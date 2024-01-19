How To Fix Palworld Multiplayer Not Working

One of the key highlights of Palworld is the ability to play single-player, cooperative, or multiplayer. If you want to adventure solo, the option is available. If you'd rather group up, you can do so with either three or 31 of your closest friends. Unfortunately, not every multiplayer mechanic works as it should on day one, and the studio is working tirelessly to resolve such errors. Here is how to fix Palworld multiplayer, which is not working currently!

How To Resolve Palworld Multiplayer Not Working

There are a handful of known errors plaguing the multiplayer of Palworld, including “failed to host multiplayer session” and “prevented from joining multiplayer.” They're both annoying, and the developer is aware of each error and working tirelessly to resolve the many issues encountered during their Early Access launch. But if you're stuck attempting to join a multiplayer server, here are a few fixes that may help:

Completely shut down the game client and relaunch the game.

Wait until the hype dies down, and play during off-peak hours.

Check to ensure your internet connection is stable and strong.

Run Palworld as administrator.

If you're playing on an Xbox console, you can change your region via the Profile and System Settings menu, then restart your console, launch Palworld, and see if that helps when connecting to a dedicated server.

Alternatively, the best piece of advice available is to wait. Again, the studio is hard at work fixing every bug and issue reported by the community, including those affecting the game's multiplayer portion. It's just a matter of time until they release a hotfix that improves connectivity for everyone.

How To Host a Co-Op Game of Palworld

The dedicated multiplayer servers aren't working as intended for many, but the cooperative game mode runs just fine. If you want to play with a small squad of friends, you can host a co-op server by:

Starting a new game world. Selecting the multiplayer option when prompted. Enter the game and open the options menu. Find the “Invite Code” box and select the eye to reveal it, then provide said code to three of your friends.

While it's not the same as playing with 31 other players as everyone hunts Pals, builds bases, and tackles bosses, it's still a form of multiplayer and allows you to explore the game's online component in the meantime!