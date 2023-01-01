How to Get Free Shoes Without Spending a Penny

Shoes are your feet's best friends – protecting them from the elements and adding style to your outfit. You need shoes for everyday wear, special events, and even exercise. But buying new shoes can be expensive, so how can you get them without breaking the bank?

There are several ways to get free shoes, but it requires effort, patience, and sometimes luck. However, if you're willing to throw your hat in the ring, you could score a new pair of shoes for free.

I'm talking original, high-quality, brand-name shoes, from walking shoes to athletic shoes, loafers, moccasins, trainers, sneakers, and slip-ons – not just some old cast-offs. Getting free shoes is worth your time and effort.

How to Get Your Next Pair of Free Shoes

Get Free Money to Buy Shoes

One way to score some free shoes is to earn cashback bonuses you can redeem for real cash or gift cards. Use the money to purchase trendy shoes, and voila – you've got free shoes!

With several apps available, it's easy to gather enough funds for a new pair of shoes. Here are some popular options to consider:

Swagbucks

With over 20 million users and over $400 million paid out, Swagbucks is a top cashback and rewards site. The site offers various ways to make money – from completing surveys, watching videos, playing games, and shopping online.

Join Swagbucks, earn Swagbucks, and redeem your points for gift cards, including those from popular shoe retailers like Nike and Adidas.

Ibotta

Ibotta is an app that allows you to earn money back on purchases from various retailers – including shoe stores like DSW and Foot Locker.

Sign up for a free Ibotta account, add offers before shopping, use your mobile device to scan your receipt, and get funds in your Ibotta account.

You can use the money to purchase your favorite Nike Air Max, Clarks, Puma, or whatever you fancy.

Maximize your earning potential by joining several apps and using them all to earn cashback. Other similar apps that pay you include:

Join Product Testing Programs for Free Shoes

Joining product testing programs is another way to score free shoes. These programs often allow you to test products, including shoes, and provide feedback. The downside is that you will only sometimes be selected to test products. Also, you can't keep the shoes after the testing period.

Here are some top shoe brands with product testing programs:

Nike

You can't talk about shoes without mentioning Nike; they are at the forefront of sports and fashion footwear. Owning or testing a pair of Nike walking shoes is a huge win. While you can't keep the shoes, wearing them for a while will be fun.

To become a Nike product tester, join the program by applying on their website. The company will review your application. If successful, they will notify you. Based on your profile, you may be selected for future product testing opportunities.

When selected, Nike will send a test invitation; accept it and expect your free Nike shoes to arrive at your doorstep. The testing period is usually 4-8 weeks, after which you'll be expected to provide feedback on the shoe's functionality and fit. Do a good job and increase your chances of testing more shoes in the future.

Adidas

Any curated shoe brand list that doesn't include Adidas isn't complete. From running shoes to slip-on shoes, canvas sneakers, and sports shoes, Adidas has set standards many brands aspire to. Adidas is a household name, and athletes and fashion enthusiasts highly covet their shoes. If rocking a pair of Adidas sneakers is on your bucket list, you can check it off with their product testing program.

Like Nike, you must apply for the Adidas testing program to access free shoes. The application is a simple process – complete and submit the application form/survey and wait to be selected. Adidas will send you a test invitation and the shoes to review if chosen.

There are eligibility requirements to join the program, including being 18 years or older, having an active email address account, and having the ability to communicate in English. But if you meet the criteria, why not give it a shot? A 2 to 4-week testing period and your feedback are worth the chance to rock some sweet Adidas kicks.

Other brands that have a product testing program for shoes include New Balance, Reebok, Vans, Saucony, and Under Armour. You can apply to join these programs and give yourself a better chance to snag some free casual shoes.

Enter a Shoe Giveaway

Getting free shoes online is a long shot, but there's no harm in trying. Get competitive and enter a draw; you never know – you could be the lucky winner.

Here are the best places to get free canvas shoes, high-top sneakers, leather boots, and more.

KURU Free Shoe Friday

KURU is a shoe brand known for its cushioned and comfortable orthopedic shoes. Thanks to their KURUSOLE technology, their shoes are known for providing relief and support for various foot issues. And the best part? You can get a free pair through the KURU Free Shoe Friday program.

Each week, KURU selects five lucky winners and funds their KURU accounts with $130 for their free pair of shoes. You don't have to enter multiple times; one entry will keep you eligible forever.

Follow the three-step process to enter:

Subscribe to their email list Create a free KURU account with the same email Check your email every Friday to see if you are one of five winners.

Give yourself a chance at free shoes – enter the draw!

Gecko Man Free Shoe Friday

Gecko Man is a shoe brand known for its stylish, breathable, and therapeutic shoes. Wear Gecko Man shoes, and you'll feel like you're walking on air. It combats foot, heel, and arch pain and offers premium comfort.

Like KURU, Gecko Man gives a free pair of men's and women's shoes from their website every Friday. You could be the lucky winner and take home shoes worth $69.95. Although it's a game of chance, an attempt to win a free pair of shoes is worth it.

Entering the draw is simple:

Subscribe to the Gecko Man email list Create a Gecko Man account using the same email address Check your email every Friday to see if you are the lucky winner.

You don't have to subscribe multiple times; your entry will remain eligible for future giveaways. However, whenever you win, you'll be ineligible to win again for six months.

Don't miss out on your chance for free shoes. Try for a Gecko Man shoe today.

Apply to Charity Programs

Many charities and organizations offer free shoes and clothing to those in need, including children and families living in poverty.

Here are some top-rated charities that offer free shoes:

Soles4Souls

This non-profit collects new and gently-worn shoes and donates them to those in need. At the time of writing this, they have distributed 83,125,796 pairs worldwide.

Besides turning unwanted shoes into an opportunity for those who need them, Soles4Souls also helps protect the environment by reducing the number of shoes and clothing in landfills. That's a win-win for everyone.

If you or anyone you know needs shoes, visit the Soles4Souls website and submit a form to request a donation. The process is simple, and there's no guarantee of when or if shoes will be available, but it's worth a shot.

Note: Soles4Souls prioritizes requests from non-profit organizations, including schools and shelters.

Laces of Love

Laces of Love is a 501-c-3 non-profit that provides shoes for those in need. This NGO (non-government organization) focuses on children living in the South West Florida region (Collier and Lee Counties). Their mission is to ensure that every child from a low-income household gets a new or gently-used pair of shoes.

Laces also support student-athletes by providing them with cleats and athletic sneakers to facilitate their participation in sports. So far, Laces has given 250,000 direct shoe donations and continues to grow. For most recipients, these are their first ever new pair of shoes.

To request a donation, fill out the form on their website with your information and tell them how they can help. The application should be from a school, shelter, or non-profit organization. If you don't belong to one of these, you can ask any organization you know to submit the request on behalf of the kids.

Other non-profit organizations giving free shoes include Shoes That Fit and One World Running.

Get Your Free Shoes Today

Don't let your lack of funds stop you from owning a good, comfortable pair of shoes. Admittedly, some of these options may not be the most convenient, but they offer a chance to get free shoes and save a substantial amount of money. So why not try them and see if you can score a new pair?

Our best recommendation is to use reward apps to make quick cash and save up for your shoes. This way, you can have the freedom to choose your favorite kicks. Besides, it is almost guaranteed that you'll make money performing small tasks through these apps.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.