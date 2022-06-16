How to Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite: The Ultimate Guide

Calling all gamers! What if I told you you could earn free Fortnite V-Bucks? Competitive Fortnite players know there's nothing better than having enough V-Bucks to get the current season's battle pass for free. If you don't know how to get free V-Bucks you can end up wasting your time trying. Here are nine ways to get free V-Bucks online without getting scammed.

What Are V-Bucks?

In case you've been living under a rock (or don't have a teenager at home), Fortnite is hands-down one of the most popular games of recent years. Played online through a video game console such as Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm. “V-Bucks” is the name of the virtual currency players use to purchase new customization items and other game items in the Item Shop.

Using V-Bucks (game currency), players can visit the Item Shop to purchase battle passes or other cosmetic items such as new skins, pickaxes, back blings, and weapon wraps.

How to Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite

While there are various ways to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite, they require a time commitment as you have to “play your way” to earn them. However, the better you play and the further you get in the game, you're able to earn XP (experience points).

Players have the option to spend V-Bucks to “level up” and advance to the next level. However, most of the time they choose to play the game until they earn enough XP to automatically advance to the next level. This allows you to level up without having to waste your V-Bucks to do so.

But the fastest way to earn free V-Bucks is by completing daily quests (also called daily challenges) and participating in challenges to earn XP and a free Battle Pass.

How to Get Free V-Bucks Online

A quick Google search will likely yield a number of spam posts or YouTube Videos, promising free V-Bucks by using a “new tool” called the Fortnite generator. Often they'll also mention that the tool doesn't require human verification. When you attempt to use the V-bucks generator, you'll be prompted to enter your Epic Games username and choose a V-Bucks package.

Yet, unfortunately, the tool does require you to verify you are a human. And apparently, the only way to prove you are not a bot is by signing up for random apps – many of which are super sketchy – and installing them on your device. Um, no, thank you.

Plus, if you read the comments, you'll often see many people complaining this method didn't work. In some cases, users have reported experiencing their Fortnite account being temporarily suspended or even permanently banned after attempting these types of “Fortnite hacks.”

So, if you're sick of wasting your time with various (possible scam) methods, giving away your credit card or personal information, and don't want to risk jeopardizing your own Fortnite account, you're in the right place. Here are a couple of ways you can earn a lot of V-Bucks for free.

Mistplay

Earn free V-Bucks while playing games on your phone. Mistplay lets you test out and play tons of games, some that haven't even been released yet, and in return for playing, you can earn real money that you redeem for gift cards or PayPal cash.

What's cool about Mistplay is that you get personalized game recommendations. The longer you play, the more units or “Game Experience Points) you earn.

Once you've earned enough units, you can redeem them for gift cards. For example, swap out your Mistplay rewards for an Amazon gift card, and use it to buy V-Bucks.

💸 TRY MISTPLAY NOW 💸

Gamehag

Gamehag is an app where you earn soul gems by completing quests. There are many games to choose from, but only some will have quests you can achieve to earn soul gems.

You can also earn soul gems by interacting in the Gamehag community by writing reviews, answering questions, and doing other similar tasks.

Once you get started playing and have collected soul gems, you can trade them in for the new Battle Pass, packages of V-Bucks, or even a Fortnite Psycho Bundle.

💸 TRY GAMEHAG NOW 💸

Ibotta

Time to activate Battle Royale Mode and dominate the next Fortnite Season! With Ibotta, you can earn gift card rewards plus save money on groceries while you're at it… #winning. Another great feature about Ibotta is you offer additional bonuses when referring your friends and family. So get them to sign up, and you can earn points as a team.

There are plenty of options to earn rewards by shopping in-store and online but participating in weekly and seasonal challenges gives you the best chance to make as much as possible. Once your earnings reach $20, you can cash out for gift cards or a PayPal transfer. But if your goal is free V-Bucks, redeeming your rewards for an Amazon gift card will be your best bet.

