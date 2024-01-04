How To Get a Mount in Diablo 4

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Diablo 4 Mount
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The world of Sanctuary is positively massive and teeming with countless points of interest to explore, like dungeons, along with hordes of terrible beasts ranging from demon spawn to giant snakes slithering through the underbrush. To traverse such an expansive landmass, walking simply will not do, right? It would be best if you had a mount. Here is how to get a mount in Diablo 4!

How To Unlock Mounts in Diablo 4

To unlock mounts in Diablo 4, prepare for quite a long journey, as you won't unlock your first horse until you progress through the main campaign, approximately 10 hours deep, to complete the first three acts in the game. Upon returning to the central city of Kyovashad in Act IV, you'll receive the side quest “Mount: Doran's Favor.”

I highly recommend you complete it before tackling another main story quest, especially since it's such an easy quest. All you have to do after receiving the quest is talk to stable master Oskar in Kyovashad and select the “I'm a friend of Donan's” dialogue option. Oskar is the local stable master, and he's happy to help you mount your first horse and fly off into the world atop a majestic steed. Upon completion, you will receive some XP and a free horse, though you can purchase more from the various stable masters worldwide or, if you're feeling overly generous, purchase one from the shop.

How to Customize Your Mount in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Mount Customization
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Once you have a mount, you can customize it with unique armor and trophies. The latter is more noticeable and aesthetically pleasing. Depending on the armor sets you've unlocked through world events and random drops, you can alter your mount with unique looks. One piece of mount armor earned as an unexpected drop in Scosglen, the Scosglen Barding, features massive antlers and a unique color scheme. Despite playing for hundreds of hours, it's my holy grail, and I have yet to unlock it.

If you want to unlock additional mount armor and trophies, you can purchase them from the in-game shop or earn them in-game via monsters, chests, loot goblins, Legion Events, World Events, and World Bosses.

Once you unlock mount armor and trophies, revisit any stable in the game to customize your mount. There is a stable in Kyovashad, Ked Bardu, Menestad, and countless others.

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.