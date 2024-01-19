Few things are worse in this hobby than excitedly awaiting a brand-new release, only to purchase and launch the game and receive nothing but a black screen or repeated crashes. We want to play our favorite upcoming games! If you're dealing with launch errors, fret not. Here is how to fix a Palworld black screen error on launch!

How To Resolve a Black Screen Error in Palworld

Many folks are dealing with an issue in which, upon launching Palworld, they wind up with nothing more than a black screen after the game loads up. For many, a quick fix is simply closing out of the game, then exiting Steam entirely, and relaunching everything as administrator. It has helped quite a few people finally play the survival monster-catching game. But if that fix doesn't work for you, then try these:

Wait it out! According to the developers, it's a known issue, and they're looking for a solution, but they recommend waiting approximately 10 minutes for the game to load before you exit. They do apologize for the trouble in the meantime, though! If you don't want to wait and sitting around doesn't fix the game, exit Palworld, then right-click the game in your Steam Library. Here, select “Properties” and then choose “Compatibility.” Once inside this tab, check the boxes that read “Disable full-screen optimizations” and “Run as administrator.” Then, save and relaunch the game. Alternatively, under the “Properties” section, select “Installed Files” and then choose “Verify integrity of game files.” You'll want to let it run to ensure no missing or corrupted game files prevent the game from successfully launching.

A Note About Palworld

While dealing with a black screen error in Palworld is undoubtedly annoying, it's important to remember that this is an Early Access release. As such, the developer is continuously improving the game, adding new content, and squashing the various bugs that appear during gameplay.

It's essential to remain calm; sometimes, waiting for an update to be released is best. The game is massive, with highly positive reviews thus far, and developer Pocketpair will release updates promptly to fix issues.