💸 DOWNLOAD IBOTTA TODAY 💸

Capital One Shopping

Using Capital One Shopping is one of the best ways to earn free V-Bucks for that Fortnite skin you've had your eye on. Simply add the Capital One Shopping extension to your Chrome browser to get real-time notifications of sales and cashback offers.

As you shop online, you'll earn points with qualified purchases, which you can redeem for gift cards – and you know what that means?! Yup, free V-Bucks. No games to play and no receipts to scan – it doesn't get much easier than this.

💸 START EARNING REWARDS WITH CAPITAL ONE SHOPPING 💸

Cash'em All

Cash'em All allows users to sign up and start playing games to earn virtual coins. Then, you can cash in your coins for a PayPal transfer or gift card. Cash'em All is available for Android and iOS and is free to play.

You will have to give the app access to track app usage on your phone, so it can determine how long you play and pay you accordingly. But, with over 10 million downloads, it's worth a try.

💸DOWNLOAD CASH'EM ALL TODAY💸

Rakuten

Rakuten is another must-have, especially if you're an online shopper. It will help you save money and earn cashback – sometimes up to 30%. When you're ready to shop, first head to Rakuten and search for the store you want to shop at. You will then be taken directly to that retailer's website. When you shop, you will see the cash back you're earning accumulating in your account.

Rakuten pays out every quarter and will pay you via PayPal or mail you a traditional check if you prefer. In addition, you can get a $10 welcome bonus when you sign up. Free money = free V-Bucks.

💸GET $10 WHEN YOU TRY RAKUTEN💸

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a popular way to earn free money by performing different activities on your desktop. For example, you can earn cash by shopping online, completing surveys, watching videos, playing games, and more.

Swagbucks is also available on your phone, so you can earn even more by doing things you're already doing online. Redeem points for cash back and Amazon gift cards.

Plus, unlike a few other options on this list, you only have to be 13 years old to use Swagbucks.

💸TRY SWAGBUCKS TODAY💸

KashKick

This site pays you to complete surveys, watch videos, and surf the web. According to KashKick, they'll deposit cash into your account for all the fun things you're already doing online. Their platform is free, and you can cash out as soon as you reach $10 in rewards.

The best part? There's no limit to how many tasks you can complete, and they send you cash to your PayPal account.

💸 START EARNING WITH KASHKICK 💸

How to Sell Your Gift Cards Online Fast

Another great way to get free V-Bucks is to sell old gift cards you don't want and get cash to put towards V-Bucks. So grab that drugstore gift card your Aunt Martha gave you for your birthday and sell it for some V-Buck money on any of these platforms.

Raise

Raise lets users earn cash for unwanted gift cards or store credit. You can list your new or partially used gift cards (or store credit) for free on their site, and once they sell, Raise will pay you via PayPal or direct deposit. Plus, you can earn bonuses by referring friends to sell their gift cards on Raise.

ClipKard

ClipKard is very similar to Raise, except that ClipKard makes you an offer and buys your unused gift directly from you instead of you having to list them for sale. In addition, they offer free shipping when buying and selling gift cards and a 60-day guarantee.

GiftCard Granny

GiftCard Granny can help you find where to sell your gift card. You can get top dollar for your gift card, and they could do this in person. In addition, they have a few gift card exchange locations, so you could be in and out and on your way to purchase some v bucks in no time.

The Bottom Line

Regardless of which game console you play on, there's a good chance Fortnite is downloaded on it. And whether you prefer playing Battle Royale mode, Save the World mode, or Creative game mode, you'd probably love to get the current season's battle pass for free, wouldn't you?

Getting more free V-Bucks is a great way to better customize your character with new gliders and emotes and get the new Battle Pass unveiled each season without having to spend your hard-earned money to do so.

If you were unsure how to get free V-Bucks before, you should be ready to go now. And if you're interested in even more ways to earn free cash and rewards, there are a bunch of other online survey sites you can use to earn rewards and swap for free V-Bucks.

And in case you've burned yourself out on Fortnite, you may want to check out these other games: World of Warcraft, Legend of Zelda, League of Legends, Red Dead Redemption, Black Ops, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. You can also use the legitimate ways listed above to earn rewards for these great games as well.