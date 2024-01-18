Countless cryptids are roaming the wilds of Appalachia in Bethesda's only multiplayer Fallout title to date, and many of them prove rather challenging to take down solo. You occasionally require a group or a single high-level player with a heavy weapon to deal any damage. But the Wendigo is different. It's relatively simple to combat but downright terrifying when it comes crawling toward you. Here's how to find Wendigo spawns in Fallout 76!

Where To Find Wendigos in Fallout 76

While most of the cryptids in the game prefer to hide, the Wendigo is vicious. It utilizes ambush tactics to surprise players and attack with such speed and ferocity that it's even capable of staggering Power Armor. If you want to hunt one down, you can find Wendigo spawns in Fallout 76 in and around:

Garrahan Estate

Fort Defiance

Haven Church

Eastern Regional Penitentiary

Lewisburg

Freddy Fear's House of Scares

KMAX Transmission

Big B's Rest Stop

Watoga Emergency Services

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center

Firebase LT

Sal's Grinders

The Whitespring Golf Club

Hawke's Refuge

Furthermore, the Wendigo will occasionally spawn as a boss in Public Events.

Wendigo Variants in Fallout 76

There are several different types of Wendigo in Fallout 76, with each variant behaving slightly differently, dealing additional damage or dealing poison or radiation, for example.

Wendigo

Ravenous Wendigo

Glowing Wendigo

Scorched Wendigo

Wendigo Spawn

Wendigo Colossus

How to Defeat Wendigos

As the Wendigo is capable of staggering players, even those with Power Armor and plenty of levels, it's usually best to keep some distance between yourself and the Wendigo. Personally, I like to panic and start lobbing grenades in its general direction. But a heavy weapon, especially a Gatling Laser, should suffice if you want to remain calm and focused.

For those who prefer to use melee, be wary. Some Wendigo variants can release a burst of radiation that deals area-of-effect damage over a short period, and it can do a number on your health if you're not paying attention.