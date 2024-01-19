How To Gain Technology Points in Palworld

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Palworld Technology Tree
Palworld features an extensive technology tree that, like most survival games, begins with stone-age weaponry and tools, like an axe and wooden club, and progressively becomes more advanced as players level up and unlock additional technologies. Eventually, you'll have your Pals crafting firearms and working mining equipment. Here is how to gain technology points in Palworld!

How To Get Technology Points in Palworld

You will gain technology points in Palworld each time you level up. You can level up by catching Pals, crafting, gathering, and building in and around your base. Almost everything you do in the game grants experience points, which add up over time. You can achieve level 10 within an hour if you grind a little.

Speaking of catching Pals, you'll receive bonus XP for every 10th Pal you catch of the same type, so it pays off to repeatedly catch the same chicken or lamb in the starter zone.

Furthermore, you'll discover Great Eagle Statues as you move through the game world. These dot the map and unlock fast travel points to new biomes and zones, but also grant technology points each time you unlock one.

What Technologies To Unlock First in Palworld

Palworld Technology Tree Unlocks
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

As you move down the tech tree, you'll note plenty of practical unlocks. I recommend unlocking the following first:

  1. Repair Bench
  2. Shoddy Bed
  3. Cloth Outfit
  4. Stone Spear
  5. Hanging Trap
  6. Ranch
  7. Statue of Power
  8. Logging Site
  9. Stone Pit
  10. Crusher
  11. Hot Spring
  12. Metal Axe
  13. Metal Pickaxe
  14. High Quality Workbench

Of course, a few of these you'll unlock as part of the tutorial questline. Some, however, are totally optional but highly recommended. For instance, the Hanging Trap and Stone Spear prove exceptionally useful when your base is under attack. I didn't survive my first raid because I failed to place down any warning alarms or traps to help keep the wild Pals at bay.

As for everything else, you'll want to expand production, improve resource gathering, and ensure a growing workforce to handle every aspect of your base. For that, you need a Ranch to help you breed certain Pals, better tools in the form of metal equipment, and a few resource-gathering sites, like the Logging Site or Stone Pit. They'll help you reach the mid-game with ease!

