The world of Sanctuary is positively massive and teeming with countless points of interest to explore, like dungeons, along with hordes of terrible beasts ranging from demon spawn to giant snakes slithering through the underbrush. To traverse such an expansive landmass, walking simply will not do, right? It would be best if you had a mount. Here is how to get a mount in Diablo 4!

How To Unlock Mounts in Diablo 4

To unlock mounts in Diablo 4, prepare for quite a long journey, as you won't unlock your first horse until you progress through the main campaign, approximately 10 hours deep, to complete the first three acts in the game. Upon returning to the central city of Kyovashad in Act IV, you'll receive the side quest “Mount: Doran's Favor.”

I highly recommend you complete it before tackling another main story quest, especially since it's such an easy quest. All you have to do after receiving the quest is talk to stable master Oskar in Kyovashad and select the “I'm a friend of Donan's” dialogue option. Oskar is the local stable master, and he's happy to help you mount your first horse and fly off into the world atop a majestic steed. Upon completion, you will receive some XP and a free horse, though you can purchase more from the various stable masters worldwide or, if you're feeling overly generous, purchase one from the shop.

How to Customize Your Mount in Diablo 4

Once you have a mount, you can customize it with unique armor and trophies. The latter is more noticeable and aesthetically pleasing. Depending on the armor sets you've unlocked through world events and random drops, you can alter your mount with unique looks. One piece of mount armor earned as an unexpected drop in Scosglen, the Scosglen Barding, features massive antlers and a unique color scheme. Despite playing for hundreds of hours, it's my holy grail, and I have yet to unlock it.

If you want to unlock additional mount armor and trophies, you can purchase them from the in-game shop or earn them in-game via monsters, chests, loot goblins, Legion Events, World Events, and World Bosses.

Once you unlock mount armor and trophies, revisit any stable in the game to customize your mount. There is a stable in Kyovashad, Ked Bardu, Menestad, and countless others.