is how to find ore in Palworld!

Where To Get Ore in Palworld

You can get ore in Palworld across the map, with the nodes periodically spawning in each zone. They often spawn in an area with plenty of room, as they're more significant than your average stone node. In the early game, you can reliably find two ore nodes just down the hill from the first fast travel point, where you begin the game, and then a few more just beyond the Desolate Church down the path.

A single node should net you enough ore to smelt approximately ten ingots, though the amount may vary. Either way, you'll want to head on a farming run every now and then to stock up on ore. You will require ingots for mid-game and late-game crafting and construction. Keeping a steady supply flowing for your fire-type Pals to smelt is wise!

How to Farm Ore

To farm ore, you must have a Stone Pickaxe, Metal Pickaxe, or Refined Metal Pickaxe. It will take multiple attempts to fully mine the ore, as your stamina will deplete too quickly to finish off the stone in one go.

Alternatively, there is a Pal, Digtoise, with a unique ability, Drill Crusher, which will allow him to mine an ore node in seconds. He'll use his head to smash the rock to pieces, but that skill won't become available until you're at least level 19.

What To Do With Ore in Palworld

Once you have enough ore, add your stockpile to a Primitive Furance, then assign a fire-type Pal with Kindling to smelt the material down into usable Ingots. I recommend using a Foxparks, as they're an easy enough early-game Pal to catch in the starting zone. Plus, they can cook all the red berries you farm, too!

You require Ingots to craft a lot of unique items and buildings, including (but not limited to):

Bear Traps

Bathroom Set

Broncherry Saddle

Cooler Box

Cooking Pot

Dinossom Saddle

Eikthyrdeer Saddle

Heater

Hyper Sphere

High Quality Workbench

Iron Gate

Lifmunk's Submachine Gun

Large Toolbox

Lamp

Metal Chair and Desk Set

Mounted Crossbow

Pal Essence Condenser

Pickaxe and Helmet

Power Generator

Production Line Assembly

The list honestly goes on for quite a while. The important thing to glean from this is that you need ore and Ingots!