How to Find Travel Deals and See the World

America is experiencing the highest inflation rate it has seen in decades. One of the worst hits in the economy has been the travel industry, impacting airfares, hotels, and rentals. According to NerdWallet, travel prices in 2022 are up by 43% compared to 2021.

As expected, travel enthusiasts and occasional flyers are looking for creative ways to save money while still enjoying travel. Luckily, there are plenty of travel deals if you know where to look.

You don't have to break the bank to travel, and you don't have to cancel your travel plans either. Explore these smart and easy tips for finding travel deals that stay within your budget.

Where to Find Airfare Deals

Some dedicated websites and apps help you find cheap flight tickets. Usually, these deals have limited availability, so you must act fast when you see a good deal.

The Flight Deal

The Flight Deal is a travel deal site that constantly publishes the latest flight deals from around the country. They only publish airfares that cost 6 cents per mile or less, meaning you get excellent value for your travel dollars.

Every post features detailed instructions on the deal and how to book it, so you're not left wondering how to take advantage of these travel bargains. You will discover the fare class, routing, mileage, fare availability, carry-on policy, travel dates, and more. The website also provides background information on your destination if you fly outside the US.

These deals have a short travel window, so you must act fast if they catch your eye. The deal may have expired if the post is more than two days old. Consider subscribing to their travel alerts (for about a nickel a day) to get notifications about travel deals before they are posted. This way, you won’t miss them!

Hopper

Hopper is the go-to app for all travel deal seekers searching for the best deals on flights, hotels, and travel packages. This free travel app has a unique forecasting feature that predicts the cheapest travel dates for your destination.

Using predictive travel algorithms and accurate travel booking data, Hopper can tell you when to buy travel tickets to get the best deal. To take advantage of these deals, you can set price alerts and receive push notifications when prices drop.

Hopper promises to save an average of $65 per ticket when you use their app. You can also find exclusive deals on popular hotels and access their rental car aggregation service, so you can travel in style without breaking the bank.

Hopper also has a website, but we recommend downloading the app on your mobile device to access more exclusive features.

Scott's Cheap Flights

This company ensures you will never overpay for travel again, sharing discounted flights up to 90% off.

Travel experts meticulously research the best domestic and international travel finds, including routes to popular destinations such as New York City, Miami, London, and Paris.

How does it work? Scott's allows you to set up deal alerts by selecting airports. You receive an email whenever a deal pops up. All you have to do is book the deal and prepare for your trip!

The free plan is limited; you will receive more deals if you can afford their premium plan ($49/year) or elite plan ($199/year).

Skyscanner

Skyscanner is another travel app that allows you to find travel deals on flights, hotels, and car rentals. This site unleashes its hunting prowess and displays incredible travel deals to destinations worldwide.

You can quickly scan your favorite travel sites with the search bar at the top of the site. Or, you use the “Search Anywhere” feature to find travel deals to any location. This feature helps people who want to travel but don't know where they want to go.

If you find a great travel deal, you can book it on the website or app; there is no need to go to a different travel site. And with frequent deals on top-rated hotels and attractive flight rates, you won't be disappointed.

Skyscanner also allows price alerts. You can customize the alerts you receive based on your preferred travel dates, destination, and price point.

Where to Find Accommodation Deals

You can only travel if you have a place to stay at your destination. Finding affordable accommodations can take time and effort. Save yourself the stress and explore the following resources for the best accommodation deals.

Airbnb

This online platform is one of the top resources for accommodation deals, with thousands of listings in cities and towns worldwide. Wherever you want to go, you'll be able to find the perfect place to stay on Airbnb.

Browse through the online listings to find comfortable accommodations that suit your budget and travel style. Compare prices and features, read reviews from past guests, and book your stay directly on the website or app.

HotelTonight

Are you looking for last-minute travel deals? HotelTonight offers incredible discounts on hotel stays, up to 70% off regular prices. They are present and active in several cities, including Denver, Dublin, Madrid, and Milan.

When you search for the city you want to stay in, you will see a list of available hotels and their prices. There are brief descriptions and information about the hotel, pictures, original price vs. deal price, and ratings to help you decide which best suits your needs.

Click on a hotel, and you'll see more detailed information to help you decide. The page features a “Why We Like It” section where HotelTonight describes the fantastic features that make the place worth booking. Also, the “Amenities” and “Need to Know” details will help you understand the overall experience before booking.

HotelTonight is an easy and convenient way to find hotel deals without wasting time searching dozens of travel sites.

Trivago

Do you want to compare hotel rates and find the best deals? Trivago is a massive resource, pulling hotel prices from over 300 booking sites, covering over 5 million hotels in 190+ countries. Everything you need is right at your fingertips.

To use Trivago, type in the city you want to stay in and when you plan to check in. You will be inundated with search results, showing you the best hotel options, the price, ratings, and a map to locate the hotel options.

Use the filters at the top of the page to filter your search. You can narrow the results by:

Property type

Guest rating

Price per night

Pool

WiFi

Location

Free cancellation and more

Unfortunately, you can't book hotels directly on Trivago. Trivago merely aggregates information from booking sites with embedded links you can follow to book your stay. But it is a great way to compare prices and find the best deals wherever you want.

Where to Find Package Deals

How about a website that offers package deals for everything you need for your trip? Package deals are a great way to save money and simplify travel plans.

Travelocity

Travelocity is a member of the Expedia group, a world-renowned company with a mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere. They have partnerships with thousands of airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and car rental companies, so you can get everything you need to plan your next trip under one roof.

Whether it's a flight and hotel package, flight and car rental, or just a flight deal you're looking for, Travelocity has what you need. They make it easy to plan your trip so that you can spend less time booking and more time enjoying the sights. They also have family-friendly packages to help you plan your vacation with ease.

