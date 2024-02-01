As you step out into the beautiful world of Enshrouded and look out into the distance at the various mage towers and ruined forts dotting the landscape, you'll feel more than just a sense of wonder and exploration. It's a sense of purpose and potential. This fantasy game world is filled with resources to harvest, points of interest to explore, and enemies to tackle in challenging yet rewarding combat. Here is how to get metal scraps in Enshrouded to keep your journey moving forward!

Where To Get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

To get metal scraps in Enshrouded, you must combat the numerous enemies roaming the land, explore long-forgotten ruins, and uncover chests and abandoned workbenches in the game's various points of interest (POI).

Your best bet to acquire metal scraps is fighting. Countless humanoid enemies litter the landscape, and many carry metal scraps as loot. Just don't forget to loot them once they fall. I can't tell you the number of times I forgot and kept running.

But if you want to avoid combat, especially in the early game, you can find bits of metal scrap on old furniture, such as the workbenches mentioned above, inside broken barrels, and even old pots. Some items require you to smash them open, similar to old-school adventure games like The Legend of Zelda. And unfortunately, you aren't likely to find an old pot or barrel just sitting by a dirt path. You must venture into the shroud or step into one of the many POIs in the game.

I recommend checking out Rookmore for early-game metal scrap farming, just to the north of the starting area. It's a small village and one of the first places you'll spot by following the main story questline, nestled in the mountains to the west.

What Are Metal Scraps for in Enshrouded?

In Enshrouded, metal scraps are required for countless crafting recipes. They are one of the most essential resources in the game, necessary for building tools, weapons, and armor to help you stave off the shroud and its allies.

Some of the key items in Enshrouded that require metal scraps include:

Forge

Nails

Scrappy Sword

Lockpick

Fur Gloves

Fur Chest Armor

Fur Trousers

You want to craft an armor set. Your character is quite squishy in the early game, so some defense goes a long way!