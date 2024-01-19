How To Fix a Palworld Black Screen Error

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Palworld Game World
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Few things are worse in this hobby than excitedly awaiting a brand-new release, only to purchase and launch the game and receive nothing but a black screen or repeated crashes. We want to play our favorite upcoming games! If you're dealing with launch errors, fret not. Here is how to fix a Palworld black screen error on launch!

How To Resolve a Black Screen Error in Palworld

Many folks are dealing with an issue in which, upon launching Palworld, they wind up with nothing more than a black screen after the game loads up. For many, a quick fix is simply closing out of the game, then exiting Steam entirely, and relaunching everything as administrator. It has helped quite a few people finally play the survival monster-catching game. But if that fix doesn't work for you, then try these:

  1. Wait it out! According to the developers, it's a known issue, and they're looking for a solution, but they recommend waiting approximately 10 minutes for the game to load before you exit. They do apologize for the trouble in the meantime, though!
  2. If you don't want to wait and sitting around doesn't fix the game, exit Palworld, then right-click the game in your Steam Library. Here, select “Properties” and then choose “Compatibility.” Once inside this tab, check the boxes that read “Disable full-screen optimizations” and “Run as administrator.” Then, save and relaunch the game.
  3. Alternatively, under the “Properties” section, select “Installed Files” and then choose “Verify integrity of game files.” You'll want to let it run to ensure no missing or corrupted game files prevent the game from successfully launching.

A Note About Palworld

While dealing with a black screen error in Palworld is undoubtedly annoying, it's important to remember that this is an Early Access release. As such, the developer is continuously improving the game, adding new content, and squashing the various bugs that appear during gameplay.

It's essential to remain calm; sometimes, waiting for an update to be released is best. The game is massive, with highly positive reviews thus far, and developer Pocketpair will release updates promptly to fix issues.

 

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.