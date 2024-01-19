When you stumble upon Pleasant Valley Ski Resort, it's likely part of a lengthy quest for Rose, a robot that dreams of leading her own Raider troupe, and like most players, you probably want to leave and explore the area instead of speaking with her. Your first stop is perhaps the lodge itself, where you'll find several bots wandering the floors. One such vendor will only accept tickets, so here is how to get a Pleasant Valley Claim Ticket in Fallout 76!

How To Earn a Pleasant Valley Claim Ticket in Fallout 76

To acquire a Pleasant Valley Claim Ticket in Fallout 76, you must first complete Key to the Past, a main story quest in which you will work for the Rose, as mentioned above. Once you finish her quest, you'll unlock the ability to receive Claim Tickets. Unfortunately, these only have a 2% chance of dropping when you take down Feral Ghouls and Scorched.

The low drop rate is one thing, but what you'll receive from exchanging them with the Bellhop at Pleasant Valley Ski Resort is another altogether.

What To Do With a Pleasant Valley Claim Ticket

Once you have tickets to trade in, head down to the basement of the Pleasant Valley Ski Resort. You will require the keycard to access the locked basement door and to open the laser grid barring entry from the workshop. Inside, you'll find the Bellhop. In exchange for Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets, he offers:

Gold Pocket Watch

Pre-War Money

Clothing

Junk

Fancy Weapons

I know what you're thinking: that a fancy weapon sounds enticing. It is a 3% drop chance when exchanging tickets, so expect to fork over many to receive something useful. But hey, a Gold Pocket Watch is valuable scrap. It turns into Gears, Gold, and Springs.

Overall, if your goal is to farm gear, plenty of other points of interest prove more enticing and lucrative. You will inevitably receive Claim Tickets during your adventures, so regularly return to trade them in for occasionally valuable junk items.