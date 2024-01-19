How To Get Kindling in Palworld

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Palworld Foxparks
When I first started playing Palworld, after constructing a campfire in my dysfunctional base full of Pals, I thought Kindling was a type of resource necessary to keep the fire burning bright into the night. After all, most survival games feature some form of kindling, such as twigs or leaves, to help feed the fire. But in Palworld, it's different. It's a work type. So, here is how to get Kindling in Palworld!

How To Acquire Kindling in Palworld

To get Kindling in Palworld, you must track down and catch a Foxparks. It's a fire-type Pal that resembles a fox, as the name would suggest, and it's the only Pal capable of cooking at your campfire in the early game. Up to this point, you've likely had to cook every berry, egg, and piece of meat passively, or you've handled the cooking manually. It's an arduous task that takes quite a bit of time, but with Foxparks, you can explore the land and catch new types of Pals.

Palworld Foxparks Cooking
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

I found my Foxparks near the rundown church ruins, just down the path from the Rayne Syndicate Tower, where you tackle your first boss-type enemy. A small handful of the fire-type roamed the woods, and upon seeing me, they immediately scampered away into the brush. You'll have to either chase them down to strike with melee or, as I did, use a bow and arrow.

Why You Need Kindling in Palworld

Palworld Campfire Kindling
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Unless you want to sit around and meticulously cook every food item yourself, fill the trough for your Pals, eat a little to regain some health, and fill your food meter, you need a Pal to handle the cooking. Every Pal in the game excels at some type of work in and around your base. Some will tend to crops, others mine rock or cut down trees, and some cook. 

A Foxparks, once allowed to run free within your base, will automatically start working on any food cooking tasks you've arranged in the campfire. As such, it's recommended that you keep a steady food supply to feed the flames. Once you return to base, collect all the food and distribute it as necessary.

 

