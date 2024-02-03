There is no shortage of necessary resources to progress down the technology tree in Palworld. One key component for crafting late-game weapons is High Quality Pal Oil. It's tough to acquire but necessary to stop the Rayne Syndicate. Here is how to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld!

How To Get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

The best way to obtain High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld is by farming it directly from the source, which means duking it out head-to-head with the various Pals that produce it:

Digtoise

Elphidran

Elphidran Aqua

Flambelle

Dumud

Grintale

Mammorest

Mammorest Cryst

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Relaxaurus Lux

Jormuntide Ignis

Wolipop

Now, you might notice that a few of these Pals wind up spawning in high-level zones, and they're tough to boot, so it's best to level a little bit to unlock better weaponry. Even the game's starter weapon, the Musket, should prove enough to take down some of these Pals to farm them for High Quality Pal Oil.

Alternatively, you can buy High Quality Pal Oil by visiting a Wandering Merchant, should you have the necessary amount of Gold Coins (300). You can occasionally find a Wandering Merchant stumbling upon your base in the dead of night, or you can visit a Small Settlement. Either way, they'll sell you some!

What Is High Quality Pal Oil Used for in Palworld?

As you progress through the Technology Tree, you'll find several crafting recipes that require High Quality Pal Oil as a base component. These include the Double-Barreled Shotgun, Pump-Action Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and Polymer. You require Polymer for all of the late-game weaponry, which is why you desperately want to farm High Quality Pal Oil, which you can refine into Polymer using the Production Assembly Line.

In all, you require High Quality Pal Oil for:

Polymer

Handgun

Musket

Makeshift Handgun

Grizzbolt's Minigun

Mossanda Lux's Grenade Launcher

Witch's Cauldron

Weapon Assembly Line

It's a seemingly neverending loop. You need High Quality Pal Oil to become stronger to build better weapons, which will help you take down the toughest Pals in the game to acquire High Quality Pal Oil!